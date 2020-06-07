Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Rosneft Oil Company    ROSN   RU000A0J2Q06

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY

(ROSN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosneft says no change to dividend policy despite lower state stake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/07/2020 | 04:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's oil company Rosneft is pictured at the Rosneft Vietnam office in Ho Chi Minh City

Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft said on Sunday it planned to maintain a dividend policy of paying out half of its net profit despite the state lowering its stake in the company to below 50%.

Rosneft plans to continue developing offshore fields in Russia but does not plan to start any new offshore projects until after oil prices recover, it said in a statement to Reuters.

State holding company Rosneftegaz relinquished its controlling stake in Rosneft after the latter left its business in Venezuela, an adversary of Washington.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Katya Golubkova and Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 5.12% 41.86 Delayed Quote.-39.58%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY 3.05% 401.95 End-of-day quote.-10.62%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.25% 68.681 Delayed Quote.11.55%
WTI 5.07% 39.065 Delayed Quote.-39.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
06/03PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Oil Company held its Annual General Sha..
PU
05/28EXCLUSIVE : Russia's Rosneft finds extended oil cuts painful - sources
RE
05/22PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Reduces Fugitive Methane Emissions in E..
PU
05/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Improves Ice Navigation Routes
PU
05/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft, Inter RAO and Taimyrneftegaz Agree to ..
PU
05/15PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : 2020 First quarter IFRS (Presentations)
PU
05/15PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : 2020 First quarter IFRS (Analysis (MD&A))
PU
05/15PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : 2020 First quarter IFRS (Financial statements)
PU
05/15PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Financial results for 1Q 2020
PU
05/15PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Operating results for 1q 2020
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 737 M - -
Net income 2020 2 366 M - -
Net Debt 2020 54 889 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,9x
Yield 2020 2,87%
Capitalization 61 350 M 61 350 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 325 600
Free-Float 11,3%
Chart ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Rosneft Oil Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5,53 $
Last Close Price 5,81 $
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Deputy Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Robert W. Dudley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-10.62%61 350
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-8.65%1 714 087
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-35.73%144 684
TOTAL SE-22.08%111 638
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-28.13%105 949
GAZPROM-20.81%70 174
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group