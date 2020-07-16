Ross : REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 FOR ROSS DIVERSIFIED TRADING LIMITED

REPORT OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS TO THE MEMBERS OF
ROSS DIVERSIFIED TRADING LIMITED
Opinion
We have audited the financial statements of Ross Diversified Trading Limited (the 'company') for the year ended 31 December 2019 which comprise the Income Statement, the Statement of Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Financial Position, the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows and Notes to the Statement of Cash Flows, Notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. The financial reporting framework that has been applied in their preparation is applicable law and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union.
In our opinion the financial statements:
-
give a true and fair view of the state of the company's affairs as at 31 December 2019;
-
have been properly prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the European Union; and
-
have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006.
Separate opinion in relation to IFRSs as issued by the IASB
The company in addition to complying with its legal obligation to apply IFRSs as adopted by the European Union, has also applied IFRSs as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
In our opinion the financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the company as at 31 December 2019 and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with IFRSs as issued by the IASB.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) (ISAs (UK)) and applicable law. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the UK, including the FRC's Ethical Standard, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Material uncertainty related to going concern
We draw attention to note 2 in the financial statements, which indicates that the company's total liabilities exceed its total assets by £609,384 for the year ended 31 December 2019. As stated in note 2, these events or conditions, along with the other matters as set forth in note 2, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respects of this matter.
Other information
The directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information in the Report of the Directors, but does not include the financial statements and our Report of the Auditors thereon.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Opinion on other matters prescribed by the Companies Act 2006
In our opinion, based on the work undertaken in the course of the audit:
-
the information given in the Report of the Directors for the financial year for which the financial statements are prepared is consistent with the financial statements; and
-
the Report of the Directors has been prepared in accordance with applicable legal requirements.