Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ross Stores    ROST

ROSS STORES

(ROST)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/21 04:00:00 pm
105.7 USD   +1.45%
05:46pROSS STORES : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/15Ross Stores Taps Chiefs Of Operations, Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ross Stores : Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

Ross Stores, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROST) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.255 per common share, payable on September 30, 2019 to stockholders of record as of September 12, 2019.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2018 revenues of $15.0 billion. As of August 3, 2019, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® (“Ross”), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,523 locations in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 249 dd’s DISCOUNTS® in 18 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROSS STORES
05:46pROSS STORES : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/15Ross Stores Taps Chiefs Of Operations, Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/13ROSS STORES : Promotes Executives
DJ
08/13ROSS STORES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 898 M
EBIT 2020 2 122 M
Net income 2020 1 630 M
Finance 2020 792 M
Yield 2020 0,96%
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,34x
EV / Sales2021 2,20x
Capitalization 37 998 M
Chart ROSS STORES
Duration : Period :
Ross Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROSS STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 102,23  $
Last Close Price 105,70  $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barbara Rentler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael B. O'Sullivan Co-President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
James S. Fassio Co-President & Chief Development Officer
Michael Balmuth Executive Chairman
Michael J. Hartshorn CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROSS STORES25.11%37 998
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL17.81%90 921
KERING5.64%60 284
FAST RETAILING CO LTD17.32%60 161
HENNES & MAURITZ39.04%29 872
ZALANDO83.16%11 283
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group