Ross Stores : Approves $2.55 Billion Stock Repurchase Program, Increases Quarterly Dividend by 13%

By Aisha Al-Muslim



Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) said Tuesday the off-price retailer's board of directors has approved a new $2.55 billion stock repurchase program over the next two fiscal years.

At recent stock prices, the new repurchase program represents about 8% of the company's total market value, Ross said. The repurchase program is also a 31% increase over the prior two-year, $1.95 billion authorization that was completed in January 2019, the company said.

The board also approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.255 per share, up 13% from the prior year. This quarterly dividend is payable on March 29 to stockholders of record as of March 18.

During fiscal 2018 ended Feb. 2, the company has repurchased a total of 12.5 million shares for an aggregate purchase price of $1.08 billion. In the fourth quarter, 3.1 million shares were repurchased for a total price of $268 million.

