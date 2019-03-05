Log in
ROSS STORES

(ROST)
Ross Stores : Approves $2.55 Billion Stock Repurchase Program, Increases Quarterly Dividend by 13%

03/05/2019 | 05:01pm EST

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) said Tuesday the off-price retailer's board of directors has approved a new $2.55 billion stock repurchase program over the next two fiscal years.

At recent stock prices, the new repurchase program represents about 8% of the company's total market value, Ross said. The repurchase program is also a 31% increase over the prior two-year, $1.95 billion authorization that was completed in January 2019, the company said.

The board also approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.255 per share, up 13% from the prior year. This quarterly dividend is payable on March 29 to stockholders of record as of March 18.

During fiscal 2018 ended Feb. 2, the company has repurchased a total of 12.5 million shares for an aggregate purchase price of $1.08 billion. In the fourth quarter, 3.1 million shares were repurchased for a total price of $268 million.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 927 M
EBIT 2019 2 020 M
Net income 2019 1 561 M
Finance 2019 1 141 M
Yield 2019 0,93%
P/E ratio 2019 22,62
P/E ratio 2020 21,06
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
Capitalization 35 154 M
Chart ROSS STORES
Duration : Period :
Ross Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROSS STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 95,8 $
Spread / Average Target 1,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barbara Rentler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael B. O'Sullivan Co-President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
James S. Fassio Co-President & Chief Development Officer
Michael Balmuth Executive Chairman
Michael J. Hartshorn CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROSS STORES14.01%35 154
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL20.18%94 455
KERING20.14%70 891
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-1.28%50 482
GAP14.56%11 256
BURBERRY GROUP12.53%10 545
