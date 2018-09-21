Ross Stores : Donates $150,000 To The American Red Cross For Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROST) announced today that the Ross Stores Foundation is making a $150,000 cash donation to the American Red Cross to support those impacted by Hurricane Florence. These funds will help provide shelter, food, and services for people affected by this storm. The Company is also raising additional funds by accepting customer donations to the American Red Cross from September 21st through September 28th at the store registers of its 1,453 Ross Dress for Less® and 227 dd's DISCOUNTS® locations.

Barbara Rentler, Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'Ross Stores is committed to supporting those in need. These funds will assist the communities throughout the Carolinas and neighboring states that were impacted by this storm and its aftermath with their relief efforts. Our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those who suffered losses as a result of this disaster.'

About Ross Stores:

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2017 revenues of $14.1 billion. The Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ('Ross'), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,453 locations in 38 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam as of August 4, 2018. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 227 dd's DISCOUNTS® in 18 states as of August 4, 2018 that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

