Ross Stores : Forecasts Higher Same-Store Sales, Opening 100 Stores

By Aisha Al-Muslim



Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) said Tuesday the off-price retailer expects same-store sales to grow 1% to 2% for fiscal 2019, on top of 4% gains it has posted in each of the past four years.

For this year, Ross also plans to open about 100 new stores. About 75 will be Ross Dress for Less stores and 25 will be dd's Discounts locations.

For the 52 weeks ending Feb. 1, 2020, the company guided earnings per share of $4.30 to $4.50, compared with analysts' estimates of $4.50 a share.

For the first quarter ending May 4, 2019, Ross expects same-store sales to be flat to up 2% due to underperformance in ladies apparel. The company also guided earnings per share of $1.05 to $1.11, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.18 a share. The period earnings forecast includes expectations for a negative impact from the timing of packaway-related expenses, higher freight and wage costs.

