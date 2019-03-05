Log in
ROSS STORES

(ROST)
Ross Stores : Forecasts Higher Same-Store Sales, Opening 100 Stores

03/05/2019

By Aisha Al-Muslim

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) said Tuesday the off-price retailer expects same-store sales to grow 1% to 2% for fiscal 2019, on top of 4% gains it has posted in each of the past four years.

For this year, Ross also plans to open about 100 new stores. About 75 will be Ross Dress for Less stores and 25 will be dd's Discounts locations.

For the 52 weeks ending Feb. 1, 2020, the company guided earnings per share of $4.30 to $4.50, compared with analysts' estimates of $4.50 a share.

For the first quarter ending May 4, 2019, Ross expects same-store sales to be flat to up 2% due to underperformance in ladies apparel. The company also guided earnings per share of $1.05 to $1.11, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.18 a share. The period earnings forecast includes expectations for a negative impact from the timing of packaway-related expenses, higher freight and wage costs.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 927 M
EBIT 2019 2 020 M
Net income 2019 1 561 M
Finance 2019 1 141 M
Yield 2019 0,93%
P/E ratio 2019 22,62
P/E ratio 2020 21,06
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
Capitalization 35 154 M
Chart ROSS STORES
Duration : Period :
Ross Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROSS STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 95,8 $
Spread / Average Target 1,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barbara Rentler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael B. O'Sullivan Co-President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
James S. Fassio Co-President & Chief Development Officer
Michael Balmuth Executive Chairman
Michael J. Hartshorn CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROSS STORES14.01%35 154
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL20.18%94 455
KERING20.14%70 891
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-1.28%50 482
GAP14.56%11 256
BURBERRY GROUP12.53%10 545
