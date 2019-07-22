Log in
Ross Stores : Opens 28 New Locations

07/22/2019 | 08:31am EDT

DUBLIN, Calif., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores, Inc. announces the recent opening of 22 Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross") and six dd's DISCOUNTS® stores across 10 different states in June and July.  These new locations are part of the Company's plans to add approximately 100 stores in 2019, with 75 Ross and 25 dd's DISCOUNTS locations.

"These recent openings reflect our ongoing strategy of targeting growth in both established regions and newer markets.  The 28 locations we added this Summer include five stores in our newer Midwest markets of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Missouri.  In addition, Ross entered the state of Ohio with the opening of two new stores and now operates in 39 states." said Jim Fassio, President and Chief Development Officer. "Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to grow to 2,400 Ross Dress for Less and 600 dd's DISCOUNTS locations over time."

Together, Ross Dress for Less® and dd's DISCOUNTS® currently operate 1,772 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2018 revenues of $15.0 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,523 locations in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also currently operates 249 dd's DISCOUNTS® in 18 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

Contact

Connie Kao


Vice President, Investor & Media Relations


(925) 965-4668


connie.kao@ros.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ross-stores-opens-28-new-locations-300888300.html

SOURCE Ross Stores, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
