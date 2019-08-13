Ross Stores : Promotes Executives

By Dave Sebastian



Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) on Tuesday promoted four of its executives, including finance chief Michael Hartshorn to group president and operating chief, effective Aug. 16.

Mr. Hartshorn, 51, has also served as group executive vice president for finance and legal affairs since March 2019, the company said. He joined the company in 2000 as director and assistant controller and has held management roles in finance, technology and supply chain.

With his promotion, Mr. Hartshorn will add strategy, marketing, human resources and stores to his responsibilities, the company said.

Succeeding Mr. Hartshorn as chief financial officer is Travis Marquette, who previously served as deputy CFO.

Mr. Marquette, 48, will continue to serve as group senior vice president, a post he has held since 2018. Since joining Ross in 2008 as director in strategic planning, Mr. Marquette has held management roles in store operations and finance.

The company said it is promoting Michael Kobayashi to president in operations and technology from his role as group executive vice president in supply chain, merchant operations and technology--a post he has held since 2014. Since joining Ross in 2004, Mr. Kobayashi, 55, has served as chief information officer as well as in management roles in supply chain and allocation.

Gary Cribb, the company's group executive in stores and loss prevention since 2018, will become senior group executive vice president in stores and loss prevention. Mr. Cribb, 55, has served as operating chief as well as in management roles in store operations since he joined the company in 2002.

