Ross Stores' : Sales Rise But Company Expects Slower Growth Ahead -- Earnings Review

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) released its second-quarter earnings report after the market closed Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

PROFIT: The discount-retail chain reported a profit in the quarter ended Aug. 4 of $389.4 million, or $1.04 a share, compared with $316.5 million, or 82 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.01 a share.

REVENUE: Sales rose 9% to $3.74 billion, as same-store sales rose 5%. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected same-store sales of 2.5%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected $3.66 billion in revenue.

MARGIN: Higher freight costs and wages for workers in addition to the timing of expenses related to "packaway" merchandise -- items that are purchased and warehoused to be sold at a later date -- contributed to Ross's operating margin falling to 13.9% from 14.9% a year earlier.

STORE COUNT: Ross is raising its long-term guidance on projected store count to 3,000 locations from its prior target of 2,500. The company expects to have about 2,400 Ross Dress for Less locations across the country and that dd's Discounts can ultimately have about 600 stores. The company operated 1,680 stores as of Aug. 4.

GUIDANCE: Ross guided same-store sales growth of 1% to 2% in the third and fourth quarters, which would be a slower pace of growth from last year. Ross guided full-year per-share earnings between $4.01 and $4.10, compared with its prior forecast between $3.92 and $4.05.

STOCK: Shares fell 7.1% in after-hours trading to $88.25. Shares had gained 61% over the past 12 months.

