ROSS STORES (ROST)
Ross Stores' : Sales Rise But Company Expects Slower Growth Ahead -- Earnings Review

08/23/2018 | 10:55pm CEST

By Bowdeya Tweh

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) released its second-quarter earnings report after the market closed Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

PROFIT: The discount-retail chain reported a profit in the quarter ended Aug. 4 of $389.4 million, or $1.04 a share, compared with $316.5 million, or 82 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.01 a share.

REVENUE: Sales rose 9% to $3.74 billion, as same-store sales rose 5%. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected same-store sales of 2.5%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected $3.66 billion in revenue.

MARGIN: Higher freight costs and wages for workers in addition to the timing of expenses related to "packaway" merchandise -- items that are purchased and warehoused to be sold at a later date -- contributed to Ross's operating margin falling to 13.9% from 14.9% a year earlier.

STORE COUNT: Ross is raising its long-term guidance on projected store count to 3,000 locations from its prior target of 2,500. The company expects to have about 2,400 Ross Dress for Less locations across the country and that dd's Discounts can ultimately have about 600 stores. The company operated 1,680 stores as of Aug. 4.

GUIDANCE: Ross guided same-store sales growth of 1% to 2% in the third and fourth quarters, which would be a slower pace of growth from last year. Ross guided full-year per-share earnings between $4.01 and $4.10, compared with its prior forecast between $3.92 and $4.05.

STOCK: Shares fell 7.1% in after-hours trading to $88.25. Shares had gained 61% over the past 12 months.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 843 M
EBIT 2019 2 003 M
Net income 2019 1 519 M
Finance 2019 1 188 M
Yield 2019 0,93%
P/E ratio 2019 22,96
P/E ratio 2020 20,80
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
Capitalization 34 977 M
Chart ROSS STORES
Duration : Period :
Ross Stores Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROSS STORES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 92,7 $
Spread / Average Target -0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barbara Rentler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael B. O'Sullivan Co-President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
James S. Fassio Co-President & Chief Development Officer
Michael Balmuth Executive Chairman
Michael J. Hartshorn CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROSS STORES15.75%34 977
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-2.19%99 917
KERING16.72%66 842
FAST RETAILING CO LTD9.10%47 549
ZALANDO2.94%12 897
GAP-5.14%12 519
