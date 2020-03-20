Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ross Stores, Inc.    ROST

ROSS STORES, INC.

(ROST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ross Stores : Provides Additional COVID-19 Related Update, Announces Closure of All Store Locations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) announced today that given the rapidly escalating developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will now temporarily close all Ross Dress for Less® and dd’s DISCOUNTS® locations throughout the United States effective March 20, 2020 through April 3, 2020.

In support of our associates during this time of uncertainty, we are currently providing up to two weeks of continued pay for any full-time or hourly associate who cannot work due to a COVID-19 related closure.

Barbara Rentler, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We want to emphasize that in these unprecedented times, the safety and well-being of our customers and associates will always be of the utmost importance to us. As previously announced, we have already closed numerous stores based on government directives and reduced store hours across the country. Today, we decided to close all locations to help prevent the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.”

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding expected sales, earnings levels, new store growth, and other financial results in future periods that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. The words “plan,” “expect,” “target,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “projected,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “looking ahead,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Risk factors for Ross Dress for Less® (“Ross”) and dd’s DISCOUNTS® include without limitation, the recent and ongoing uncertainties and potential business disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic; competitive pressures in the apparel or home-related merchandise retailing industry; changes in the level of consumer spending on or preferences for apparel and home-related merchandise; market availability, quantity, and quality of attractive brand name merchandise at desirable discounts and our buyers’ ability to purchase merchandise that enables us to offer customers a wide assortment of merchandise at competitive prices; impacts from the macro-economic environment, financial and credit markets, geopolitical conditions, or public health issues (such as pandemics); our ability to continually attract, train, and retain associates to execute our off-price strategies; unseasonable weather that may affect shopping patterns and consumer demand for seasonal apparel and other merchandise, and may result in temporary store closures and disruptions in deliveries of merchandise to our stores; potential information or data security breaches, including cyber-attacks on our transaction processing and computer information systems, which could result in theft or unauthorized disclosure of customer, credit card, employee, or other private and valuable information that we handle in the ordinary course of our business; potential disruptions in our supply chain or information systems; issues involving the quality, safety, or authenticity of products we sell, which could harm our reputation, result in lost sales, and/or increase our costs; our ability to effectively manage our inventories, markdowns, and inventory shortage to achieve planned gross margin; changes in U.S. tax, tariff, or trade policy regarding apparel and home-related merchandise produced in other countries that could adversely affect our business; volatility in revenues and earnings; an adverse outcome in various legal, regulatory, or tax matters; a natural or man-made disaster in California or in another region where we have a concentration of stores, offices, or a distribution center; unexpected issues or costs from expanding in existing markets and entering new geographic markets; obtaining acceptable new store sites with favorable consumer demographics; damage to our corporate reputation or brands; effectively advertising and marketing our brands; issues from selling and importing merchandise produced in other countries; and maintaining sufficient liquidity to support our continuing operations, new store and distribution center growth plans, and stock repurchase and dividend programs. Other risk factors are set forth in our SEC filings including without limitation, the Form 10-K for fiscal 2018, and Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks for fiscal 2019. The factors underlying our forecasts are dynamic and subject to change. As a result, our forecasts speak only as of the date they are given and do not necessarily reflect our outlook at any other point in time. We do not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and NASDAQ 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2019 revenues of $16.0 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,565 locations in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 266 dd's DISCOUNTS® in 20 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROSS STORES, INC.
08:44aROSS STORES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
08:31aROSS STORES : Provides Additional COVID-19 Related Update, Announces Closure of ..
BU
03/19ROSS STORES : Withdraws Outlook, Suspends Buybacks
DJ
03/19ROSS STORES, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation u..
AQ
03/19ROSS STORES : Issues Business Update Related to COVID-19
BU
03/16ROSS STORES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/13ROSS STORES, INC. : Report
CO
03/12ROSS STORES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
03/12ROSS STORES : Patricia H. Mueller and Larree M. Renda Join Ross Stores Board of ..
BU
03/12ROSS STORES, INC. : SEC Filing 8K
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 988 M
EBIT 2020 2 135 M
Net income 2020 1 653 M
Finance 2020 908 M
Yield 2020 1,56%
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,40x
EV / Sales2021 1,35x
Capitalization 23 327 M
Chart ROSS STORES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ross Stores, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROSS STORES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 113,68  $
Last Close Price 65,00  $
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 74,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barbara Rentler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Hartshorn Group President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael Balmuth Executive Chairman
Travis Marquette Chief Financial Officer & Group Senior VP
Michael K. Kobayashi President-Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROSS STORES, INC.-44.17%23 327
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-34.02%69 208
KERING-35.01%50 915
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-3.06%37 243
HENNES & MAURITZ-40.51%18 108
ZALANDO SE-32.80%8 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group