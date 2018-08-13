Log in
Rossi Residencial : 2Q18 Results

08/13/2018 | 08:51pm EDT

São Paulo, August 13th, 2018 - Rossi Residencial S.A. (B3: RSID3), one of the largest residential real estate developers in Brazil, announces today its results for the second quarter of 2018.

To access the complete release, please, click here.

Conference Call - August 14th, 2018

in Portuguese (simultaneous translation)
at 10:30 am (US ET) / 11:30 am (Brasília Time)
Dial in access: (+1 646) 843-6054 Conference ID: Rossi
 Replay (available until 08/21/18)
Dial in access: +55 11 2188-0400
Replay ID: Rossi

Live broadcast through the Internet in an audio and slide system at: www.rossiresidencial.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

Rossi Residencial SA published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 00:50:03 UTC
