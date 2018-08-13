Rossi Residencial : 2Q18 Results

São Paulo, August 13th, 2018 - Rossi Residencial S.A. (B3: RSID3), one of the largest residential real estate developers in Brazil, announces today its results for the second quarter of 2018.

To access the complete release, please, click here.

Conference Call - August 14th, 2018

in Portuguese (simultaneous translation)

at 10:30 am (US ET) / 11:30 am (Brasília Time)

Dial in access: (+1 646) 843-6054 Conference ID: Rossi

Replay (available until 08/21/18)

Dial in access: +55 11 2188-0400

Replay ID: Rossi



Live broadcast through the Internet in an audio and slide system at: www.rossiresidencial.com.br/ir