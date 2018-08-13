Rossi Residencial : 2Q18 and 1H18 Earnings Release Schedule

in Portuguese (simultaneous translation)

at 10:30 am (US ET) / 11:30 am (Brasília Time)

Dial in access: (+1 646) 843-6054 Conference ID: Rossi

Replay (available until 08/21/18)

Dial in access: +55 11 2188-0400

Replay ID: Rossi Live broadcast through the Internet in an audio and slide system at:

www.rossiresidencial.com.br/ir

