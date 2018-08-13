Rossi Residencial : 2Q18 and 1H18 Earnings Release Schedule

Rossi will disclose its 2Q18 and 1H18 results on August 13th, 2018,
after B3 trading sessions.
Conference Call - August 14th, 2018
|
in Portuguese (simultaneous translation)
at 10:30 am (US ET) / 11:30 am (Brasília Time)
Dial in access: (+1 646) 843-6054 Conference ID: Rossi
Replay (available until 08/21/18)
Dial in access: +55 11 2188-0400
Replay ID: Rossi
Live broadcast through the Internet in an audio and slide system at:
www.rossiresidencial.com.br/ir
|
Quiet Period: In accordance with the best Corporate Governance practices, we will be on quiet period until August 13th, 2018, after the Earnings Release.
