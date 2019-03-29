Rossi Residencial : Annual Shareholders´ Meeting - Apr 30, 2019 - Remote Voting Form* 0 03/29/2019 | 07:07pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Last update: 03/29/2019 DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT Annual General Meeting (AGM) - ROSSI RESIDENCIAL S.A. to be held on 04/30/2019 Shareholder's Name Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF E-mail Instructions on how to cast your vote If the shareholders may exercise their remote voting rights, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/2009, this Remote Voting must be complete, which will only be considered valid and the votes cast here will only be counted in the quorum of the Shareholders Meetings, if the following instructions are observed: 1)all fields must be duly completed; 2)all the pages must be initialed; and 3)the last page must be signed by the shareholder or its legal representative(s), as appropriate and in accordance with the current legislation, being required the signature recognition. The above items must be filled in with the shareholders full name (or corporate name) and the number of the Register in the Treasury Department, whether corporate entity (CNPJ) or individual (CPF), as well as an e-mail address for eventual contact. Documents issued abroad must be notarized by a Notary Public or Notary Public, legalized in a Brazilian Consulate or, if the country in which the power of attorney was granted is a signatory to the Vienna Convention, apostilles, translated by a sworn translator enrolled in the Board of Trade and registered in the Registry of Deeds and Documents, in accordance with the legislation in force. Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider Guidance for delivering the form Shareholder who elects to exercise his right of distance voting may (i) present the remote voting form directly to the Company; or (ii) transmit the instructions to service providers, as follows: b) Send directly to the Company: In case the shareholder choose to send the remote voting to the company, the shareholder must send to the Companys Investor Relations Department: i)Physical form of the remote voting form duly completed, initialed and signed with a recognized signature. ii)Certified copy of the following documents: a)For individuals: document containing the photo of the shareholder or its legal representative. b)For Legal entity: document containing the photo of its legal representative; Bylaws / consolidated and updated social contract; and corporate documents proving the legal representation of the shareholder; c)For Investment Funds: document with photo of the legal representative of the shareholder; bylaws / consolidated social contract of its administrator or manager, as the case may be, subject to the voting policy of the fund; corporate documents proving the powers of representation; last consolidated regulation of the fund. Its accepted the identity document, National Drivers License, passport, identity cards issued by the professional councils and functional portfolios issued by the Public Administration, provided they contain a photo of the holder. The documents of the shareholders sent abroad must be notarized by a Notary Public or Notary Public, legalized by the Brazilian Consulate or, if the country in which the power of attorney was granted is a signatory to the Vienna Convention, apostilles, translated by a sworn translator enrolled in the Board of Trade and registered in the Registry of Deeds and Documents, in accordance with the legislation in force. The shareholder may also, send the digitized copies of the Voting form, duly completed, together with the above mentioned documents to the address: ri@rossiresidencial.com.br. Pursuant to article 21-U of ICVM 481, within three (3) days from the remote voting form receipt, the Company shall notify shareholders by sending an e-mail to the electronic address informed by the shareholders in the voting form: (i) the receipt of the voting form, as well as whether the voting form and any accompanying documents are sufficient for the vote of the shareholder to be considered valid; or (ii) the need to rectify or resubmit the voting form or the accompanying DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT Annual General Meeting (AGM) - ROSSI RESIDENCIAL S.A. to be held on 04/30/2019 documents, describing the procedures and time periods necessary for the regularization of distance voting. The votes cast by shareholders in cases in which the voting form and / or the documents of the shareholders listed above are not sent (or resubmitted and / or rectified, as the case may be), without observing the deadlines and sending formalities indicated above. b) Submission through service providers As provided by art. 21-B of ICVM 481, in addition to sending the voting form directly to the Company, the shareholder may also transmit its voting instructions to its respective custodian, observing the rules determined by them, provided that said instructions are received up to seven days before the date of the Annual Shareholders Meeting, that is, until April 24, 2019, inclusive, or other specific date, indicated by the respective service providers. The voting instructions may be sent through the custody agent of the shareholders holding shares issued by the Company that are deposited in a central depositary or through Banco Bradesco SA, a financial institution contracted by the Company to provide securities bookkeeping services issued by the Company. The custodian and Banco Bradesco SA will verify the voting instructions provided by the shareholders, but are not responsible for verifying the shareholders eligibility to exercise voting rights, a function that shall be incumbent upon the Company at the time of the general meeting, after the receipt of information from custody and bookkeeping service providers. Shareholders should contact their respective custody agents and Banco Bradesco S.A. to verify the procedures established by them for the issuance of voting instructions via the bulletin, as well as the documents and information required to do so. Said service providers will communicate directly to the shareholders who use them the receipt of voting instructions or the need for rectification or resubmission, and shall provide for the applicable procedures and deadlines. The central depositary of B3 shall disregard divergent instructions belonging to the same shareholder in relation to the same determination. Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company Rossi Residencial S.A., Investor Relations Rua Alexandre Dumas, nº 1711, Edifício Birmann 12, 3º andar, escritório 301, Bairro Chácara Santo Antônio, CEP 04717-004 - São Paulo/SP E-mail: ri@rossiresidencial.com.br Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number Banco Bradesco S.A., Shares and Custody Department, Address: Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Amarelo, 2º andar, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, CEP 06029- 900, Osasco, SP, Brasil. Telefone: (11) 0800-7011616 E-mail: 4010.accustodia@bradesco.com.br Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM) Simple Resolution 1.To deliberate the company financial results, accompained by a report issud by independent Auditor and The Fiscal Council Opinion, related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2018. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Simple Resolution 2.Acknowledge the management accounts reported in the Financial Statements related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2018. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Simple Resolution 3. To deliberate on the allocation of fiscal years results ended on December 31, 2018. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT Annual General Meeting (AGM) - ROSSI RESIDENCIAL S.A. to be held on 04/30/2019 Simple Resolution 4.To deliberate on fixing the number of 5 (five) members of the Board of Directors. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Simple Resolution 5.Exemption of a Board of Directors candidate from the requirement of not exercising a position in a society potentially competing in the market, pursuant to article 147, paragraph 3, I of Law 6,404 / 76. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Simple Resolution 6.Do you want to apply for adoption of the multiple vote procedure for the election of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141 of Law 6404/76? [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 4 7.Appointment of candidates for the board of directors (the shareholder may appoint as many candidates as the number of vacancies to be filled in the general election). João Paulo Franco Rossi Cuppoloni [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Renata Rossi Cuppoloni Rodrigues [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Luciana Rossi Cuppoloni Rodrigues [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Marcello Joaquim Pacheco [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 8.In case of a multiple vote election process is adopted, would you distribute your vote in equal percentages for the candidates on the slate selected? [.....................] [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 9. Display of all candidates to indicate the % (percentage) of votes to be attributed. João Paulo Franco Rossi Cuppoloni [ ] % Renata Rossi Cuppoloni Rodrigues [ ] % Luciana Rossi Cuppoloni Rodrigues [ ] % Marcello Joaquim Pacheco [ ] % Separate election of the board of directors - Common shares DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT Annual General Meeting (AGM) - ROSSI RESIDENCIAL S.A. to be held on 04/30/2019 10.Nomination of candidates for the board of directors by minority shareholders holding shares with voting rights (the shareholder must complete this field if he left the general election field blank and holds the shares with which he votes during the immediately preceding 3 months to the holding of the general meeting). Fabio Gallo Garcia [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 11.In case neither the holders of voting shares nor the holders of preferred shares without voting or restricted voting rights, respectively, have reached the quorum required in items I and II of paragraph 4 of art. 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, you want your vote to be aggregated to the votes of the preferred shares in order to elect to the board of directors the candidate with the highest number of votes among all those that, as part of this distance voting ballot , to stand for a separate election? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain Simple Resolution 12.To deliberate on the characterisation of the Board of Directors independent member, in the terms of the B3 rules. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Simple Resolution 13.To deliberate on fixing the management compensation for the year of 2019. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Simple Resolution 14.Do you want a fiscal council to be instated, pursuant to Article 161 of Law No. 6404, of 1976? [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain City :__________________________________________________________________________ Date :__________________________________________________________________________ Signature :_____________________________________________________________________ Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________ Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________ Attachments Original document

