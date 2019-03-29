Rossi Residencial : Annual Shareholders´ Meeting - Apr 30, 2019 - Remote Voting Form*

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - ROSSI RESIDENCIAL S.A. to be held on 04/30/2019
documents, describing the procedures and time periods necessary for the regularization of distance voting.
The votes cast by shareholders in cases in which the voting form and / or the documents of the shareholders listed above are not sent (or resubmitted and / or rectified, as the case may be), without observing the deadlines and sending formalities indicated above.
b) Submission through service providers
As provided by art. 21-B of ICVM 481, in addition to sending the voting form directly to the Company, the shareholder may also transmit its voting instructions to its respective custodian, observing the rules determined by them, provided that said instructions are received up to seven days before the date of the Annual Shareholders Meeting, that is, until April 24, 2019, inclusive, or other specific date, indicated by the respective service providers.
The voting instructions may be sent through the custody agent of the shareholders holding shares issued by the Company that are deposited in a central depositary or through Banco Bradesco SA, a financial institution contracted by the Company to provide securities bookkeeping services issued by the Company.
The custodian and Banco Bradesco SA will verify the voting instructions provided by the shareholders, but are not responsible for verifying the shareholders eligibility to exercise voting rights, a function that shall be incumbent upon the Company at the time of the general meeting, after the receipt of information from custody and bookkeeping service providers.
Shareholders should contact their respective custody agents and Banco Bradesco S.A. to verify the procedures established by them for the issuance of voting instructions via the bulletin, as well as the documents and information required to do so. Said service providers will communicate directly to the shareholders who use them the receipt of voting instructions or the need for rectification or resubmission, and shall provide for the applicable procedures and deadlines.
The central depositary of B3 shall disregard divergent instructions belonging to the same shareholder in relation to the same determination.
Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company
Rossi Residencial S.A., Investor Relations
Rua Alexandre Dumas, nº 1711, Edifício Birmann 12, 3º andar, escritório 301, Bairro Chácara Santo Antônio, CEP 04717-004 - São Paulo/SP E-mail: ri@rossiresidencial.com.br
Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number
Banco Bradesco S.A., Shares and Custody Department,
Address: Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Amarelo, 2º andar, Vila Yara, Osasco, SP, CEP 06029- 900, Osasco, SP, Brasil.
Telefone: (11) 0800-7011616
E-mail: 4010.accustodia@bradesco.com.br
Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
Simple Resolution
1.To deliberate the company financial results, accompained by a report issud by independent Auditor and The Fiscal Council Opinion, related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2018.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
2.Acknowledge the management accounts reported in the Financial Statements related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2018.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
3. To deliberate on the allocation of fiscal years results ended on December 31, 2018.