Rossi Residencial : Annual Shareholders´ Meeting - Apr 30, 2019 - Remote Voting Form*

Last update: 04/01/2019

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - ROSSI RESIDENCIAL S.A. to be held on 04/30/2019

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

If the shareholders may exercise their remote voting rights, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481/2009, this Remote Voting must be complete, which will only be considered valid and the votes cast here will only be counted in the quorum of the Shareholders Meetings, if the following instructions are observed:

1)all fields must be duly completed;

2)all the pages must be initialed; and

3)the last page must be signed by the shareholder or its legal representative(s), as appropriate and in accordance with the current legislation, being required the signature recognition.

The above items must be filled in with the shareholders full name (or corporate name) and the number of the Register in the Treasury Department, whether corporate entity (CNPJ) or individual (CPF), as well as an e-mail address for eventual contact.

Documents issued abroad must be notarized by a Notary Public or Notary Public, legalized in a Brazilian Consulate or, if the country in which the power of attorney was granted is a signatory to the Vienna Convention, apostilles, translated by a sworn translator enrolled in the Board of Trade and registered in the Registry of Deeds and Documents, in accordance with the legislation in force.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Guidance for delivering the form

Shareholder who elects to exercise his right of distance voting may (i) present the remote voting form directly to the Company; or (ii) transmit the instructions to service providers, as follows:

b) Send directly to the Company:

In case the shareholder choose to send the remote voting to the company, the shareholder must send to the Companys Investor Relations Department:

i)Physical form of the remote voting form duly completed, initialed and signed with a recognized signature.

ii)Certified copy of the following documents:

a)For individuals: document containing the photo of the shareholder or its legal representative.

b)For Legal entity: document containing the photo of its legal representative; Bylaws / consolidated and updated social contract; and corporate documents proving the legal representation of the shareholder;

c)For Investment Funds: document with photo of the legal representative of the shareholder; bylaws / consolidated social contract of its administrator or manager, as the case may be, subject to the voting policy of the fund; corporate documents proving the powers of representation; last consolidated regulation of the fund.

Its accepted the identity document, National Drivers License, passport, identity cards issued by the professional councils and functional portfolios issued by the Public Administration, provided they contain a photo of the holder.

The documents of the shareholders sent abroad must be notarized by a Notary Public or Notary Public, legalized by the Brazilian Consulate or, if the country in which the power of attorney was granted is a signatory to the Vienna Convention, apostilles, translated by a sworn translator enrolled in the Board of Trade and registered in the Registry of Deeds and Documents, in accordance with the legislation in force.

The shareholder may also, send the digitized copies of the Voting form, duly completed, together with the above mentioned documents to the address: ri@rossiresidencial.com.br.

Pursuant to article 21-U of ICVM 481, within three (3) days from the remote voting form receipt, the Company shall notify shareholders by sending an e-mail to the electronic address informed by the shareholders in the voting form: (i) the receipt of the voting form, as well as whether the voting form and any accompanying documents are sufficient for the vote of the shareholder to be considered valid; or (ii) the need to rectify or resubmit the voting form or the accompanying