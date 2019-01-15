Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Rossiyskiye Seti PAO    RSTI   RU000A0JPVJ0

ROSSIYSKIYE SETI PAO (RSTI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- RUB   --.--%
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rossiyskiye Seti : Rosseti provided unparalleled reliability of power supply during the New Year holidays

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 10:04am EST
15.01.2019

Rosseti Group totalled up the results of how the electric grid complex operated during the New Year holidays. From December 30, 2018 to January 8, 2019, Rosseti's enterprises demonstrated exceptional reliability of power supply thanks to the introduction of an improved training system and updated work practices performed during periods of high loads.

The Rosseti's electric grid companies showed record high performance results, despite the fact that adverse meteorological phenomena were observed in the regions of the energy holding's presence, which were not observed during the New Year holidays of 2017-2018, when not a single weather disaster was recorded.

Moreover, in the period from December 30, 2018 to January 2, 2019, some Russian regions as well as Finland and Sweden were hit by the Aapeli snowstorm, which resulted in 282 and about 300, respectively, thousand of people in these countries lost their power supply. In the Kaliningrad region, the number of de-energized consumers did not exceed 3,330 people and in the Leningrad region 20,600 people i.e. many times less than in the Scandinavian countries.

In addition, the recovery time of the main network was 2.5 to 3 hours in the Russian regions and more than 6 hours in Finland and Sweden. It took 21 hours in the Kaliningrad region and 39 hours in the Leningrad region to fully restore normal power supply to consumers, whereas in European countries it took power companies more than 50 hours to do so.

'Changes that have been made to the set of activities aimed at preparing for high load periods, which include the conduct of large-scale regional exercises aimed at practical training of actions of power personnel in emergency situations, and also include the revamp of the most obsolete sections of the grid, showed high efficiency, therefore, in the current year such changes will be introduced in other regions where Rosseti Group enterprises are present,' said Pavel Livinskiy, Director General of PJSC ROSSETI, commenting on the results of work in the first weeks of January 2019.


Disclaimer

Russian Grids JSC published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 15:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROSSIYSKIYE SETI PAO
10:04aROSSIYSKIYE SETI : Rosseti provided unparalleled reliability of power supply dur..
PU
2018ROSSIYSKIYE SETI : ROSSETI shows stable profit growth throughout 2018
PU
2018ROSSIYSKIYE SETI : According to RAS, Net Profit of PJSC ROSSETI has Increased by..
PU
2018ROSSIYSKIYE SETI : Rosseti demonstrates a stable growth of profit
PU
2018ROSSIYSKIYE SETI : The Board of Directors of PJSC Rosseti was headed by the Russ..
PU
2018ROSSIYSKIYE SETI PAO : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018ROSSIYSKIYE SETI : Rostec to Be ROSSETI's Strategic Partner in Power Grid Digita..
PU
2018ROSSIYSKIYE SETI PAO : 1st quarter report
CO
2018ROSSIYSKIYE SETI : At the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi the company ROSSETI ..
PU
2018ROSSIYSKIYE SETI : Director General of Company Rosseti met Novosibirsk Region Go..
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 973 B
EBIT 2018 185 B
Net income 2018 118 B
Debt 2018 440 B
Yield 2018 1,25%
P/E ratio 2018 1,36
P/E ratio 2019 1,43
EV / Sales 2018 0,62x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 162 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,66  RUB
Spread / Average Target -18%
Managers
NameTitle
Pavel Anatolievich Livinskiy Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Valentinovich Novak Chairman
Alexey Yuryevich Serov Finance Director
Andrei Evgenyevich Murov Director
Oleg Mikhailovich Budargin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROSSIYSKIYE SETI PAO2 420
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.06%59 639
IBERDROLA-1.99%51 614
DOMINION ENERGY-2.25%51 119
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.12%47 494
EXELON CORPORATION1.53%43 554
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.