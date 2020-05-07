|
ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
05/07/2020 | 11:05am EDT
|
ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD)
ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
07-May-2020 / 18:00 MSK
public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
I.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mikhail Oseevskiy
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
President, member of the Board of Directors and Management Board
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
PJSC Rostelecom
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2534001D752JPNM0H170
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: RU0008943394
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
RUB 71.29
|
1,961,179
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
1,961,179
|
|
- Price
|
RUB 139,812,450.91
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2020-04-29
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
II.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sergey Anokhin
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President and CFO, member of the
Management Board
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
PJSC Rostelecom
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2534001D752JPNM0H170
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: RU0008943394
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
RUB 71.29
|
894,372
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
894,372
|
|
- Price
|
RUB 63,759,779.88
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2020-04-29
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
III.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Vladimir Kirienko
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
First Vice President, member of the
Management Board
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
PJSC Rostelecom
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2534001D752JPNM0H170
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: RU0008943394
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
RUB 71.29
|
1,167,221
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
1,167,221
|
|
- Price
|
RUB 83,211,185.09
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2020-04-29
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
IV.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kirill Menshov
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President for IT, member of the
Management Board
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
PJSC Rostelecom
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2534001D752JPNM0H170
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: RU0008943394
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
RUB 71.29
|
872,014
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
872,014
|
|
- Price
|
RUB 62,165,878.06
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2020-04-29
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
V.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Dmitry Proskura
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Vice President for Industry Digitization, member of the Management Board
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
PJSC Rostelecom
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2534001D752JPNM0H170
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: RU0008943394
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
RUB 71.29
|
513,573
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
513,573
|
|
- Price
|
RUB 36,612,619.17
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2020-04-29
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
VI.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Galina Rysakova
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President of Organizational
Development and Human Resources, member of the Management Board
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
PJSC Rostelecom
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2534001D752JPNM0H170
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: RU0008943394
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
RUB 71.29
|
900,788
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
900,788
|
|
- Price
|
RUB 64,217,176.52
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2020-04-29
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
VII.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Alexey Sapunov
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President for Technical
Infrastructure, member of the Management Board
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
PJSC Rostelecom
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2534001D752JPNM0H170
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: RU0008943394
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
RUB 71.29
|
894,564
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
894,564
|
|
- Price
|
RUB 63,773,467.56
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2020-04-29
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
VIII.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Anna Shumeyko
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff of the Presidential executive office, member of the Management Board
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
PJSC Rostelecom
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2534001D752JPNM0H170
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: RU0008943394
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
RUB 71.29
|
900,345
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
900,345
|
|
- Price
|
RUB 64,185,595.05
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2020-04-29
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014.
Pavel Nezhutin
Director of Corporate Governance Department
+7 (499) 999-82-83
|
|
|ISIN:
|US7785291078
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|RKMD
|LEI Code:
|2534001D752JPNM0H170
|Sequence No.:
|62293
|EQS News ID:
|1038757
|
|
