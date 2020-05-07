ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

Log in
05/07/2020 | 11:05am EDT

07-May-2020 / 18:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

I.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mikhail Oseevskiy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President, member of the Board of Directors and Management Board

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PJSC Rostelecom

b)

LEI

2534001D752JPNM0H170

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0008943394

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

RUB 71.29

1,961,179

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

1,961,179

 

- Price

RUB 139,812,450.91

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-04-29

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

II.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Sergey Anokhin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President and CFO, member of the

Management Board

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PJSC Rostelecom

b)

LEI

2534001D752JPNM0H170

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0008943394

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

RUB 71.29

894,372

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

894,372

 

- Price

RUB 63,759,779.88

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-04-29

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

III.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Vladimir Kirienko

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

First Vice President, member of the

Management Board

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PJSC Rostelecom

b)

LEI

2534001D752JPNM0H170

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0008943394

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

RUB 71.29

1,167,221

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

1,167,221

 

- Price

RUB 83,211,185.09

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-04-29

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

IV.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kirill Menshov

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President for IT, member of the

Management Board

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PJSC Rostelecom

b)

LEI

2534001D752JPNM0H170

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0008943394

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

RUB 71.29

872,014

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

872,014

 

- Price

RUB 62,165,878.06

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-04-29

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

V.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Dmitry Proskura

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Vice President for Industry Digitization, member of the Management Board

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PJSC Rostelecom

b)

LEI

2534001D752JPNM0H170

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0008943394

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

RUB 71.29

513,573

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

513,573

 

- Price

RUB 36,612,619.17

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-04-29

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

VI.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Galina Rysakova

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President of Organizational

Development and Human Resources, member of the Management Board

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PJSC Rostelecom

b)

LEI

2534001D752JPNM0H170

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0008943394

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

RUB 71.29

900,788

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

900,788

 

- Price

RUB 64,217,176.52

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-04-29

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

VII.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Alexey Sapunov

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President for Technical

Infrastructure, member of the Management Board

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PJSC Rostelecom

b)

LEI

2534001D752JPNM0H170

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0008943394

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

RUB 71.29

894,564

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

894,564

 

- Price

RUB 63,773,467.56

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-04-29

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

VIII.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Anna Shumeyko

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff of the Presidential executive office, member of the Management Board

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PJSC Rostelecom

b)

LEI

2534001D752JPNM0H170

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0008943394

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

RUB 71.29

900,345

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

900,345

 

- Price

RUB 64,185,595.05

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-04-29

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014.

 

Pavel Nezhutin

Director of Corporate Governance Department

+7 (499) 999-82-83

 
ISIN: US7785291078
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: RKMD
LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170
Sequence No.: 62293
EQS News ID: 1038757

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1038757&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
