ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD)

ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM



07-May-2020 / 18:00 MSK

public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them I. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mikhail Oseevskiy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President, member of the Board of Directors and Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 71.29 1,961,179 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 1,961,179 - Price RUB 139,812,450.91 e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue II. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sergey Anokhin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President and CFO, member of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 71.29 894,372 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 894,372 - Price RUB 63,759,779.88 e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue III. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vladimir Kirienko 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status First Vice President, member of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 71.29 1,167,221 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 1,167,221 - Price RUB 83,211,185.09 e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue IV. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kirill Menshov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President for IT, member of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 71.29 872,014 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 872,014 - Price RUB 62,165,878.06 e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue V. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Dmitry Proskura 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vice President for Industry Digitization, member of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 71.29 513,573 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 513,573 - Price RUB 36,612,619.17 e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue VI. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Galina Rysakova 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President of Organizational Development and Human Resources, member of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 71.29 900,788 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 900,788 - Price RUB 64,217,176.52 e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue VII. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alexey Sapunov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President for Technical Infrastructure, member of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 71.29 894,564 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 894,564 - Price RUB 63,773,467.56 e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue VIII. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Anna Shumeyko 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President, Chief of Staff of the Presidential executive office, member of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to the depo account within the options program c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 71.29 900,345 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 900,345 - Price RUB 64,185,595.05 e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-29 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014. Pavel Nezhutin Director of Corporate Governance Department +7 (499) 999-82-83

