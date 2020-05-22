Log in
ROSTELECOM

(RTKM)
ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

05/22/2020

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD)
ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

22-May-2020 / 19:27 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

I.

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Sergey Anokhin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Senior Vice President and CFO, member of the

Management Board

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PJSC Rostelecom

b)

LEI

2534001D752JPNM0H170

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0008943394

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sell of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

RUB 81.86

978,040

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

978,040

 

- Price

RUB 80,062,354.40

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-05-22

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

4.2

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0008943394

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

RUB 83.10

1,140

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

1,140

 

- Price

RUB 94,734

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-05-22

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

 

 

This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014.

 

Pavel Nezhutin

Director of Corporate Governance Department

+7 (499) 999-82-83

 
ISIN: US7785291078
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: RKMD
LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170
Sequence No.: 65632
EQS News ID: 1053823

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

© EQS 2020
