ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD)

ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM



22-May-2020 / 19:27 MSK

public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them I. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sergey Anokhin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President and CFO, member of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Sell of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 81.86 978,040 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 978,040 - Price RUB 80,062,354.40 e) Date of the transaction 2020-05-22 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 83.10 1,140 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 1,140 - Price RUB 94,734 e) Date of the transaction 2020-05-22 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014. Pavel Nezhutin Director of Corporate Governance Department +7 (499) 999-82-83

