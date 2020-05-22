|
ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
05/22/2020 | 12:30pm EDT
|
ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD)
22-May-2020 / 19:27 MSK
public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
I.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sergey Anokhin
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President and CFO, member of the
Management Board
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
PJSC Rostelecom
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2534001D752JPNM0H170
|
4.1
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: RU0008943394
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sell of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
RUB 81.86
|
978,040
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
978,040
|
|
- Price
|
RUB 80,062,354.40
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2020-05-22
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Moscow Exchange
|
4.2
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: RU0008943394
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
RUB 83.10
|
1,140
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
1,140
|
|
- Price
|
RUB 94,734
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2020-05-22
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Moscow Exchange
This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014.
Pavel Nezhutin
Director of Corporate Governance Department
+7 (499) 999-82-83
|
|
|ISIN:
|US7785291078
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|RKMD
|LEI Code:
|2534001D752JPNM0H170
|Sequence No.:
|65632
|EQS News ID:
|1053823
|
