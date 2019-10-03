Log in
ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

10/03/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD)
03-Oct-2019 / 20:17 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

I.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mikhail Oseevskiy

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President, member of the Board of Directors and Management Board

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PJSC Rostelecom

b)

LEI

2534001D752JPNM0H170

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Preferred shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0009046700

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

RUB 62.25

2,500

RUB 62.25

2,500

RUB 62.45

5,500

RUB 62.30

5,000

RUB 62.35

8,500

RUB 62.30

10,000

RUB 62.30

15,000

RUB 62.20

43,500

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

92,500

 

- Price

RUB 5,759,400.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-10-02

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

 

II.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Dmitry Proskura

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Vice President and Director of the Volga Macroregional Branch, member of the Management Board

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PJSC Rostelecom

b)

LEI

2534001D752JPNM0H170

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0008943394

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sell of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

RUB 78.70

100,000

 

 

RUB 78.50

19,500

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

119,500

 

- Price

RUB 9,400,750.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-10-02

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange

 

 

This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014.

 

Pavel Nezhutin

Director of Corporate Governance Department

+7 (499) 999-82-83

 
ISIN: US7785291078
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: RKMD
LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170
Sequence No.: 22340
EQS News ID: 885253

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=885253&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
