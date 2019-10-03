|
ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
10/03/2019 | 01:20pm EDT
ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD)
03-Oct-2019 / 20:17 MSK
I.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mikhail Oseevskiy
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President, member of the Board of Directors and Management Board
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
PJSC Rostelecom
b)
LEI
2534001D752JPNM0H170
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Preferred shares
Identification code
ISIN: RU0009046700
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
RUB 62.25
2,500
RUB 62.25
2,500
RUB 62.45
5,500
RUB 62.30
5,000
RUB 62.35
8,500
RUB 62.30
10,000
RUB 62.30
15,000
RUB 62.20
43,500
d)
Aggregated information
|
- Aggregated volume
92,500
- Price
RUB 5,759,400.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-10-02
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow Exchange
II.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Dmitry Proskura
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Vice President and Director of the Volga Macroregional Branch, member of the Management Board
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
PJSC Rostelecom
b)
LEI
2534001D752JPNM0H170
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares
Identification code
ISIN: RU0008943394
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sell of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
RUB 78.70
100,000
RUB 78.50
19,500
d)
Aggregated information
|
- Aggregated volume
119,500
- Price
RUB 9,400,750.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2019-10-02
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow Exchange
This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014.
Pavel Nezhutin
Director of Corporate Governance Department
+7 (499) 999-82-83
