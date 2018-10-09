ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD)

ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM



09-Oct-2018 / 10:52 MSK

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alexander Abramkov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Vice President and Director of the Central Macroregional Division, member of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC Rostelecom b) LEI 2534001D752JPNM0H170 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Sell of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 69.80 50,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 50,000 - Price RUB 3,490,000 e) Date of the transaction 2018-10-01 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange PJSC 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Sell of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 69.64 150,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 150,000 - Price RUB 10,446,000 e) Date of the transaction 2018-10-02 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange PJSC 4.3 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Sell of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 69.97 201,500 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 201,500 - Price RUB 14,098,955 e) Date of the transaction 2018-10-03 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange PJSC 4.4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Sell of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 69.65 100,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 100,000 - Price RUB 6,965,000 e) Date of the transaction 2018-10-04 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange PJSC 4.5 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares Identification code ISIN: RU0008943394 b) Nature of the transaction Sell of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 70.03 390,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 390,000 - Price RUB 27,311,700 e) Date of the transaction 2018-10-05 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange PJSC This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014. Pavel Nezhutin Director of Corporate Governance Department +7 (499) 999-82-83

