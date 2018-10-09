Log in
ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

10/09/2018 | 09:55am CEST

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD)
09-Oct-2018 / 10:52 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Alexander Abramkov

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Vice President and Director of the Central

Macroregional Division, member of the

Management Board

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PJSC Rostelecom

b)

LEI

2534001D752JPNM0H170

4.1

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0008943394

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sell of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

RUB 69.80

50,000

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

50,000

 

- Price

RUB  3,490,000  

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-10-01

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange PJSC

4.2

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0008943394

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sell of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

RUB 69.64

150,000

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

150,000

 

- Price

RUB  10,446,000  

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-10-02

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange PJSC

4.3

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0008943394

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sell of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

RUB 69.97

201,500

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

201,500

 

- Price

RUB  14,098,955  

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-10-03

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange PJSC

4.4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0008943394

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sell of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

RUB 69.65

100,000

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

100,000

 

- Price

RUB  6,965,000  

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-10-04

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange PJSC

4.5

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares

Identification code

ISIN: RU0008943394

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sell of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

RUB 70.03

390,000

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

390,000

 

- Price

RUB  27,311,700  

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-10-05

f)

Place of the transaction

Moscow Exchange PJSC

 

 

This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014.

 

Pavel Nezhutin

Director of Corporate Governance Department

+7 (499) 999-82-83
ISIN: US7785291078
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: RKMD
LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170
Sequence No.: 6155
EQS News ID: 731499

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=731499&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
