ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD)
ROSTELECOM PJSC: PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
09-Oct-2018 / 10:52 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Alexander Abramkov
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Vice President and Director of the Central
Macroregional Division, member of the
Management Board
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
PJSC Rostelecom
b)
LEI
2534001D752JPNM0H170
4.1
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares
Identification code
ISIN: RU0008943394
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sell of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
RUB 69.80
50,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
50,000
- Price
RUB 3,490,000
e)
Date of the transaction
2018-10-01
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow Exchange PJSC
4.2
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares
Identification code
ISIN: RU0008943394
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sell of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
RUB 69.64
150,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
150,000
- Price
RUB 10,446,000
e)
Date of the transaction
2018-10-02
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow Exchange PJSC
4.3
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares
Identification code
ISIN: RU0008943394
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sell of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
RUB 69.97
201,500
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
201,500
- Price
RUB 14,098,955
e)
Date of the transaction
2018-10-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow Exchange PJSC
4.4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares
Identification code
ISIN: RU0008943394
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sell of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
RUB 69.65
100,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
100,000
- Price
RUB 6,965,000
e)
Date of the transaction
2018-10-04
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow Exchange PJSC
4.5
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares
Identification code
ISIN: RU0008943394
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sell of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
RUB 70.03
390,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
390,000
- Price
RUB 27,311,700
e)
Date of the transaction
2018-10-05
f)
Place of the transaction
Moscow Exchange PJSC
This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of November 10, 2014.
Pavel Nezhutin
Director of Corporate Governance Department
+7 (499) 999-82-83