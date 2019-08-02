ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND HALF YEAR 2019 0 08/02/2019 | 02:05am EDT Send by mail :

ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND HALF YEAR 2019



02-Aug-2019 / 09:00 MSK

rostelecom announces its ifrs financial and operating results for the second quarter and half year 2019 Q2 2019 DIGITAL SEGMENT[1] GROWTH OF 11%; 13% INCREASE IN OIBDA[2]; NET PROFIT UP 40% Moscow, Russia - August 2, 2019 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest digital service provider in Russia, today announces its consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year of 2019 prepared in accordance with IFRS[3]. KEY ACHIEVEMENTS Revenue grew by 4 % year-on-year in the second quarter of 2019 ;

D igital segment sales increased by 1 1 % in the second quarter, while it s contribution to total revenue reached 57 %;

OIBDA grew by 1 3 % in the second quarter of 201 9 to RUB 2 7 . 2 billion ;

Net profit increased by 40% and reached RUB 4.3 billion;

Free Cash Flow (FCF ) [4] increased to RUB 11. 4 billion in the second quarter of 201 9 . SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Revenue grew by 4 % to RUB 80 . 2 billion compared to the second quarter of 201 8

OIBDA up by 1 3 % to RUB 2 7 . 2 billion ;

OIBDA margin grew by 2 . 9 p.p. to 3 3 . 9 % compared to the second quarter of 2018 ;

Net profit increased by 4 0 % to RUB 4 . 3 billion compared to the second quarter of 2018 ;

CAPEX [5] in creased by 6 % to RUB 15.2 billion ( 19.0 % of revenue) from RUB 1 4 . 4 billion ( 1 8 . 7 % of revenue) in the second quarter of 2018 ;

FCF improved to RUB 11. 4 billion compared to RUB ( 0 . 8 ) billion in the second quarter of 2018 ;

Net debt [6] increase d by 8 % since the beginning of the year to RUB 20 1 . 6 billion , resultin g in a Net Debt/OIBDA ratio of 1 . 9 x. Key figures for 2Q 2019, RUB mln RUB million 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 change, y-o-y Revenue 80,160 77,365 4% OIBDA 27,162 23,983 13% OIBDA margin % 33.9% 31.0% - Operating Income 9,756 8,342 17% Operating margin % 12.2% 10.8% - Net Income 4,319 3,094 40% % of revenue 5.4% 4.0% - Capital Expenditure 15,243 14,442 6% % of revenue 19.0% 18.7% - Net debt 201,587 193,497 4% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 1.9 2.0 - FCF 11,388 (832) 12,220 FIRST HALF YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Revenue increased by 3% to RUB 158.8 billion compared to the first half of 2018;

OIBDA increased by 13% year-on-year to RUB 53.5 billion compared to the first half of 2018;

OIBDA margin grew by 2.7 p.p. to 33.7% compared to the first half of 2018;

Net profit increased by 43% to RUB 10.0 billion compared to the first half of 2018;

CAPEX [7] increased by 27 % to RUB 37.6 billion ( 23.7 % of revenue) from RUB 29.6 billion (19.3% of revenue) in the first half of 2018;

FCF improved to RUB (3 . 2) [8] billion compared to RUB ( 6 . 7 ) billion in the first half of 2018. Key figures for 1HY 2019, RUB mln RUB million 6M 2019 6M 2018 change, y-o-y Revenue 158,827 153,568 3% OIBDA 53,543 47,534 13% OIBDA margin % 33.7% 31.0% - Operating Income 19,465 16,699 17% Operating margin % 12.3% 10.9% - Net Income 9,950 6,958 43% % of revenue 6.3% 4.5% - Capital Expenditure 37,586 29,567 27% % of revenue 23.7% 19.3% - Net debt 201,587 193,497 4% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 1.9 2.0 - FCF (3,195) (6,681) 3,486 Mikhail Oseevskiy, President of Rostelecom, commented: "In keeping with our strategy priority, Rostelecom continues to develop its digital segment through the expansion of our customized digital services for different client segments. During the second quarter, Rostelecom launched RTK Key, an outdoor video surveillance solution for residential properties. The platform's capabilities can be enhanced by additional services available to developers, management companies and residents. Home video surveillance and smart intercom, which can be controlled via a mobile application, were the first products available on the platform. In future, the platform will be supplemented by other solutions such as remote meter readings, a smart gate bar, a digital key, and others as part of Rostelecom's broader plan to introduce a comprehensive cross-vertical line up of products including "smart household", "smart apartment building" and "smart city". We are seeing significant demand for virtual IT infrastructure from corporate and state companies. To ensure our cloud services offering remains competitive, we have expanded the bandwidth allocated to the virtual offering by 10 times to 10 Gb/s, we have significantly increased the availability and stability of services at all data centre sites, and we have also commenced commercial operation of an additional 800 rack spaces at the new "Udomlya" data centre. A good example of our strategy in action is the recent introduction of Solar MSS to the market as an updated ecosystem of cybersecurity services, which includes nine mutually integrated managed services. The technological core of this ecosystem is a platform built on breakthrough technology consisting of SD-WAN software-defined networks. The mix of technologies selected as part of Solar MSS ensures protection against all major types of attacks, while providing the ability to focus our offering on the most critical segments for each individual client organization. As Russia's leading monitoring and response centre, Solar JSOC supplements all Solar MSS services by providing expert analytics, cyber threat alerts and proven methods to counter hacking. During the first half of 2019, our centre recorded and prevented over 400,000 suspected cyber-attacks, enabling us to protect our clients' business interests. Our leading competency in the cyber security space has led to Rostelecom being entrusted for several years with securing the back-end infrastructure behind public Q&A sessions with President of Russia, with all cyber-attacks successfully repelled to date. As part of our active promotion of industrial Internet solutions, where our digital technologies and solutions enable corporate clients to realise efficiencies, a remote function has been launched to control SIM-cards on devices and sensors, operated in the M2M network. This has been designed to help businesses of all sizes to optimise their internal processes, provide new services, reduce costs and subsequently increase revenues. Together with LUKOIL we also launched the first smart wells in the Perm region fields, to help monitor and manage oil and gas equipment remotely. Our many operational achievements in the digital business segment led to strong financial results in the second quarter of 2019. The company recorded growth across all key indicators: revenue increased by 4%, operating profit before depreciation grew 13%, leading to a 40% increase in net profit. In addition, our free cash flow, which services our ability to maintain our dividend payments to shareholders, has significantly improved. The double-digit growth rate of our digital business points to the momentum the Company's transformation into a reliable digital partner for the citizens, businesses, and the State has achieved. We will continue to implement key strategic projects, develop digital ecosystems, invest in technological infrastructure and human capital, and we will strengthen our leadership in providing digital services to all types of clients." Sergey Anokhin, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, added: "Rostelecom's results for the second quarter of 2019 drive our confident outlook for the future development of our digital segment and improvement of our internal efficiency. This enables us to enhance our guidance for the full year of 2019 on revenue and OIBDA, now we expect them to grow not less than 3%. As for the CAPEX programme, it remains unchanged within the range of RUB 65-70 billion, including the regulatory CAPEX amounting to RUB 7 billion, excluding the implementation of government programmes." KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Number of subscribers (million): 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 change, y-o-y 1Q 2019 change, y-o-y Internet access 13.0 13.0 0.4% 13.0 0.1% B2C: Broadband 12.0 12.0 0.1% 12.0 0.01% B2B: Broadband + VPN 1.0 1.0 4% 1.0 1% Pay TV 10.2 10.0 2% 10.2 0.03% Incl. IPTV 5.4 5.1 7% 5.4 1% MVNO subscribers 1.3 1.0 39% 1.3 6% Local telephony services 16.6 18.3 (9%) 17.0 (2%) ARPU[9] (RUB): 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 change, y-o-y 1Q 2019 change, y-o-y Internet access B2C: Broadband 398 380 5% 397 0.4% B2B: Broadband + VPN 3,510 3,118 13% 3,266 7% Pay TV (B2C) 248 239 4% 249 (0.5%) Incl. IPTV 315 310 2% 317 (0.5%) Blended ARPU[10] 544 516 6% 543 0.2% Total subscriber base and ARPU The total number of Internet subscribers among households grew by 0. 1 % to 1 2 .0 million in the second quarter of 201 9 compared to the corresponding period of last year ; ARPU was up 5 % year-on-year to RUB 39 8 . The total number of B2B Internet an d VPN subscribers increased by 4 % year-on-year to 1.0 million; ARPU grew by 13 % year-on-year to RUB 3 ,510 . The number of pay-TV subscribers grew by 2 % to 10 . 2 million households compared to the corresponding period of last year with average ARPU of RUB 24 8 , up 4 % year-on-year as well ; The number of IPTV subscribers increased by 7 % to 5 . 4 million , and ARPU also reached RUB 3 15 ; The number of MVNO subscriber s increased by 39 % and reached 1 . 3 million users ; The number of local tele phony subscri bers decreased by 9 % to 1 6 . 6 million. KEY EVENTS RELATING TO 2Q 2019 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Business news Rostelecom continues to develop and expand its range of products and services: A new offer "For friends" has been amended to include a new service - Internet connection with an OTT service provided by Wink . T he offering is focused on the new "Internet for home" service subscribers , who prefer watching TV o ver a range of devices rather than through a TV set ;

The Wink platform is now available via software provided to all new IPTV subscribers across the territory covered by Rostelecom's Volga branch. By the end of the third quarter of 2019 Rostelecom plans to provide access to the platform to all subscribers across the country, providing current with the option of migrat ing to this new offering;

As part of the "Smart Home" ecosystem: A new federal platform "RTK Key" was launched ; Rostelecom plans to add new digital services for developers, managing companies and residents; the firs t products to be made available on the platform will be video surveillance of outdoor spaces and a smart intercom; Rostelecom has so ld 100,000 cameras since the launch of the video surveillance service for households ;

Rostelecom launched a remote control service for SIM cards used on M2M devices and sensors;

Within its MVNO project , the Company introduced a fully convergent offer across all offices within the Moscow regional network; the offer is to be launched country-wide by the end of 2019; Rostelecom continues to grow its digital segment: Rostelecom signed agreements with Nokia, Ericsson and Tele2 Russia to jointly develop 5G lab zones on 26.5-29.5 GHz and 3.3-3.8 GHz bands in Moscow and across a number of other cities in Russia;

Rostelecom, Megafon and Nokia ma de the first international 5G video call within Russian networks ;

Rostelecom and Lukoil launched the first smart well s in the fields of the Perm region ; the wells are equipped with tools for oil & gas equipment remote monitoring and control;

As part of cybersecurity services: the largest Russian centre for information security monitoring and response to incidents recorded over 400,000 cyber-attack s in the first half of 2019 ; Rostelecom launched Solar MSS, Russia's largest ecosystem of cyber security services which support s Russian organisations on their path to digital transformation; Rostelecom successfully repelled c yber-attacks during the President's public Q&A session; Rostelecom expanded the functionality of its DDoS attacks service ; it is now available to a wider range of organisations, thanks to the application of SD-WAN technologies;

Rostelecom continues to grow its cloud services segment : As part of the Virtual PBX offering, Rostelecom: increased revenues by 60% in the second quarter of 2019; expanded global reach to 363 cities; launched a call-back option; finalised integration with the ' 1 ? Enterprise Management ' infrastructure; launched a pilot speech recognition project for the virtual PBX across the territory covered by its three cross-regional branches; As part of the Virtual Data Centre offering, Rostelecom: increased the number of virtual machines by 36% in the second quarter of 2019; expanded the bandwidth between virtual machines by 10 times to 10 Gb/s, started commercial operation of 800 rack spaces at the new Udomlya Data Centre; launched sales of the service as a White Label product ; switched to the V m ware NSX platform at all data centres in order to improve the reliabi li ty and accessibility of its service.

Rostelecom signed a number of large contracts to provide communication services with Sberbank (for RUB 759 million), Rusagro (for RUB 155 million), Transneft (for RUB 150 million), M agnit (for over RUB 50 million) and others;

Rostelecom successfully provided video surveillance for the 2019 Unified State Exam, with more than 4.5 million hours of surveillance captured ;

Rostelecom delivered a two-fold growth of revenues from its O2O [11] project in the first half of 2019; by the end of the reporting period the Company had servic ed more than 146,000 km of fiber-optic communication line and 62,000 base stations of third-party operators;

More than 30% of Rostelecom's partner operators were given dedicated access to Rostelecom online account s to help improve transparency and efficiency in their communication; Other news Rostelecom's shareholders approved the Company's dividends for 2018 at RUB 2.5 per share; taking into account interim dividends for the 9 months of 2018, the total dividend payout amount s to RUB 13.9 billion for the full year of 2018 or RUB 5.0 per share.

The Board of Directors of Rostelecom approved a revised dividend policy to amend the FCF methodology for dividends calculation. The amended FCF has been increased by subsidy from government;

Rostelecom and Mail.ru signed an agreement for a strategic partnership in the development of e-education in Russia;

Rostelecom and LSR Group signed an agreement to promote digital technologies in the construction industry in Russia;

Central Telegraph PJSC , Rostelecom's subsidiary, put up for sale its properties with an area of 35,198.7 square meters at 7, Tverskaya street, Moscow, ;

Rostelecom acquired Prometey, an internet provider in St. Petersburg;

The Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA) assigned an AA(RU) credit rating to Rostelecom. OPERATING REVIEW Revenue analysis Revenue structure by services RUB million 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 change 6M 2019 6M 2018 Change Broadband 20,460 19,653 4% 41,398 38,836 7% TV services 9,262 8,488 9% 18,555 16,663 11% Fixed telephony 15,385 17,717 (13%) 31,473 36,000 (13%) Wholesale services 21,059 19,395 9% 41,446 38,794 7% Rent of channels 2,371 2,386 (1%) 4,758 4,682 2% Interconnect and traffic transit services 7,944 7,913 0% 16,379 16,288 1% VPN 7,244 5,723 27% 13,344 11,247 19% Rent and maintenance of telecommunications infrastructure 3,500 3,374 4% 6,966 6,577 6% VAS and cloud services 8,925 7,470 19% 16,578 14,707 13% Other telecommunications services 3,247 2,836 14% 6,064 5,446 11% Other non-telecommunications services 1,823 1,805 1% 3,314 3,122 6% Total 80,160 77,365 4% 158,827 153,568 3% Revenue structure by customer segments RUB million 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 change 6M 2019 6M2018 change Residential customers 34,802 34,361 1% 70,049 68,447 2% B2B / State clients 30,246 28,179 7% 58,177 55,253 5% Operators 14,040 13,704 2% 28,442 27,690 3% Other 1,072 1,122 (4%) 2,159 2,179 (1%) Total 80,160 77,365 4% 158,827 153,568 3% In the second quarter of 2019, revenue increased by 4% to RUB 80.2 billion, compared to the second quarter of 2018, as a result of the following factors: a 27 % increase in revenue from VPN services, mainly due to higher demand from state and corporate clients;

a 19 % increase in revenue from VAS and cloud services, mainly due to the proceeds from "Smart City" projects, the promotion of cloud services and data centres ;

a 4 % increase in revenue from broadband services due to a higher number of subscribers and higher ARPU;

a 9 % increase in revenue from pay-TV services due to growth in the IPTV subscriber base and higher ARPU ; During the first six months of 2019, revenue increased by 3% to RUB 158.8 billion, compared to the first six months of 2018, as a result of the following factors: a 7 % increase in revenue from broadband services due to a higher number of subscribers and higher ARPU;

a 19 % increase in revenue from VPN services, mainly due to higher demand from state and corporate clients;

a n 11 % increase in revenue from pay-TV services due to growth in the IPTV subscriber base and higher ARPU ;

a 13 % increase in revenue from VAS and cloud services, mainly due to the proceeds from "Smart City" projects, the promotion of cloud services and data centres ; Operating income analysis Operating expenses structure RUB million 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 change 6M 2019 6M 2018 change Personnel costs (24,761) (24,130) 3% (50,071) (48,615) 3% Depreciation, Amortization and impairment losses (16,190) (14,397) 12% (31,696) (28,475) 11% Interconnection charges (14,715) (13,632) 8% (28,948) (27,776) 4% Materials, repairs and maintenance, utilities (5,829) (6,057) (4%) (12,298) (12,395) (1%) Gain on the disposal of PPE and intangible assets 767 976 (21%) 1,424 1,394 2% Impairment loss of financial assets measured at amortized cost (1,032) (1,851) (44%) (2,153) (3,126) (31%) Other operating income 4,425 3,429 29% 8,224 7,014 17% Other operating expenses (13,069) (13,361) (2%) (23,844) (24,889) (4%) Total operating expenses (70,404) (69,023) 2% (139,362) (136,869) 2% In the second quarter of 2019, operating expenses increased by 2% compared to the corresponding period of 2018 and amounted to RUB 70.4 billion, largely due to the following factors: a 12 % increase (of RUB 1. 8 bln ) in depreciation, amortization and impairment losses , due to a reduced effect from revised terms of useful life and higher payments associated with new objects and intangible assets following the acquisition of additional software and content;

a n 8 % increase (of RUB 1 . 1 bln) in interconnection charges, mainly due to sub-contractual payments to other operators as part of the state contracts, contributing to the increase in corresponding revenues;

a 3 % increase (of RUB 0 . 6 bln ) in personnel costs, mainly due to an increase in the number of employees within the digital business segments ;

a 29 % in crease (of RUB 0.9 bln ) in other operating income , due partly to the increase d proceeds as part of the "Bridging the digital divide" project ;

a 44% decrease (by RUB 0.8 bln) in i mpairment loss of financial assets measured at amortized cost , due partly to the high base effect of 2018 driven by significant one-off accruals . During the first six months of 2019, operating expenses increased by 2% compared to the corresponding period of 2018 and amounted to RUB 139.4 billion, largely due to the following factors: a n 11 % increase (of RUB 3 . 2 bln ) in depreciation, amortization and impairment losses , due to a reduced effect from revised terms of useful life and higher payments associated with new objects and intangible assets following the acquisition of additional software and content;

a 3 % increase (of RUB 1 . 5 bln ) in personnel costs, mainly due to an increase in the number of employees within the digital business segments , including through the acquisitions of subsidiary companies;

a 4 % increase (of RUB 1 . 2 bln) in interconnection charges, partly due to sub-contractual payments to other operators as part of the state contracts, contributing to the increase in corresponding revenues;

a 17 % in crease (of RUB 1.2 bln ) in other operating income , partly due to the increase d proceeds as part of the "Bridging the digital divide" ;

a 4% decrease (by RUB 0.8 bln) in other operating expenses, namely due to the legislative amendments to corporate property tax, as well as high base of marketing and advertising costs in 2018 ;

a 31% decrease (by RUB 1.0 bln) in impairment loss of financial assets measured at amortized cost, partly due to the high base effect of 2018 driven by signi ficant one-off accruals . Operating profit in the second quarter and six months of 2019 increased by 17% year-on-year to RUB 9.8 billion and RUB 19.5 billion respectively, compared to the corresponding periods of 2018. OIBDA for the second quarter and six months of 2019 increased by 13% year-on-year to RUB 27.2 billion and RUB 53.5 billion respectively. OIBDA dynamics were driven by revenue growth and the above-mentioned factors, affecting operating expenses. The OIBDA margin increased by 2.9 p.p. to 33.9% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the corresponding period of 2018. The OIBDA margin increased by 2.7 p.p. to 33.7% during the first six months of 2019 compared to the corresponding period of 2018. Net Income Analysis In the second quarter of 2019, profit before tax increased by 28% to RUB 5.8 billion, compared to the corresponding period in 2018, and by 35% to RUB 12.7 billion in the six months of 2019. These dynamics were influenced in the second quarter of 2019 by the following factors: higher operating profit;

no f oreign exchange loss es in the reporting period;

improved associated companies' financial results, mainly from the joint venture with Tele2 Russia ;

higher f inance costs , partly due to an increase in interest payments. These dynamics were influenced during the first six months of 2019 by the following factors: higher operating profit;

improved associated companies' financial results, mainly from the joint venture with Tele2 Russia ;

f oreign exchange gains in the reporting period due to strengthened national currency;

higher f inance costs , including due to an increase in interest payments; Income tax in the second quarter of 2019 increased by 3% to RUB 1.5 billion, and by 11% in the six months of 2019 to RUB 2.7 billion. The effective income tax rate was at 26% in the second quarter of 2019, and 21% in the six months of 2019, compared to the 20% rate set by the Tax Code. Net profit increased by 40% in the second quarter of 2019 and totalled RUB 4.3 billion, compared to the corresponding period last year, and in the six months of 2019 - by 43% to RUB 10.0 billion. Financial review Net operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2019 almost doubled and amounted to RUB 23.1 billion, compared to the corresponding period of 2018. The increase in net operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2019 was mainly due to the increased operating flow due to the change in the working capital, which was mainly driven by a bigger decrease in accounts receivable due to the receipt of payments for the provision of high-speed Internet connection to healthcare centres in Russia. Net operating cash flow in the six months of 2019 increased by 48% and amounted to RUB 29.6 billion, compared to the corresponding period of 2018. The increase in net operating cash flow in the six months of 2019 was mainly due to the increased operating flow due to the changes in the working capital, which were mainly driven by the collection of receivables in the second quarter of 2019. Cash outflow for investments in non-current assets increased by 6% to RUB 15.2 billion (19.0% of revenue) in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding state programmes, it decreased by 4% to RUB 11.5 billion (14.4% of revenue). Cash outflow for investments in non-current assets increased by 27% to RUB 37.6 billion (23.7% of revenue) in the six months of 2019. Excluding state programmes, it increased by 14% to RUB 27.9 billion (17.6% of revenue). These dynamics reflect an increase in capital expenditure on government-funded programmes during the reporting period, as well as the uneven distribution of expenditure during a calendar year according to the terms of the concluded contracts. Free cash flow in the second quarter of 2019 increased by RUB 12.2 billion and totalled RUB 11.4 billion compared to RUB (0.8) billion in the second quarter of 2018. Free cash flow in the six months of 2019 increased by RUB 3.5 billion and totalled RUB (3.2) billion compared to RUB (6.7) billion in the six months of 2018. Free Cash Flow (RUB, billion) As at June 30, 2019, the Group's total debt increased by 5% compared to the beginning of the year and amounted to RUB 215.1 billion. Over 99% of the Group's total debt was rouble-denominated as at June 30, 2019. As at June 30, 2019, the Group's net debt increased by 8% compared to the beginning of the year and amounted to RUB 201.6 billion. The net debt /OIBDA ratio over the last 12 months stood at 1.9x as at 30 June 2019. OTHER INFORMATION: CONFERENCE CALL Rostelecom's management will hold a conference call and webcast today at 3.00 PM (Moscow), 2.00 PM (CET), 1.00 PM (UK) and 8.00 AM (NYT). To participate in the conference call, please dial: UK/ International: +44 (0) 330 336 9411 USA: +1 323-994-2082 Russia: +7 495 646 9190 Confirmation Code (ENG): 8370399 Confirmation Code (RUS): 9812008 A webcast of the conference call will only be available in English. To access the webcast please follow the link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/rostelecom20190802/en. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website https://www.company.rt.ru/ir/results_and_presentations/financials/IFRS/2019/2 * * * APPENDICES Reconciliation of OIBDA ; IFRS 9, 15 and 16 standards application; Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six months of 201 9 ; Statement of Cash Flows for the six months of 201 9 ; Statement of Financial Position for the six months of 201 9 . APPENDIX 1: RECONCILIATION OF OIBDA OIBDA is a non-U.S. GAAP and non-IFRS financial measure, which the Company defines as operating income before depreciation and amortisation as well as some certain expenses. We believe that OIBDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our business operations, including our ability to finance capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments and our ability to incur and service debt. The following indicators are not taken into account in the calculation of OIBDA: E xpenses related to the long-term management incentive programme, implying accruals in personnel co sts line starting from Q2, 2014;

Expenses related to n on-government pension insurance starting from Q3, 2018. RUB million 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 change 6M 2019 6M 2018 change Operating income 9,756 8,342 17% 19,465 16,699 17% Plus amortisation 16,190 14,397 12% 31,696 28,475 11% Plus expenses related to the long-term management incentive programme 946 920 3% 1,833 1,678 9% Plus expenses related to non-government pension insurance 270 325 (17%) 549 682 (20%) OIBDA 27,162 23,983 13% 53,543 47,534 13% OIBDA margin, % 33.9% 31.0% 33.7% 31.0% APPENDIX 2: IFRS 9, 15 and 16 STANDARDS APPLICATION The Group initially adopted IFRS 9, 15 and 16 using the modified retrospective approach starting from the first quarter of 2018. The key changes related to the application of these standards are listed below: Expenses related to the operating leases have been capitalized and are reflected in the accounting balance sheet under the title "Right-of-use assets ( Ro U)" . T he Ro U related liabilities are reflected in relative balance lines under same titles;

The expenses related to the conclusion and implementation of contracts with customers have been capitalized and are reflected under "Revenue from Contracts with Customer s " ;

Assets for contracts with customers in arrears on payments for services rendered, but yet not invoiced , were excluded from the accounts receivable balance ;

Revenues from the sale of goods or provision of services of not sufficient individual value to customers, have been deferred ;

Recurring advances, containing the financing component, have been discounted ;

Impairment provisions of financial assets are recognise d on the basis of expected credit losses . APPENDIX 3: Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six months of 2019 Six-month period ended 30 June (unaudited) 2019 2018 (restated) Revenue 158,827 153,568 Operating expenses Wages, salaries, other benefits and payroll taxes (50,071) (48,615) Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses (31,696) (28,475) Interconnection charges (28,948) (27,776) Materials, utilities, repairs and maintenance (12,298) (12,395) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 1,424 1,394 Impairment loss of financial assets measured at amortized cost (2,153) (3,126) Other operating income 8,224 7,014 Other operating expenses (23,844) (24,889) Total operating expenses, net (139,362) (136,868) Operating profit 19,465 16,700 Gain/(loss) from associates and joint ventures 1,413 198 Finance costs (9,549) (8,355) Other investing and financial gain, net 899 1,074 Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net 441 (219) Profit before income tax 12,669 9,398 Income tax expense (2,719) (2,439) Profit for the period 9,950 6,959 Other comprehensive (loss)/income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations, net of tax (244) 178 Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax (244) 178 Total comprehensive income for the period 9,706 7,137 Profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Group 9,582 6,706 Non-controlling interests 368 253 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the Group 9,325 6,898 Non-controlling interests 381 239 Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of

the Group - basic (in roubles) 4.18 2.97 Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of

the Group - diluted (in roubles) 4.07 2.94 APPENDIX 4: Statement of Cash Flows for the six months of 2019 Six-month period ended 30 June (unaudited) 2019 2018 (restated) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 12,669 9,398 Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to cash generated from operations Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 31,696 28,475 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (1,424) (1,394) Impairment loss of financial assets measured at amortized cost 2,153 3,126 (Gain)/loss from associates and joint ventures (1,413) (198) Finance costs excluding finance costs on employee benefit obligations 9,516 8,291 Other investing and financial gain, net (899) (1,074) Foreign exchange (gain)/loss, net (441) 219 Share-based motivation program 1,796 1,645 Increase in accounts receivable and contract assets (7,842) (12,714) Increase in employee benefits 450 520 Increase in inventories (1,331) (565) Increase in accounts payable, provisions and accrued expenses 2,503 2,417 Increase in other assets (2,381) (2,677) Decrease in other liabilities (3,704) (3,195) Cash generated from operations 41,348 32,274 Interest paid (9,367) (8,905) Income tax refund 72 - Income tax paid (2,473) (3,407) Net cash from operating activities 29,580 19,962 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (37,586) (29,567) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 2,289 2,634 Acquisition of financial assets (3,670) (3,370) Proceeds from disposals of financial assets 3,262 3,518 Interest received 354 291 Subsidy from Government 2,168 - Dividends received 206 - Purchase of subsidiaries and business, net of cash acquired (1,000) (2,019) Acquisition of equity accounted investees (502) (3,471) Net cash used in investing activities (34,479) (31,984) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from bank and corporate loans 263,473 330,883 Repayment of bank and corporate loans (267,820) (316,172) Proceeds from bonds 15,000 10,000 Repayment of bonds (299) (11,209) Repayment of vendor financing payable (6) (11) Repayment of other non-current financing liabilities - (1) Repayment of leases liabilities (2,348) (1,128) Acquisition of non-controlling interests (905) - Dividends paid to shareholders of the Group (5,739) - Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries (431) (35) Net cash from financing activities 925 12,327 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (74) (4) (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (4,048) 301 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 10,080 3,815 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 6,032 4,116 APPENDIX 5: Statement of Financial Position for the six months of 2019 30 June

2019

(unaudited) 31 December

2018

(restated) Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 371,486 373,839 Investment properties 169 172 Goodwill and other intangible assets 67,320 66,083 Right of use assets 22,105 21,205 Trade and other accounts receivable 5,087 7,346 Investments in associates and joint ventures 71,620 69,982 Other financial assets 1,369 1,950 Other non-current assets 7,289 4,667 Deferred tax assets 1,152 863 Contract assets 871 501 Contract costs 12,448 12,323 Total non-current assets 560,916 558,931 Current assets Inventories 8,989 7,631 Contract assets 8,796 9,511 Trade and other accounts receivable 52,556 44,189 Prepayments 4,884 4,380 Prepaid income tax 2,668 984 Other financial assets 7,469 7,487 Other current assets 3,601 2,856 Cash and cash equivalents 6,032 10,080 Assets classified as held for sale 509 554 Total current assets 95,504 87,672 Total assets 656,420 646,603 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to equity holders of the Group Share capital 93 93 Additional paid-in capital 115 115 Treasury shares (57,741) (60,419) Retained earnings and other reserves 308,669 307,234 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Group 251,136 247,023 Non-controlling interests 3,574 3,909 Total equity 254,710 250,932 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 194,671 174,371 Lease liabilities 18,716 16,855 Employee benefits 5,125 4,675 Deferred tax liabilities 41,229 38,269 Accounts payable, provisions and accrued expenses 3,396 3,090 Other non-current liabilities 20,994 21,142 Total non-current liabilities 284,131 258,402 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 20,417 29,908 Lease liabilities 4,295 4,791 Accounts payable, provisions and accrued expenses 81,041 88,530 Income tax payable 8 644 Other current liabilities 11,818 13,396 Total current liabilities 117,579 137,269 Total liabilities 401,710 395,671 Total equity and liabilities 656,420 646,603

PJSC Rostelecom is the largest digital service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market in Russia, it serves millions of households, the state and private enterprises across the country. Rostelecom is Russia's undisputed market leader, providing high-speed Internet access to over 13 million users and pay-TV services to more than 10.2 million families, over 5.4 million of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services on a national level. In the six months of 2019, the Group generated RUB 158.8 billion of revenues, RUB 53.5 billion of OIBDA (33.7% of revenue) and RUB 10.0 billion of net income. The Group is the leading provider of telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels. Rostelecom is a key strategic innovator that provides solutions in the following fields: E-Government, cybersecurity, data-centers and cloud computing, biometry, healthcare, education and housing & utility services. The Group's stable financial position is confirmed by its credit ratings. Rostelecom has been assigned 'BBB-' and 'BB+' international credit ratings by Fitch Ratings and Standard&Poor's respectively, and AA(RU) by ACRA. * * * Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and intended to be covered by the safe harbours created thereby. Those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Assessment of PAO Rostelecom's ( the Company ) future operating and financial results as well as forecasts of the present value of future cash flows and related factors;

The Company's plans to take ownership stake s in other organisations;

the Company's anticipated capital expenditures and plans to construct and modernize its network;

the Company's expectations as to the growth in demand for its services, plans relating to the expansion of the range of its services and their pricing;

the Company's plans with respect to improving its corporate governance practices;

the Company's expectations as to its position in the telecommunications market and forecasts on the development of the market segments within which the Company operates;

economic outlook and industry trends;

the Company's expectations as to the regulation of the Russian telecommunications industry and assessment of impact of regulatory initiatives on the Company's activity;

other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include: risks relating to changes in political, economic and social conditions in Russia as well as changes in global economic conditions;

risks relating to Russian legislation, regulation and taxation, including laws, regulations, decrees and decisions governing the Russian telecommunications industry, securities industry as well as currency and exchange controls relating to Russian entities and their official interpretation by regulatory bodies;

risks relating to the Company, including the achievement of the anticipated results, levels of profitability and growth, ability to create and meet demand for the Company's services including their promotions, and the ability of the Company to remain competitive in a liberalized telecommunications market;

technological risks associated with the functioning and development of the telecommunications infrastructure, technological innovations as well as the convergence of technologies;

other risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed discussion of these and other factors, see the Company's Annual Report and the Company's other public filings. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Given these and other uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements contained herein or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements (which are made as of the date hereof) to reflect events or circumstances upon the annual report publication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable laws. [1] Broadband + Pay TV + VAS and cloud services. [2] Here and below, please refer to Attachment 1 of this statement for a full definition of OIBDA. Note that the company changed the methodology of OIBDA calculation since 3q 2018 by excluding expenses related to non-government pension insurance. Historical OIBDA numbers for 2018 were recalculated in line with the renewed methodology. [3] International financial reporting standards. [4] Free Cash Flow. Here and below, starting from 2019, Free Cash Flow (FCF) is calculated as net cash from operating activity minus CAPEX, plus proceeds from selling fixed assets and intangible assets, plus interest received, plus subsidy from government. Comparative statements of 2018 are given as they were disclosed in the corresponding period. [5] Here and below, capital expenditure ("CAPEX") comprises cash spent on fixed assets and intangible assets. [6] Here and below, Net Debt is calculated as total debt less cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (other financial assets). [7] Here and below, capital expenditure ("CAPEX") comprises cash spent on fixed assets and intangible assets. [8] Here and below, starting from 2019, Free Cash Flow (FCF) is calculated as net cash from operating activity minus CAPEX, plus proceeds from selling fixed assets and intangible assets, plus interest received, plus subsidy from government. Comparative statements of 2018 are given as they were disclosed in the corresponding period. [9] Average revenue per user [10] Blended ARPU includes revenue from broadband, IPTV and digital cable TV [11] Operator to Operator

ROSTELECOM PJSC : Rostelecom announces its ifrs financial and operating results .. EQ 07/25 ROSTELECOM PJSC : Rostelecom acquires a telecom operator in St. Petersburg EQ 07/01 ROSTELECOM PJSC : Public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manag.. EQ 06/14 ROSTELECOM PJSC : Rostelecom announces results of AGM EQ 05/31 ROSTELECOM PJSC : Public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manag.. EQ 05/16 ROSTELECOM PJSC : Rostelecom's Board of Directors recommends dividend payment fo.. EQ 05/15 ROSTELEKOM : Rostelecom announces its ifrs financial and operating results for t.. EQ 04/26 ROSTELECOM PJSC : Rostelecom Board of Directors convenes its AGM and refines FCF.. EQ 04/17 ROSTELEKOM : Health centre at the doorstep – new digital service 'Ro.. PU 04/17 ROSTELECOM PJSC : Health centre at the doorstep - new digital service 'Rosteleco.. EQ