ROSTELECOM PJSC: Sberbank and Rostelecom increase capital of the joint real estate sub-fund to RUB 10.4 billion

Sberbank and Rostelecom increase capital of the joint real estate sub-fund to RUB 10.4 billion Moscow, Russia - December 26, 2018 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest digital service provider in Russia, today announces that it has signed an agreement on a par with Sberbank to increase the capital of the Telecom 5 commercial real estate sub-fund joint venture (JV) to RUB 10.4 billion. The transaction was organised with the participation of Sberbank Investments LLC, a 100% subsidiary of Sberbank. Sberbank and Rostelecom will make an additional contribution of RUB 0.8 billion each to the JV, maintaining 50% stake in the company. The main objective of the capital increase is to purchase 5 additional real estate properties with a total area of 26,000 square meters in Moscow, Yaroslavl, and Rostov-on-Don. This will help to further leverage the investment and development potential of these properties. Sberbank and Rostelecom established the JV in December 2016 with acquisition of the first properties, and further extended cooperation in December 2017 by increasing the JV's capital and portfolio. As part of the strategy to leverage the portfolio's investment and development potential, on December 17, 2018 the JV has finalized the deal on sale of the property at Bolshaya Morskaya st. in Saint Petersburg to Imperia Group. * * * PAO Rostelecom is the largest digital service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market and covering millions of households in Russia. Rostelecom is an undisputable leader of the broadband and pay-TV markets in Russia with over 13.0 million fixed-line broadband subscribers and over 10.1 million pay-TV subscribers, over 5.1 million of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services on the national level. In the nine months of 2018, the Group generated RUB 233.0 billion of revenues, RUB 74.9 billion of OIBDA (32.1% of revenue) and RUB 12.7 billion of net income. The Group is a market leader in providing telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels. Rostelecom is an important innovator that provides solutions in the field of E-Government, cloud computing, healthcare, education, security and housing & utility services. The Group's stable financial position confirmed by its credit ratings. Rostelecom was assigned 'BBB-' and 'BB+' international credit ratings by Fitch Ratings and Standard&Poor's respectively, and AA(RU) by ACRA. * * * Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and intended to be covered by the safe harbours created thereby. Those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Assessment of PAO Rostelecom's (the Company) future operating and financial results as well as forecasts of the present value of future cash flows and related factors;

