Rostelekom : Fitch affirms Rostelecom`s investment grade rating of ‘BBB-’ with a Stable Outlook

Moscow, Russia- August 28, 2013 - Rostelecom OJSC (MICEX - RTS: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), Russia's national telecommunications operator, today announces that its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook has been affirmed by Fitch Ratings.

Fitch report states that the market share of Rostelecom's fixed-line business is likely to remain unchanged, as well as its leadership in the broadband segment. Rostelecom's customer churn has been moderate compared to its European peers, but this has been identified as one of the key risks by Fitch.

Further information on Rostelecom's ratings is available on http://www.fitchratings.ru/