ROTHSCHILD & CO
21/09/2018: Rothschild & Co admitted to three Euronext Paris indices

09/21/2018 | 12:49pm CEST
21/09/2018

Following the annual review of the CAC ® family indices by Euronext Paris, Rothschild & Co announces that it will join the indices CAC ® SMALL, CAC ® MID & SMALL and CAC ® ALL TRADABLE.

This change will take effect from 24 September 2018 at the opening of the markets.

The admission to these three indices reflects the significant increase in liquidity of the Rothschild & Co share in recent years.

- ENDS -

For further information

Rothschild & Co
Investor Relations
Marie-Laure Becquart
Tel: +33 1 40 74 65 26
Marie-laure.becquart@rothschild.com

Media Relations
Caroline Nico
Tel: + 33 1 40 74 43 44
Caroline.nico@rothschild.com

Media Contact
DGM
Olivier Labesse
Tel: +33 1 40 70 11 89
labesse@dgm-conseil.fr

About Rothschild & Co

With a team of c.3,500 talented financial services specialists on the ground in over 40 countries across the world, our integrated global network of trusted professionals provide in-depth market intelligence and effective long-term solutions for our clients in Global Advisory, Private Wealth & Asset Management, and Merchant Banking. Rothschild & Co is family-controlled and independent and has been at the centre of the world's financial markets for over 200 years.

Rothschild & Co is a French partnership limited by shares (société en commandite par actions) listed on Euronext in Paris, Compartment A with a share capital of €154,925,024. Paris trade and companies registry 302 519 228. Registered office: 23 bis avenue de Messine, 75008 Paris, France.

-

Disclaimer

Rothschild & Co. SCA published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 10:48:08 UTC
