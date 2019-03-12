Log in
Rothschild & Co: 2018 – Présentation des résultats annuels (English only)

0
03/12/2019 | 01:08pm EDT

Rothschild & Co

Results for 2018 - Presentation to analysts and investors

12 March 2019

Contents

Sections

1

Highlights

1

2

Business review: Global Advisory

6

3

Business Review: Wealth & Asset Management

12

4

Business review: Merchant Banking

16

5

Financial review

21

6

Financial targets and Outlook

28

Appendices

Appendices

30

1

HighlightsHighlights

Very strong year with excellent performance across the group

Very strong set of results

  • Group revenue: +3% of 1,976m (2017: 1,910m)

  • Staff costs include a credit of 30m (2017: charge of 7m) relating to deferred bonus

  • Net income - Group share excl. exceptionals: +23% of 303m (2017: 247m)

  • Earnings per share excl. exceptionals : +23% of 4.10 (2017: 3.33)

  • All five financial targets exceeded or on track

    Key achievements

  • Global Advisory (GA): best year ever, 6th by revenue and 1st by number

  • Wealth & Asset Management (WAM): strong growth of 2.2bn in net new assets of Wealth Management and improvement of profitability

  • Merchant Banking (MB): +34% increase in AuM, significant profit contribution

Strategy on track

  • Further investment in GA in the US: a key growth market

  • Refocus on core WAM following the sale of Trust business completed in February 2019

  • Grow our MB business and provide a multi-assets proposition through a variety of investment initiatives (ie. recent successful closing of the 3rd European private equity fund)

    Corporate matters

  • Successful top management transition

  • Agreement with Edmond de Rothschild on the use of brand name and unwinding of cross shareholdings

  • Rothschild & Co entered the SBF 120

Strong revenue growth due principally to M&A advisory …

Group revenue (in m)

2014

Global Advisory

2015 2016

Wealth & Asset Management

2017

Merchant Banking

2018

Other

1

Wealth & Asset Management excludes the Trust business, following the sale in February 2019. Trust is classified in Other

Disclaimer

Rothschild & Co. SCA published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 17:07:11 UTC
