Rothschild & Co: 2018 – Présentation des résultats annuels (English only)

Rothschild & Co

Results for 2018 - Presentation to analysts and investors

12 March 2019

1 Highlights 1 2 Business review: Global Advisory 6 3 Business Review: Wealth & Asset Management 12 4 Business review: Merchant Banking 16 5 Financial review 21 6 Financial targets and Outlook 28 Appendices Appendices 30

Highlights

Very strong year with excellent performance across the group

Very strong set of results

 Group revenue: +3% of €1,976m (2017: €1,910m)

 Staff costs include a credit of €30m (2017: charge of €7m) relating to deferred bonus

 Net income - Group share excl. exceptionals: +23% of €303m (2017: €247m)

 Earnings per share excl. exceptionals : +23% of €4.10 (2017: €3.33)

 All five financial targets exceeded or on track Key achievements

 Global Advisory (GA): best year ever, 6th by revenue and 1st by number

 Wealth & Asset Management (WAM): strong growth of €2.2bn in net new assets of Wealth Management and improvement of profitability

 Merchant Banking (MB): +34% increase in AuM, significant profit contribution

Strategy on track

 Further investment in GA in the US: a key growth market

 Refocus on core WAM following the sale of Trust business completed in February 2019

 Grow our MB business and provide a multi-assets proposition through a variety of investment initiatives (ie. recent successful closing of the 3rd European private equity fund) Corporate matters

 Successful top management transition

 Agreement with Edmond de Rothschild on the use of brand name and unwinding of cross shareholdings

 Rothschild & Co entered the SBF 120

Strong revenue growth due principally to M&A advisory …

Group revenue (in €m)

2014

Global Advisory

2015 2016

Wealth & Asset Management

2017

Merchant Banking

2018

Other

1

Wealth & Asset Management excludes the Trust business, following the sale in February 2019. Trust is classified in Other