Rothschild & Co: 2018 – Présentation des résultats annuels (English only)

Rothschild & Co
Results for 2018 - Presentation to analysts and investors
12 March 2019
Contents
Sections
|
1
|
Highlights
|
1
|
2
|
Business review: Global Advisory
|
6
|
3
|
Business Review: Wealth & Asset Management
|
12
|
4
|
Business review: Merchant Banking
|
16
|
5
|
Financial review
|
21
|
6
|
Financial targets and Outlook
|
28
|
Appendices
|
Appendices
|
30
1
HighlightsHighlights
Very strong year with excellent performance across the group
Very strong set of results
-
Group revenue: +3% of €1,976m (2017: €1,910m)
-
Staff costs include a credit of €30m (2017: charge of €7m) relating to deferred bonus
-
Net income - Group share excl. exceptionals: +23% of €303m (2017: €247m)
-
Earnings per share excl. exceptionals : +23% of €4.10 (2017: €3.33)
-
All five financial targets exceeded or on track
-
Global Advisory (GA): best year ever, 6th by revenue and 1st by number
-
Wealth & Asset Management (WAM): strong growth of €2.2bn in net new assets of Wealth Management and improvement of profitability
-
Merchant Banking (MB): +34% increase in AuM, significant profit contribution
-
Further investment in GA in the US: a key growth market
-
Refocus on core WAM following the sale of Trust business completed in February 2019
-
Grow our MB business and provide a multi-assets proposition through a variety of investment initiatives (ie. recent successful closing of the 3rd European private equity fund)
-
Successful top management transition
Strong revenue growth due principally to M&A advisory …
Global Advisory
2015 2016
Wealth & Asset Management
2017
Merchant Banking
2018
Other
1
Wealth & Asset Management excludes the Trust business, following the sale in February 2019. Trust is classified in Other
Disclaimer
Rothschild & Co. SCA published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 17:07:11 UTC