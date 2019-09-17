Log in
Rothschild & Co: 2019 - Half Year results presentation

0
09/17/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

Rothschild & Co

Results for H1 2019 - Presentation to analysts and investors

17 September 2019

Contents

Sections

1

Highlights

1

2

Business review: Global Advisory

5

3

Business Review: Wealth & Asset Management

11

4

Business review: Merchant Banking

15

5

Financial review

20

6

Financial targets and Outlook

27

Appendices

A [Enter title]

29

1

Highlights

1. Highlights

Highlights

Robust results despite less favourable market conditions

Key

achievements

Results

  • Global advisory (GA): resilient M&A advisory - 6th globally by revenue and 2nd by number
  • Wealth & Asset management (WAM): 10% increase of AuM (from €64.8bn to €71.5bn) thanks to strong NNA in Wealth management
  • Merchant banking (MB): continuing to grow and deliver significant profit contribution
  • Group revenue: -11% to €898m (H1 2018: €1,007m)
  • Net income - Group share excl. exceptionals: -24% of €124m (H1 2018: €164m)
  • Earnings per share excl. exceptionals : -21% of €1.73 (H1 2018: €2.18)
  • Negative impact of €21m on staff costs relating to deferred bonus accounting (H1 2019: charge of €13m versus a credit of €8m in H1 2018)

Strategy on track

  • GA: 19 MD promotions, ongoing investment in North America and strengthening of our investor and equity advisory business, with minority investment in Redburn
  • WAM : Continued collaboration across the WAM businesses to increase efficiencies
  • MB: Active fundraising, notably with the closing of the third generation of European primary private equity fund, well above target

2

1. Highlights

Group figures

Revenue down from a record-high in 2018

Group revenue (in €m)

CAGR:

+7%

-11%

1 007

896

898

823

691

6m to June 15

6m to June 16

6m to June 17

6m to June 18

6m to June 19

Global Advisory

Wealth & Asset Management

Merchant Banking

Other

3

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Rothschild & Co. SCA published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 17:11:02 UTC
