Rothschild & Co: 2019 - Half Year results presentation

Rothschild & Co
Results for H1 2019 - Presentation to analysts and investors
17 September 2019
1
Highlights
1
2
Business review: Global Advisory
5
3
Business Review: Wealth & Asset Management
11
4
Business review: Merchant Banking
15
5
Financial review
20
6
Financial targets and Outlook
27
Appendices
A [Enter title]
29
1. Highlights
Highlights
Robust results despite less favourable market conditions
-
Global advisory (GA): resilient M&A advisory - 6th globally by revenue and 2nd by number
-
Wealth & Asset management (WAM): 10% increase of AuM (from €64.8bn to €71.5bn) thanks to strong NNA in Wealth management
-
Merchant banking (MB): continuing to grow and deliver significant profit contribution
-
Group revenue: -11% to €898m (H1 2018: €1,007m)
-
Net income - Group share excl. exceptionals: -24% of €124m (H1 2018: €164m)
-
Earnings per share excl. exceptionals : -21% of €1.73 (H1 2018: €2.18)
-
Negative impact of €21m on staff costs relating to deferred bonus accounting (H1 2019: charge of €13m versus a credit of €8m in H1 2018)
-
GA: 19 MD promotions, ongoing investment in North America and strengthening of our investor and equity advisory business, with minority investment in Redburn
-
WAM : Continued collaboration across the WAM businesses to increase efficiencies
-
MB: Active fundraising, notably with the closing of the third generation of European primary private equity fund, well above target
1. Highlights
Group figures
Revenue down from a record-high in 2018
Group revenue (in €m)
CAGR:
+7%
823
691
6m to June 15
6m to June 16
6m to June 17
6m to June 18
6m to June 19
Global Advisory
Wealth & Asset Management
Merchant Banking
Other
