Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Rothschild & Co    ROTH   FR0000031684

ROTHSCHILD & CO

(ROTH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rothschild : Responses from the Managing Partner to the written questions from Les Amis de la Terre France and Reclaim Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 08:50am EDT

Responses from the Managing Partner to the written questions from Les Amis de la Terre France and Reclaim

Finance

Question 1:

Rothschild & Co is the fifth largest French investor in oil and gas producers shale gas, with $ 500 million held in stocks and bonds of these late companies March 2020. While the value of these companies plummeted in early 2020, violently struck by the oil counter-shock, Rothschild & Co even chose to invest more and more in it.

The crisis we are going through has however highlighted the already well-known vulnerability of the sector oil and shale gas, which concentrates all the risks.

Shale oil and gas is a highly risky bet because of incapacity chronic to create profits. Companies specializing in oil production and shale gas have not had a single year in ten years of generating free cash flow - free cash flows - positive.

Oil and shale gas are also a major threat to the climate. Limit the global warming at + 1.5 ° C leaves no room for any new exploitation project fossil fuels. On the contrary, 60% of the world's oil and gas expansion by 2030 is planned in the United States and is based almost exclusively on oil and shale gas, 4 times more than the growth forecast in Canada and 7 times more than in Saudi Arabia.

This sector is ultimately the cause of irreversible contamination of the environment and health problems for populations forced to be exposed to it. Oil exploitation and shale gas was therefore banned in France in 2011, it must also be banned from Rothschild & Co. portfolio

Question: Do you agree to take note of the risks represented by the Rothschild & Co to oil and shale gas, for itself, for its shareholders and for the climate, and to disengage from this sector, across its entire value chain?

Response:

As engaged investors we want to play an active role in influencing business practices and drive flows towards sustainable players in each industry.

Our investment exposure to Oil &Gas represents less than 1% of our total AuM.

Our investment approach across our global wealth and asset managing businesses takes into account the diversification strategies of the companies we invest in to better protect our portfolios. Our Oil & Gas exposure is mainly focused on players with a limited exposure to shale oil and gas. The majority [62%] of our Oil & Gas exposure is concentrated on Majors who are part of the Oil & Gas Climate Initiative supporting the Paris Agreement and working to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future.

As part of our engagement approach with companies involved in sensitive activities, we seek a dialogue to challenge them on their business practices as a basis for future investment decisions.

Question 2:

Rothschild & Co recently made divestment commitments from the coal sector. We welcome these first steps, which are essential in the context of a climate emergency. However, we deplore the fact that nothing has been said about advisory mandates. Rothschild was involved in recent years in several controversial coal projects, such as the sale of assets by Adani to raise capital for the giant Carmichael mine in Australia and which she worked for eventually withdrawn, or the sale by Uniper of its coal plants in France to EPH. The year last, you announced at your general meeting that you had withdrawn from the contract in Australia for climatic reasons, and you also announced the publication at the end of the year rules concerning consultancy mandates linked to coal projects. We are still waiting for these rules.

The sale and purchase of coal assets often results in extending the lifespan or operation of infrastructure. Supporting them goes against the sector's exit target.

Question: You agree to no longer participate in any advisory mandate for assets related to the sector coal?

Response:

As outlined at the last AGM, Rothschild & Co takes the risks that climate change presents very seriously. This applies to all of our business lines.

As a leading corporate finance adviser across the mining and energy and power sectors we have focused increasingly on advising our clients in building their renewable energy and low-carbon activities aimed at reducing global carbon emissions. When taking on new clients, we carefully consider the diversification and carbon emission reduction strategies of clients active in thermal coal mining.

As a part of our own contribution to this energy transition, we will not provide financing or financing advisory in relation to new thermal coal mining projects, new thermal coal developments or new coal-fired power generation assets

______________

Disclaimer

Rothschild & Co. SCA published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 12:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROTHSCHILD & CO
08:55aROTHSCHILD : Detailed results of the vote
PU
08:50aROTHSCHILD : Responses from the Managing Partner to the written questions from L..
PU
05/12ROTHSCHILD & CO : 2020 – 1st quarter release
PU
05/12ROTHSCHILD : Press release relating to the availability of the documentation of ..
PU
05/11GLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs is top M&A financial adviser in UK for coronavirus-hi..
AQ
04/09ROTHSCHILD & CO : Organisation of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 14 Ma..
PU
04/01ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
AQ
03/31ROTHSCHILD : Historic bank Rothschild warns of financial hit from coronavirus
RE
03/31ROTHSCHILD & CO : Outlook 2020 and update on dividend
PU
03/17ROTHSCHILD & CO : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 422 M
EBIT 2020 196 M
Net income 2020 99,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,21%
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 5,09x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,86x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 1 222 M
Chart ROTHSCHILD & CO
Duration : Period :
Rothschild & Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROTHSCHILD & CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 25,97  €
Last Close Price 16,64  €
Spread / Highest target 59,3%
Spread / Average Target 56,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre de Rothschild Executive Chairman-Management Board
Baron David de Rothschild Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Crump Group Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Chris Gaertner Global Head-Technology
Baron Eric de Rothschild Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROTHSCHILD & CO-35.00%1 324
CITIC LIMITED-0.79%28 150
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED1.90%23 412
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-37.57%6 970
NATIXIS-49.01%6 889
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.4.59%4 863
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group