Rothschild : Slideshow

Any other business
Preliminary information
1. Preliminary information
Documents made available to shareholders
Prior notice of meeting serving as notice of meeting published in theBulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires and Les Petites Affiches on 8 April 2020
General Meeting Document
Copy of the convening letter sent to the shareholders on 29 April 2020
Copy of the letters sent to the Statutory Auditors on 28 April 2020
Annual report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 including:
the Company financial statement and the consolidated financial statements for the financial period ended 31 December 2019,
the Managing Partner's Management report,
the Supervisory Board's report on corporate governance, and
the Statutory Auditors' reports on the financial statements.
Rothschild & Co's articles of association
Statement relating to the Company's 5 highest paid individuals
Proxies of the represented shareholders, voting forms by post, certificates of share ownership issued by the accredited banking and financial intermediaries
Attendance sheet certified by the Bureau of the General Meeting (filed before the vote of the resolutions)
List of registered shareholders
Information relating to the total voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as at the date of publication of the prior notice of meeting serving as notice of meeting
Voting form
Report of the Managing Partner and report of the Supervisory Board on the draft resolutions
Statutory Auditors' reports
1. Preliminary information
Agenda - Combined General Meeting
Agenda proposed by the Managing Partner
Ordinary resolutions
Approval of the Company's financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019
Appropriation of the net profit for the financial year ended 31 December 2019
Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019
Approval of a regulated agreement in accordance with the provisions of article L. 226-10 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce)
Ratification of Sir Peter Estlin's appointment as a member of the Supervisory Board
Appointment of Mr. Gilles Denoyel as a member of the Supervisory Board
Renewal of the appointment of Mr. Eric de Rothschild as a member of the Supervisory Board
Renewal of the appointment of Ms. Suet-Fern Lee as a member of the Supervisory Board
Approval of the remuneration policy applicable to the Managing Partner and to the Executive Chairman of the Managing Partner
Approval of the remuneration policy applicable to the Members of the Supervisory Board
Approval of the information related to the remuneration of corporate officers referred to in Article L.225-37-3 Paragraph I of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce)
Approval of the components of remuneration paid during the financial year ended 31 December 2019 or awarded for the same financial year to the Managing Partner
Approval of the components of remuneration paid during the financial year ended 31 December 2019 or awarded for the same financial year to Mr. Alexandre de Rothschild, Executive Chairman of the Managing Partner
Approval of the components of remuneration paid during the financial year ended 31 December 2019 or awarded for the same financial year to Mr. David de Rothschild, Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Determination of the global amount of remuneration allocated to the Members of the Supervisory Board as from 1 January 2020
Authorisation granted to the Managing Partner to buy back the Company's shares
Approval of the cap on variable compensation for persons identified in accordance with Article L. 511-71 of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier)
1. Preliminary information
Agenda - Combined General Meeting
Agenda proposed by the Managing Partner
Extraordinary resolutions
Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to reduce the share capital by cancelling treasury shares
Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to increase the share capital by incorporation of reserves, income or issue, merger or contribution premiums
Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to issue ordinary shares and/or securities giving immediate or deferred access to the share capital in order to remunerate contributions in kind granted to the Company consisting of equity securities or securities giving access to the share capital
Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to issue ordinary shares and/or securities, giving immediate or deferred access to the Company's share capital, with preferential subscription rights maintained
Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to issue ordinary shares and/or securities, giving immediate or deferred access to the Company's share capital with waiver of preferential subscription rights through a public offer, with the exception of the offer referred to in Article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial (Code monétaire et financier)
Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to issue ordinary shares and/or securities giving immediate or deferred access to the Company's share capital with waiver of preferential subscription rights and free fixing of issue price in the context of an offer referred to in Article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier)
Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to increase the number of securities to be issued when increasing the share capital with waiver or not of preferential subscription rights
Delegation of authority granted to the Managing Partner to issue shares, without preferential subscription rights, reserved for (i) the Group's employees and corporate officers and foreign subsidiaries in the context of the implementation of stock option plans or (ii) the Company's foreign subsidiaries within the framework of the deferred remuneration of their employees in Rothschild & Co shares in compliance with Directive
2013/36/EU of 26 June 2013 known as "CRD IV"
Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to issue ordinary shares or securities granting immediate or deferred access to the Company's share capital reserved for members of a corporate savings plan
Aggregate limit on the amount of the issues realised pursuant to the 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, and 26th resolutions of this Combined General Meeting and 23rd resolution adopted at the Combined General Meeting held on 17 May 2018
Powers for the formalities
2
Introduction
2. Introduction
Overview
As at 31 December 2019 (compared to 31 December 2018)
Revenue
Net profit(1)
62 offices in
€1,872m
€233m
43 countries
-5%
-23%
EPS(1)
Number of
ROTE (1) (2)
employees
€3.24
12.6%
3,559
-21%
-2%
Excluding exceptional items.
ROTE = Return on Tangible Equity
2. Introduction
Update on COVID-19 and its impact
Solid balance sheet and solvency ratios
Very well capitalised balance sheet with solvency ratio of 19.5% as at December 2019
Low leverage
No proposal for approving a dividend in respect of the financial year 2019 made at the AGM. However, it is the intention of the Managing Partner to pay the previously announced dividend of €0.85 per share when appropriate
Liquidity and credit
We do not undertake trading or capital market activities
Our credit activity is limited. Conservative lending strategy, book has proved resilient in the recent challenging market conditions.
Our liquidity ratios are very high
Performance of businesses
GA: we expect M&A revenue to decline substantially, partially offset by increases in Financing Advisory revenue. Whilst most M&A situations have been put on hold, some activity will continue, and we are advising existing and new clients extensively with regards to liquidity and financing matters.
WAM: decline of AuM will impact management fees and reduce revenue. NII is impacted by interest rate cuts
MB: some postponements of sale / investment processes, limited impact so far for NAV and on profitability as the fee revenue stream is entirely contractual
Continuity of operations
Focus on employees' health
Business Continuity Plan fully implemented and operating well
Nearly all employees working from home
3
Business review
3. Business review
Global Advisory
Revenue (in €m)
2019 Highlights
2020 Outlook
Good results coming off the
1,271
back of a record year in 2018:
1,171
1,183
-
Revenue: €1,160m
1,160
(-9% compared to 2018)
- Profit before tax: €182m
947
(-29% compared to 2018),
representing an operating
margin of 16%
Strengthening our position in Europe and the United States
2nd globally and 1st in Europe by number of completed transactions(Source: Refinitiv)
7th globally by revenue as at
31 December 2019
Very good start until the COVID-19 crisis
Anticipation of significantly lower activity in 2020
Expect M&A revenue to decline substantially, partially offset by increases in Financing Advisory revenue
Continued focus on business development in North America
Currently 40 MDs, of which 5 were new in 2019
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
3. Business review
Wealth and Asset Management
Revenue (in €m)
2019 Highlights
2020 Outlook
⚫ High level of €76bn AuM
497
thanks to :
470
480
- Strong Net New Assets of
€2.4bn
- and positive effect of
€8.8bn
339
322
Revenue 2019: €497m
⚫
(+3% compared to 2018)
⚫ Profit before tax: €73m (-28% compared to 2018), providing an operating margin of 15%
Business continues to attract new clients thanks to our long-term investment approach
Healthy start to 2020, reduced since COVID-19 crisis
Business still impacted by low and persistently negative interest rates with central banks
Priority remains focused on increasing revenue while maintaining a close control over costs
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
3. Business review
Merchant Banking
Revenue (in €m)
2019 Highlights
⚫
Significant Group profit
contribution:
- Revenue: €197m
(+20% compared to
197
average last 3 years),
thanks to a strong growth of
185
recurring revenue (+31%)
175
- Profit before tax: €111m
(+9% compared to 2018),
133
representing an operating
margin of 56%
117
⚫
Strong AuM growth of 27% to
reach €14bn, thanks to:
- Launch of the 3rd European private equity fund (€1.25bn)
- Launch of the 5th Secondary fund (€1bn)
2020 Outlook
Confident that Assets under Management will continue to grow
Focus on the deployment of recently launched funds and attractive exit opportunities
Portfolios' performance remains strong
Committed to capital preservation with an equal focus on risk and return.
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
3. Business review
Focus on Q1 2020
Revenue (in €m)
First quarter
In € million
2020
2019
% Var
Global Advisory
269.1
292.5
(8)%
Wealth & Asset Management
130.8
118.5
10%
Comments
Global Advisory:
revenue down 8% with the effects of the economic shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic being felt only later in the quarter
2nd globally by number of M&A completed transactions, 3rd in Europe by number of completed restructuring transactions
8th globally by revenue (12 months to March 2020)
Merchant Banking
20.7
24.1
(14)%
Other businesses
3.1
9.8
(68)%
TOTAL before IFRS
423.7
444.9
(5)%
reconciliation
IFRS Reconciliation
(7.3)
(1.0)
630%
Total Group revenue
416.4
443.9
(6)%
Wealth & Asset Management:
record first quarter with revenue up 10% reflecting the strong growth of AuM during 2019 and high level of transaction fees in Q1 2020
strong Net New Assets of €0.6 billion
AuM of €67 billion as at 31 March 2020
Merchant Banking:
revenue down 14% reflecting negative asset valuation effects in March on our publicly traded sub investment grade CLO book
AuM of €14 billion as at 31 March 2020
Corporate responsibility
4. Corporate responsibility
Corporate Responsibility - an ambitious roadmap
Encouraging a culture of responsible business
Business practices
People
Responsible
Environment
Community
investment
investment
⚫
Safeguarding
⚫
Talent development
confidentiality
opportunities and
⚫
Effective compliance
assignments to
support career
systems and
Balanced approach to
technology
⚫
Stringent
work
⚫
Equal opportunities for
anticorruption and
⚫
anti-bribery standards
all
⚫
Impactful governance
and oversight
ESG integration in investment decisions to create long-term value for investors
Engagement policy for a constructive dialogue with companies on ESG issues
Innovative responsible investment solutions
Proper dedicated governance
⚫
Championing
⚫
Financial support to
responsible
charities, social
consumption and
enterprises and
resource use
individuals
⚫
Responsibly
⚫
Professional expertise
managing greenhouse
helping to drive
gas emissions and
change for young
proactively reducing
people
our impact
Volunteering to help
⚫
young people to
succeed in life
We encourage a culture of responsible business and proactively take responsibility for the impact
we have as a business on our people, our industry, our communities and our planet.
Financial accounts 2019
5. Financial accounts 2019
Summary consolidated Profit & Loss
(in €m)
2019
2018
Var
Var %
FX effects
Revenue
1,872
1,976
(104)
(5)%
23
Staff costs
(1,065)
(1,098)
33
(3)%
(17)
Administrative expenses
(289)
(309)
20
(6)%
(4)
Depreciation and amortisation
(66)
(30)
(36)
120%
(1)
Impairments
(6)
(4)
(2)
50%
0
Operating Income
446
535
(89)
(17)%
1
Other income / (expense) (net)
19
(4)
23
N/A
0
Profit before tax
465
531
(66)
(12)%
1
Income tax
(68)
(77)
9
(12)%
0
Consolidated net income
397
454
(57)
(13)%
1
Non-controlling interests
(154)
(168)
14
(8)%
0
Net income - Group share
243
286
(43)
(15)%
0
Adjustments for exceptionals
(10)
17
(27)
(159)%
0
Net income - Group share excl.
233
303
(70)
(23)%
0
exceptionals
Earnings per share
3.38 €
3.88 €
(0.50) €
(13)%
EPS excl. exceptionals
3.24 €
4.10 €
(0.86) €
(21)%
Return On Tangible Equity (ROTE)
13.2%
17.0%
ROTE excl. exceptionals
12.6%
18.0%
5. Financial accounts 2019
Summary Balance sheet
(in €bn)
31/12/2019
31/12/2018
Var
Cash and amounts due from central banks
4.4
4.7
(0.3)
Loans and advances to banks
2.0
2.0
0.0
Loans and advances to customers
3.3
2.9
0.4
of which Private client lending
2.8
2.5
0.3
Debt and equity securities
2.8
2.1
0.7
Other assets
1.7
1.5
0.2
Total assets
14.2
13.2
1.0
Due to customers
9.5
8.7
0.8
Other liabilities
2.1
2.0
0.1
Shareholders' equity - Group share
2.2
2.0
0.2
Non-controlling interests
0.4
0.5
(0.1)
Total capital and liabilities
14.2
13.2
1.0
5. Financial accounts 2019
Solvency ratios
Risk-weighted outstandings
Group solvency ratios
9,069
7,997
20.4%
19.5%
3,307
20.4%
19.5%
3,310
230
342
Capital ratio min:
10.5%
5,532
CET 1 w ith
buffer min: 7%
4,345
31 Dec 2018
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
31 Dec 2019
Credit risk
Market risk
Operational risk
CET 1 / Tier 1 ratio
Tier 2
6
Statutory Auditors' Reports
6. Statutory Auditors' Reports
Report on the financial statements
As of 18 March 2020
Opinion on the financial statements
Justification of assessments - Key audit matters
Verification of the Management report and of the other documents provided to Shareholders
Unqualified opinion
⚫ Key audit matters
The "Impairment of investments in Group, other companies and portfolio holdings" has been
reported as a key audit matter.
Report on the
financial
statements:
Pages 233 to 235,
Annual Report
2019
We have no matter to report as to the fair presentation and the consistency with the financial statements of the information given in the management report of the Managing partner and in the other documents provided to Shareholders with respect to the financial position and the financial statements.
We certify that the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance contains the information required by Articles L.225-37-3 and L.225-37-4 of the French code de commerce.
6. Statutory Auditors' Reports
Report on the consolidated financial statements
As of 18 March 2020
Opinion on the consolidated financial statements
Emphasis of matter
Justification of assessments - Key audit matters
Verification of the Information pertaining to the Group Presented in Management Report.
Unqualified opinion
First time application of IFRS 16
Key audit matters
The following items have been reported as Key audit matters in the context of the audit of the consolidated financial statements :
Valuation of financial instruments carried at Fair Value through P & L
Provision for litigation
Revenue recognition for Advisory work and other services
We have no matters to report as to its fair presentation and its consistency with the consolidated financial statements.
Report on the consolidated financial statements: pages 215 to 217, Annual Report 2019
6. Statutory Auditors' Reports
Report on regulated agreements
As of 18 March 2020
Agreements subject to the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting
Agreements already approved by the Shareholders' Meeting
We have been informed of the following new agreement signed during the year which has been approved by the Supervisory Board of Rothschild & Co:
Remuneration granted to Mrs Angelika Gifford, member of the Supervisory Board, as a consultant on Rothschild & Co SCA strategy regarding IT technologies
We were not informed of any agreement already approved by the shareholders' meeting of prior years, which has remained in force during the period.
Report on regulated agreements: Page 39, General Meeting Notice 2019
6. Statutory Auditors' Reports
Reports with respect to the Extraordinary resolutions
As of 20 Avril 2020
Capital reduction (18th resolution)
Issue of shares and/or securities conferring immediate or future rights to shares with or without preemptive subscriptionrights (20th, 21st, 22nd ,
23rd, 24th and 27th resolutions)
We have verified that the reasons for and terms and conditions of the proposed capital reduction comply with the applicable legal provisions.
We have no comment to make on the reasons for and terms and conditions of the proposed capital reduction.
We have reviewed the content of the Managing Partner's report on this transaction and the methods used to determine the issue price of the shares or other securities granting access to the share capital.
Subject to a subsequent review of the terms and conditions of the proposed share capital increase, we have no comment to make on the method used to determine the issue price of the ordinary shares or other securities granting access to the capital to be issued, as set forth in the Managing Partner's report.
Since the final terms and conditions of the share capital increase have not been set, we do not express an opinion on them, nor on the proposed waiver of the preferential subscription rights submitted for your approval.
In accordance with article R. 225-116 of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce), we will issue a supplementary report if and when your Managing Partner makes use of this authority.
Report on the 18th resolution:
Page 40, General Meeting Notice 2019
Report on the 20th, 21th, 22nd,
23rd, 24th and 27th resolutions :
Pages 40 and 41 General Meeting Notice 2019
6. Statutory Auditors' Reports
Reports with respect to the Extraordinary resolutions
As of 20 Avril 2020
Share capital increase without preferential subscription rights
(25th resolution)
Share capital increase reserved for members of corporate savings plan
(26th resolution)
We have reviewed the content of the Managing Partner's report on this transaction and the methods used to determine the issue price of the shares or other securities granting access to the share capital.
Subject to a subsequent review of the terms and conditions of the proposed share capital increase, we have no comment to make on the method used to determine the issue price of the ordinary shares or other securities granting access to the capital to be issued, as set forth in the Managing Partner's report.
Since the final terms and conditions of the share capital increase have not been set, we do not express an opinion on them, nor on the proposed waiver of the preferential subscription rights submitted for your approval.
In accordance with article R. 225-116 of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce), we will issue a supplementary report if and when your Managing Partner makes use of this authority.
We have reviewed the content of the Managing Partner's report on this transaction and the methods used to determine the issue price of the shares or other securities granting access to the share capital.
Subject to a subsequent review of the terms and conditions of the proposed share capital increase, we have no comment to make on the method used to determine the issue price of the ordinary shares or other securities granting access to the capital to be issued, as set forth in the Managing Partner's report.
Since the final terms and conditions of the share capital increase have not been set, we do not express an opinion on them, nor on the proposed waiver of the preferential subscription rights submitted for your approval.
In accordance with article R. 225-116 of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce), we will issue a supplementary report if and when your Managing Partner makes use of this authority.
Report on the 25th resolution: page 42, General Meeting Notice 2019
Report on the 26th resolution: page 43 General Meeting Notice2019
Corporate Governance
7. Corporate Governance
Rothschild & Co Gestion - Managing Partner (Gérant) and Group Executive Committee
collegial governance
Executive Chairman
of the Managing
Partner
Management Board
(Conseil de
gérance)
Rothschild & Co
Executive
Committee
Alexandre de Rothschild
Establishes the strategic direction of the business, supervises the accounting and financial information, and directs the internal control framework for Rothschild & Co and the Group entities on a consolidated basis.
4 members: the Executive Chairman,Alexandre de Rothschild, and three
Managing Partners: Robert Leitao and François Pérol, Co-Chairmen of the Group Executive Committee, and Marc-OlivierLaurent
At least one meeting per month, in addition to the quarterly meetings ahead of the Supervisory Board meetings
Participates in the overall management and definition of the strategy of Rothschild & Co and the Group
14 members: composed of the highest managers of the Group's operational and support divisions
Assisted by the Operating Committee of Rothschild & Co, to ensure better coordination and harmonisation of operational matters across the operational and support divisions
7. Corporate Governance
Supervisory Board and its specialised Committees
After the Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2020 (1)
The Supervisory Board exercises permanent oversight of the management of the Company, including
in particular the Company's financial accounting reporting system and its internal control mechanism. This one relies on four specialised committees: the Audit Committee, the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, the Risk Committee, and the CSR Committee
15 members
Specialised Committees
Supervisory
Remuneration
Board
Audit
and
Risk
CSR
Committee
Nomination
Committee
Committee
Committee
David de Rothschild
◼
◼
Eric de Rothschild
◼
◼
Adam Keswick
◼
◼
Dr. Daniel Daeniker
◼
Angelika Gifford
◼
Sylvain Héfès
◼
◼
◼
Suet-Fern Lee
◼
◼
◼
Arielle Malard de Rothschild
◼
◼
◼
Lucie Maurel-Aubert
◼
◼
◼
Carole Piwnica
◼
◼
◼
Anthony de Rothschild
◼
◼
Sipko Schat
◼
◼
◼
◼
Sir Peter Estlin
◼
◼
◼
◼
Luisa Todini
◼
◼
Gilles Denoyel
◼
◼
◼
◼ Chairman ◼ Vice-Chairman◼ Independent member
◼ Non-independent member
50%
indepen-
dent
members
40%
women
Compliant with the recommendations of the Afep-Medef Code, at least 33,1/3% of independent members is required within controlled companies
Subject to the adoption of the 5th 8th resolutions proposed by the Managing Partner
7. Corporate Governance
Activity of the Supervisory Board and its specialised committees during the 2019 financial year
Supervisory Board and specialised committees
During the 2019 Financial year:
The Supervisory Board: 5 meetings, 90% of attendance rate
The Audit Committee: 4 meetings, 100% of attendance rate
The Remuneration and Nomination Committee: 4 meetings, 100% of attendance rate
The Risk Committee: 4 meetings, 100% of attendance rate
The duties, the organisation, the operation and the review of the activity of the Supervisory Board and its specialised committees are summarised in the Supervisory Board's report on corporate governance on pages 101 onwards of the 2019 Annual Report.
The information regarding the individual attendance rates of the members of the Supervisory Board at Board meetings and meetings of its specialised committees is available on page 97 and onwards.
7. Corporate Governance
Remuneration (say-on-pay)
Ex-antevote
Global ex-post vote
Individual ex-post
vote
Global envelope (Supervisory Board)
Remuneration policy applicable to the Managing Partner
Remuneration policy applicable to the Supervisory
and the Executive Chairman of the Managing Partner
Board members
•
Presented in Section 3.1.1 of the Corporate Governance
▪
Presented in Section 3.1.2 of the Corporate Governance
Report on pages 106 onwards of the 2019 Annual Report
Report on pages 107 onwards of the 2019 Annual Report
•
Submitted to the General Meeting for approval (9th
▪
Submitted to the General Meeting for approval (10th
resolution)
resolution)
• Information related to the corporate officers remuneration referred to in Article L. 225-37-3 Paragraph I of the French
Commercial Code (Code de commerce) presented in Section 3.2 of the Report on Corporate Governance on pages 108
onwards of the 2019 Annual Report
• Submitted to the General Meeting for approval (11thresolution)
Managing Partner, Rothschild &
Executive Chairman of the Managing
Chairman of the Supervisory Board,
Co Gestion
Partner, Alexandre de Rothschild
David de Rothschild
▪
Components of remuneration
▪ Components of remuneration paid
▪ Components of remuneration paid
paid during the financial year
during the financial year ended 31
during the financial year ended 31
ended 31 December 2019 or
December 2019 or awarded in this
December 2019 or awarded in this
awarded in this respect
respect
respect
▪
Presented in the Explanatory
▪ Presented in the Explanatory Statement
▪ Presented in the Explanatory
Statement of the 12th resolution
of the 13th resolution on pages 12
Statement of the 14th resolution on
on pages 12 onwards of the GM
onwards of the GM Document and in
pages 12 onwards of the GM
Document and in Section 3.2.1 of
Section 3.2.2 of the Corporate
Document and in Section 3.2.3 of
the Corporate Governance
Governance Report on pages 109
the Corporate Governance Report
Report on pages 108 onwards of
onwards of the 2019 Annual Report
on pages 111 onwards of the 2019
the 2019 Annual Report
▪ Submitted to the General Meeting for
Annual Report
▪
Submitted to the General Meeting
approval (13th resolution)
▪ Submitted to the General Meeting for
for approval (12thresolution)
approval (14th resolution)
• Total of remuneration paid to the members of the Supervisory Board during the financial year ended 31 December 2019: €600,000
• Total amount of remuneration that may be allocated to Supervisory Board members as from 1 January 2020 subject to 31
approval by the General Meeting: €850,000 (15thresolution)
7. Corporate Governance
Person whose ratification of appointment as Supervisory Board Member is proposed by the Managing Partner after favourable opinion by the Supervisory Board
Sir Peter Estlin
Ratification of appointment as independent member proposed by the Managing Partner
(5th resolution)
Date of
⚫
10 March 2020
appointment by the
Supervisory Board
Member of the
Mr. Peter Smith
Supervisory Board
⚫
replaced
Date of birth
Nationality
Shares R&Co held
Remaining term of office
Other directorships and positions held within Rothschild & Co
Main positions held and directorships
Born in 1961
British
10 as at the date of publication of this General Meeting Document
1 year
Chairman of the Audit Committee(1)
Member of the Risk Committee(1)
Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Lord Mayors Appeal (United Kingdom)
Director of KESW Enterprises (United Kingdom)
Independent member of the HM Treasury Audit Committee (United Kingdom)
Alderman of the City of London Corporation (United Kingdom)
(1) Since 10 March 2020 (in place of Mr. Peter Smith) - Subject to the approval of the ratification of the appointment as Supervisory Board member by the General Meeting on 14 May 2020
7. Corporate Governance
Person whose appointment as member of the Supervisory Board is proposed by the Managing Partner after favourable opinion by the Supervisory Board
Mr. Gilles Denoyel
Appointment as independent member of the Supervisory Board proposed by the Managing Partner
(6th resolution)
Date of birth
⚫
Born in 1954
Nationality
⚫
French
Shares R&Co held
⚫ 675 as at the date of publication of the General Meeting Document
Term of the office
⚫
3 years
Other directorships
⚫
Member of the Audit Committee (1)
and positions held
Member of the Risk Committee (1)
within
⚫
Rothschild & Co
Main positions held
⚫ Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dexia Crédit Local (France)
and directorships
⚫ Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dexia (Belgium)
⚫ Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Nuclear Commitments Monitoring Committee of EDF SA (France)
(1) As from 14 May 2020 following the approval of the Supervisory Board during its meeting on 10 March 2020 and subject to the approval of his appointment as Supervisory Board member by the General Meeting on 14 May 2020
7. Corporate Governance
Supervisory Board Members whose re-election is proposed by the Managing Partner after favourable opinion by the Supervisory Board
Mr. Eric de Rothschild
Ms. Suet-Fern Lee
Date of birth
Nationality
Shares R&Co held
Term of the office
Other directorships and positions held within Rothschild & Co
Re-election - Member of the Supervisory Board since 2004
Re-election - Independent member of the Supervisory
and Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board since 2018
Board since 2017
(7th resolution)
(8th resolution)
⚫
Born in 1940
⚫
Born in 1958
⚫
French
⚫
Singaporean
⚫ 12 as at the date of publication of the Meeting Document
⚫ 10 as at the date of publication of the Meeting Document
⚫
3 years
⚫
3 years
⚫ Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board
⚫ Member of the Audit Committee
⚫ Member of the Risk Committee
Main positions held
⚫ Executive Chairman of Rothschild & Co Concordia SAS
and directorships
(France)
⚫ Managing Partner of RCB Partenaires SNC (France)
⚫ General Partner and Manager of Béro SCA (France)
⚫ Permanent representative of Béro SCA as Chairman of
Ponthieu Rabelais SAS (France)
Member of the Board of Directors of Stamford Corporate Services Pte Ltd (Singapore)
Partner, Member of the International Leadership Team, and Chair of the Inter-Pacific Working Group, Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP (United States of America)
Director and Member of the Audit Committee of AXA Holdings Japan Co. Ltd (Japan)
9
Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the
Managing Partner
9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner
1st, 2nd and 3rd resolutions
Approval of the solo and consolidated accounts and appropriation of the Company's net profit
1st
resolution
Approval of the Company's solo accounts for the financial period ended 31 Dec. 2019
Net profit:€309,401,389
Non-deductibleexpenses and charges referred to in Article 39, paragraph 4 of the French Tax Code (Code Général des Impôts): €17,783
Tax borne on behalf of the tax consolidation in respect of the same expenses and charges: amounts to approximately€6,000.
2nd
resolution
Appropriation of the net profit for the financial period ended 31 Dec. 2019
Net profit for the financial period ended 31 December 2019: €309,401,389
Following the announcement by the European Central Bank ("ECB") on 27 March 2020, the
Managing Partner has decided that no proposal for approving a dividend will be made at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 14 May 2020.
However, it is the intention of the Managing Partner to pay the previously announced dividend of €0.85 per share when appropriate.
3rd
resolution
Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial period ended 31 Dec. 2019
Net banking income: €1,872 million
Consolidated net income: €396.5 million
Consolidated net income - Group share: €242.7 million
9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner
4th resolution
Approval of a regulated agreement, in accordance with the provisions of articles L. 226-10 and L. 225-38et seq. of the French Commercial Code
4th
resolution
Approval of a consultancy agreement with Mrs. Angelika Gifford (member of the Supervisory Board)
Purpose: consultancy agreement on Rothschild & Co's strategy regarding infrastructure IT and information security
Length of the agreement: from 1 October 2019 to 20 October 2020, renewable for one year
Remuneration: definitive amount to be agreed by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board within the limit of €10,000 per annum
Date of approval by the Supervisory Board: 17 September 2019
More information on this agreement is given:
In Section 5 of the Corporate Governance Report, on pages 114 onwards of the 2019 Annual Report
In the Report of the Statutory Auditors, on page 39 of the General Meeting Document
On the website of the Company (www.rothschildandco.com), in Section "Who we are > Corporate Governance > Regulated agreements"
38
9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner
5th to 8th resolutions (1/2)
Ratification of appointment/Appointment/Re-election of Supervisory Board Members
5th
resolution
6th
resolution
Ratification of Sir Peter Estlin's appointment as a member of the Supervisory Board
Date of appointment by the Supervisory Board: 10 March 2020
Member of the Supervisory Board replaced: Mr Peter Smith
Term of office:1 year
Term of office will expire at the end of the General Meeting of shareholders which shall approve the accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2020
Appointment of Mr. Gilles Denoyel as a member of the Supervisory Board
Term of office:3 years
Term of office will expire at the end of the General Meeting of shareholders which shall approve the accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2022
9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner
5th to 8th resolutions (2/2)
Ratification of appointment/Appointment/Re-election of Supervisory Board Members
7th
resolution
8th
resolution
Renewal of the appointment of Mr. Eric de Rothschild as a member of the Supervisory Board
Term of office:3 years
Term of office will expire at the end of the General Meeting of shareholders which shall approve the accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2022
Renewal of the appointment of Ms. Suet-Fern Lee as a member of the Supervisory Board
Term of office:3 years
Term of office will expire at the end of the General Meeting of shareholders which shall approve the accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2022
7th and 8th resolutions: resolutions submitted in accordance with the recommendations of the Afep-Medef Code, which recommends staggering the terms of office in order to avoid a group renewal of the Board and to ensure that the reappointment process operates smoothly
9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner
9th and 10th resolutions
Approval of the remuneration policy for corporate officers (mandataires sociaux) (ex-ante vote)
Approval of the remuneration policy applicable to the Managing Partner and to the Executive Chairman of the Managing Partner
9th
resolution
Managing Partner
No remuneration
Reimbursement of its operating expenses (remuneration of its legal representative, Statutory Auditors' fees, etc.) in accordance with Rothschild & Co's articles of association
Executive Chairman of the Managing Partner
Fixed remuneration determined by the sole shareholder or the general meeting of shareholders acting by a simple majority after consulting the statutory Nomination Committee of Rothschild & Co Gestion. Before giving this opinion, this Committee consults itself the Supervisory Board of Rothschild & Co, which consults its own Remuneration and Nomination Committee
No other remuneration (variable, shares,etc.)
Presented in detail in Section 3.1.1. of the Report on Corporate Governance (p.106et seq. of the 2019 Annual Report)
10th resolution
Approval of the remuneration policy applicable to the Members of the Supervisory Board
Fixed remuneration
Fees in euro (per member each year)
Base fee for Chairperson of the Supervisory Board
200,000
Base fee for Supervisory Board members
20,000
Base fee for Chairperson of Committee
15,000
Variable remuneration
A pre-determined amount of €2,500 is granted to a Supervisory Board member each time he/she attends a meeting of the Supervisory Board or a meeting of its specialised committees where he/she is a member.
Presented in detail in Section 3.1.2 of the Corporate Governance Report (p.107et seq. of the 2019 Annual Report)
41
9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner
11th resolution
Approval of the information related to the remuneration of corporate officers (mandataires sociaux) (global ex-post vote)
11th resolution
Approval of the information related to the remuneration of corporate officers (mandataires sociaux) referred to in Article L. 225-37-3 I of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce)
This information includes in particular:
The total remuneration or benefits of all kind paid in respect of the term of office during the 2019 financial year or awarded for the same financial year
Any remuneration paid or awarded by a company comprised in the perimeter of consolidation within the meaning of Article L.233-16 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce)
The evolution during the five past years of:
The average remuneration of the Group's employees
The performance of the Group (net profit on a consolidated basis)
The remuneration of the Company's executive corporate officers (dirigeants mandataires sociaux) of the Company
The ratios between the remuneration of the Company's executive corporate officers (dirigeants mandataires sociaux) and the average remuneration of the employees
Information presented in Section 3.2 of the Corporate Governance Report (p.108et seq. of the 2019 Annual Report)
42
9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner
12th, 13th and 14th resolutions
Approval of the components of remuneration paid during the financial year ended 31 December 2019 or awarded for the same financial year to the executive corporate officers (individual ex-post vote)
12th resolution
Components of remuneration paid during the financial year ended 31 December 2019 or awarded for the same financial year to the Managing Partner, Rothschild & Co Gestion SAS
No remuneration received
Presented in detail in the Explanatory Statement (p.12et seq. of the General Meeting Document) and in Section 3.2.1 of the Corporate Governance Report (p.108 et seq. of the 2019 Annual Report)
13th resolution
Components of remuneration paid during the financial year ended 31 December 2019 or awarded for the same financial year to the Executive Chairman of Rothschild & Co Gestion SAS, Mr. Alexandre de Rothschild
Fixed remuneration in respect of his term of office as legal representative of Rothschild & Co Gestion SAS: €500,000
Variable fee of other Group entities: €7,508
Total: € 507,508
Presented in detail in the Explanatory Statement (p. 12et seq. of the General Meeting Document) and in Section 3.2.2 of the Corporate Governance Report (p. 109 et seq. of the 2019 Annual Report)
14th resolution
Components of remuneration paid during the financial year ended 31
December 2019 or awarded for the same financial year to the Chairman of the
Supervisory Board, Mr. David de Rothschild
Annual fixed in respect of his term of office as Chairman of the Supervisory Board: €62,500
No other remuneration received
Presented in detail in the Explanatory Statement (p.12et seq. of the General Meeting Document) and in Section 3.2.3 of the Corporate Governance Report (p.111 et seq. of the 2019 Annual Report)
9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner
15th resolution
Determination of the global amount of remuneration allocated to the members of the Supervisory Board as from 1 January 2020
15th resolution
Determination of the global amount of remuneration allocated to the members of the Supervisory Board as from 1 January 2020
Fixation of the maximum amount of the remuneration allocated to the members of the Supervisory Board until further decision to a total of €850,000, all or some of which shall be freely distributed by the Supervisory Board between its members
Information on the change in this amount compared to the amount approved by the General Meeting of 16 May 2019 is provided in the Explanatory Statement (p. 14 of the General Meeting Document) and in Section 3.1.2 of the Corporate Governance Report (p. 108et seq. of the 2019 Annual Report).
9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner
16th resolution
Authorisation granted to the Managing Partner to buy back its own shares
16th resolution
Authorisation granted to the Managing Partner to buy back the Company's shares
Shares could be purchased, sold or transferred for the following purposes :
under a liquidity contract signed with an investment service provider acting independently under a liquidity contract in accordance with a market practice accepted by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers);
cancellation of some or all of the shares purchased;
granting the sale of shares to meet the obligations related to stock purchase option plans (in accordance with the provisions of articles L. 225-179 et seq. of the French Commercial Code), free share plans (in accordance with the provisions of articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. of the French Commercial Code), the allotment of shares under the French statutory profit-sharing scheme and any other allotment to employees and executive corporate officers, including the implementation of company savings plans (in accordance with the provisions of articles L. 3332-1 onwards of the French Labour Code (Code du Travail)), for employees and executive corporate officers of the Company and of affiliated companies under the conditions and in accordance with the terms and conditions provided for by law;
more generally, making any allocation of ordinary shares of the Company to these employees and corporate officers, particularly in the context of the variable compensation of members of the professional financial market staff whose activities have a material impact on the risk exposure of the Company, for whom these awards are dependent upon the fulfilment of performance conditions;
delivering shares upon the exercise of rights attaching to securities giving immediate or deferred access to the share capital;
preservation or subsequent tendering by way of payment or exchange in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 225-209 paragraph 6 of the French Commercial Code and, more generally, as part of external growth transactions, it being recalled that the said Article L. 225-209 paragraph 6 provides that the number of shares acquired with a view to conserving them for their subsequent delivery in connection with a merger, spin-off or asset-for-share transfer may not exceed 5% of the
Company's share capital; and
more generally, any other purpose consistent - or to become consistent - with applicable laws and regulations and in particular any other practice admitted or recognised - or to become admitted or recognised - by law or the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) - or recognised - or to become admitted or recognised - by law or the French Financial Markets Authority.
Maximum purchase price:€50
Maximum number of shares purchased by the Company during the term of the buyback programme:10% of the share capital
Maximum amount of the share buyback programme:€388,087,550
⚫ Term of the authorisation: 18 months as from the date of the Combined General Meeting
9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner
17th resolution
Approval of the cap on variable compensation for regulated persons
17th resolution
Approval of the cap on variable compensation for persons identified in accordance with Article L. 511-71 of the French Monetary and Financial Code
Setting of a cap on the variable component of the compensation for the 128 staff identified as Material Risk Takers in accordance with the EBA Regulatory Technical Standards,as well as any employee, given its total compensation, who is in the same compensation bracket whose professional activities have a material impact on the risk profile of Rothschild & Co SCA or the Rothschild & Co Group
Comprising a "governance" component that strictly regulates remuneration policies in order to avoid potential excessive risk-taking (in accordance with the European Directive 2013/36/EU of 26 June 2013 known as "CRD IV" concerning access to the activity and prudential supervision of credit institutions)
Settingof a higher maximum ratio in so far as the overall level of the variable portion does not exceed 200% of the fixed component of total compensation for each person concerned from the 2020 financial year.
Purposes of the setting of such cap:
to safeguard the competitiveness of compensation of employees having essential skills and/or achieving exceptional performance, in the context of controlled risk management of Rothschild & Co Group;
to avoid the Group facing a situation of significant competitive distortion;
to give the required flexibility between the variable compensation and observed performance;
to recruit and retain the concerned persons by offering them compensation in line with competitors' practices.
This approach is in line with the position adopted by other European banks of a similar size and scope of activity.
9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner
18th to 27th resolutions (1/5)
Renewal of the authorisations and delegations of authority
18th resolution
19th resolution
Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to reduce the share capital by cancelling treasury shares
Limit:10% of the share capital per 24-month period
Conditions: any surplus of the purchase price of the share, as compared to their nominal value, shall be posted to the share, merger or contribution premium account or to any available reserve account, including the statutory reserve to a maximum amount of 10% of the relevant reduction of share capital
Period of validity:26 months as from the date of the General Meeting
Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to increase the share capital by incorporation of reserves, income or issue, merger or contribution premiums
Limit:€50m and no deduction from the aggregate limit
Conditions: fixation by the Managing Partner of the amounts to be incorporated and of the number of share capital securities to be issued and/or the new par value of existing share capital securities
Period of validity:26 months as from the date of the General Meeting
20th resolution
Delegation of power to the Managing Partner for the purpose of issuing ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to the Company's share capital in order to remunerate contributions in kind granted to the Company consisting of equities or securities giving access to the share capital
Limit:10 % of the share capital(1) for share capital securities, €200m for debt instruments (to be deducted from the aggregate limit set by the 27th resolution of this General Meeting)
Conditions: the Managing Partner shall decide based on the report of the Expert Appraisers on the value of the contributions
Period of validity:26 months as from the date of the General Meeting
(1) It is specified that the increases of share capital with waiver of preferential subscription rights resulting from the implementation of the 20th, 22nd and
23rd authorisations to the Managing Partner are capped at a common ceiling of €15 million.
9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner
18th to 27th resolutions (2/5)
Renewal of the authorisations and delegations of authority
21st resolution
Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to issue ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to the Company's share capital with preferential subscription rights maintained
Limit:€70m for share capital securities, €300m for debt instruments (to be deducted from the aggregate limit set by the 27th resolution of this General Meeting)
Conditions: free fixation of the issue price by the Managing Partner
Period of validity:26 months as from the date of the General Meeting
22nd resolution
Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to issue ordinary shares and/or securities, giving immediate or deferred access to the Company's share capital with waiver of preferential subscription rights through a public offer, with the exception of the offer referred to in Article L.411-21°of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier)
Limit:€15m(1) for share capital securities, €200m for debt instruments (to be deducted from the aggregate limit set by the 27th resolution of this General Meeting)
Conditions: fixation of the issue price by the Managing Partner provided that the sum payable to Rothschild & Co for each of the shares issued or to be issued may not be less than the weighted average of the share price over the last three trading days preceding the start of the public offer within the meaning of EU Regulation2017/1129 of 14 June 2017, less a discount of 5% (i.e. a discount rate less than the maximum of 10% provided for in Article R.225-119 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce))
Period of validity:26 months as from the date of the General Meeting
It is specified that the increases of share capital with waiver of preferential subscription rights resulting from the implementation of the 20th, 22nd and 23rd authorisations to the Managing Partner are capped at a common ceiling of €15 million.
9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner
18th to 27th resolutions (3/5)
Renewal of the authorisations and delegations of authority
23rd resolution
Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to issue, in one or more transactions, ordinary shares and/or securities giving immediate or deferred access to the Company's share capital with waiver of preferential subscription rights and free fixing of issue price in the context of an offer referred to in Article L.411-21°of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier)
Limit :10 % of the share capital per year(1) for share capital securities, 200m€ for debt instruments (to be deducted from the aggregate limit set by the 27th resolution of this General Meeting)
Conditions: fixation of the issue price by the Managing Partner provided that the price of the new shares is not less than 95% of the weighted average price of the Rothschild & Co's shares during the last trading session prior to the setting of the price of the share issue
Period of validity:26 months as from the date of the General Meeting
24th resolution
Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to increase the number of securities to be issued when increasing the share capital with waiver or not of preferential subscription rights
Limit: to be deducted from the individual limit as stipulated in the resolution in respect thereof when the initial issuance is decided (to be deducted from the aggregate limit set by the 27th resolution of this General Meeting)
Conditions: same price as was charged for the initial issue
Period of validity:26 months as from the date of the General Meeting
It is specified that the increases of share capital with waiver of preferential subscription rights resulting from the implementation of the 20th, 22nd and 23rd authorisations to the Managing Partner are capped at a common ceiling of €15 million.
9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner
18th to 27th resolutions (4/5)
Renewal of the authorisations and delegations of authority
25th resolution
Delegation of authority granted to the Managing Partner to issue shares, without preferential subscription rights, (i) in the context of the implementation of stock option plans or (ii) within the framework of the deferred remuneration of certain employees in Rothschild & Co shares in compliance with European Directive "CRD IV"
Purpose: specific delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to carry out share capital increases reservedfor Group's companies, employees and corporate officers of Rothschild &
Co Group and its subsidiaries in order:
to set up stock option plans by requiring the beneficiaries of the options to acquire Rothschild & Co shares before they are granted optionsand to ensure a convergence of interests between the beneficiaries of the stock option plans, the Rothschild family and the non- controlling shareholders; and/or
to grant shares to employees of the Company and Group whom variable component of the compensation is governed by legal provisions of the European Directive2013/36/EU of 26 June 2013 known as "CRD IV" concerning access to the activity and prudential supervision of credit institutions
Limit: 2% of the share capital
Subscription price:
price to be determined by the Managing Partner
not be less than 95% of the average share price quoted on the 20 trading dayspreceding the opening date of the subscription period or the date of the decision by the Managing Partner setting the opening date of the subscription period
Period of validity:18 months as from the date of the General Meeting
50
9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner
18th to 27th resolutions (5/5)
Renewal of the authorisations and delegations of authority
26th resolution
27th resolution
Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to issue ordinary shares or securities granting immediate or deferred access to the Company's share capital reserved for members of a corporate savings plan
Limit of maximum nominal amount of€1m
Conditions: fixation of the subscription price of the shares issued by the Managing Partner in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 3332-19 of the French Labour Code (Code du travail)
Period of validity:26 months as from the date of the Combined General Meeting
Aggregate limit of the amount of the issues realised pursuant to the financial delegations
Purpose:
definition of an overall cap of increases of share capitalthat may be carried out, immediately or in the future, under the 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, and 26th resolutions of this Combined General Meeting and 23rd resolution adopted at the Combined General Meeting held on 17 May 2018 to 70 m€,
amount may be increased, where applicable, by the nominal amount of the increase of share capital resulting from the issue of additional shares to protect the rights of holders of securities
carrying an entitlement to the Company's shares,
definition of an overall cap of increases of debt securitiesthat may be carried out under the 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th resolutions to 300 m€,
amount may be may be increased where applicable, by any redemption premium above par value.
9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner
28th resolution
Powers for the formalities
28th
Powers for the formalities
resolution
⚫ Powers to carry out publications and legal formalities
Any other business
10. Any other business
Shareholders communication
Website
Contacts
www.rothschildandco.com
⚫ Investor relations
Marie-Laure Becquart
marie-laure.becquart@rothschildandco.com
