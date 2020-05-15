Rothschild : Slideshow 0 05/15/2020 | 03:05pm EDT Send by mail :

Rothschild & Co Combined general meeting 14 May 2020 1 Preliminary information 3 2 Introduction 7 3 Business review 10 4 Corporate responsibility 15 5 Financial accounts 2019 17 6 Statutory Auditors' Reports 21 7 Corporate Governance 27 8 Q&A 35 9 Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner 36 10 Any other business 53 1 Preliminary information 3 1. Preliminary information Documents made available to shareholders Prior notice of meeting serving as notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires and Les Petites Affiches on 8 April 2020

and on 8 April 2020 General Meeting Document

Copy of the convening letter sent to the shareholders on 29 April 2020

Copy of the letters sent to the Statutory Auditors on 28 April 2020

Annual report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 including:

the Company financial statement and the consolidated financial statements for the financial period ended 31 December 2019, the Managing Partner's Management report, the Supervisory Board's report on corporate governance, and the Statutory Auditors' reports on the financial statements.

Rothschild & Co's articles of association

Statement relating to the Company's 5 highest paid individuals

Proxies of the represented shareholders, voting forms by post, certificates of share ownership issued by the accredited banking and financial intermediaries

Attendance sheet certified by the Bureau of the General Meeting (filed before the vote of the resolutions)

List of registered shareholders

Information relating to the total voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as at the date of publication of the prior notice of meeting serving as notice of meeting

Voting form

Report of the Managing Partner and report of the Supervisory Board on the draft resolutions

Statutory Auditors' reports 4 1. Preliminary information Agenda - Combined General Meeting Agenda proposed by the Managing Partner Ordinary resolutions Approval of the Company's financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019

Appropriation of the net profit for the financial year ended 31 December 2019

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019

Approval of a regulated agreement in accordance with the provisions of article L. 226-10 of the French Commercial Code ( Code de commerce )

226-10 of the French Commercial Code ( ) Ratification of Sir Peter Estlin's appointment as a member of the Supervisory Board

Appointment of Mr. Gilles Denoyel as a member of the Supervisory Board

Renewal of the appointment of Mr. Eric de Rothschild as a member of the Supervisory Board

Renewal of the appointment of Ms. Suet-Fern Lee as a member of the Supervisory Board

Suet-Fern Lee as a member of the Supervisory Board Approval of the remuneration policy applicable to the Managing Partner and to the Executive Chairman of the Managing Partner

Approval of the remuneration policy applicable to the Members of the Supervisory Board

Approval of the information related to the remuneration of corporate officers referred to in Article L.225-37-3 Paragraph I of the French Commercial Code ( Code de commerce )

L.225-37-3 Paragraph I of the French Commercial Code ( ) Approval of the components of remuneration paid during the financial year ended 31 December 2019 or awarded for the same financial year to the Managing Partner

Approval of the components of remuneration paid during the financial year ended 31 December 2019 or awarded for the same financial year to Mr. Alexandre de Rothschild, Executive Chairman of the Managing Partner

Approval of the components of remuneration paid during the financial year ended 31 December 2019 or awarded for the same financial year to Mr. David de Rothschild, Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Determination of the global amount of remuneration allocated to the Members of the Supervisory Board as from 1 January 2020

Authorisation granted to the Managing Partner to buy back the Company's shares

Approval of the cap on variable compensation for persons identified in accordance with Article L. 511-71 of the French Monetary and Financial Code ( Code monétaire et financier ) 5 1. Preliminary information Agenda - Combined General Meeting Agenda proposed by the Managing Partner Extraordinary resolutions Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to reduce the share capital by cancelling treasury shares

Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to increase the share capital by incorporation of reserves, income or issue, merger or contribution premiums

Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to issue ordinary shares and/or securities giving immediate or deferred access to the share capital in order to remunerate contributions in kind granted to the Company consisting of equity securities or securities giving access to the share capital

Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to issue ordinary shares and/or securities, giving immediate or deferred access to the Company's share capital, with preferential subscription rights maintained

Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to issue ordinary shares and/or securities, giving immediate or deferred access to the Company's share capital with waiver of preferential subscription rights through a public offer, with the exception of the offer referred to in Article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial ( Code monétaire et financier )

411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial ( ) Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to issue ordinary shares and/or securities giving immediate or deferred access to the Company's share capital with waiver of preferential subscription rights and free fixing of issue price in the context of an offer referred to in Article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code ( Code monétaire et financier )

411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code ( ) Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to increase the number of securities to be issued when increasing the share capital with waiver or not of preferential subscription rights

Delegation of authority granted to the Managing Partner to issue shares, without preferential subscription rights, reserved for (i) the Group's employees and corporate officers and foreign subsidiaries in the context of the implementation of stock option plans or (ii) the Company's foreign subsidiaries within the framework of the deferred remuneration of their employees in Rothschild & Co shares in compliance with Directive

2013/36/EU of 26 June 2013 known as "CRD IV"

2013/36/EU of 26 June 2013 known as "CRD IV" Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to issue ordinary shares or securities granting immediate or deferred access to the Company's share capital reserved for members of a corporate savings plan

Aggregate limit on the amount of the issues realised pursuant to the 20 th , 21 st , 22 nd , 23 rd , 24 th , 25 th , and 26 th resolutions of this Combined General Meeting and 23 rd resolution adopted at the Combined General Meeting held on 17 May 2018

, 21 , 22 , 23 , 24 , 25 , and 26 resolutions of this Combined General Meeting and 23 resolution adopted at the Combined General Meeting held on 17 May 2018 Powers for the formalities 6 2 Introduction 7 2. Introduction Overview As at 31 December 2019 (compared to 31 December 2018) Revenue Net profit(1) 62 offices in €1,872m €233m 43 countries -5% -23% EPS(1) Number of ROTE (1) (2) employees €3.24 12.6% 3,559 -21% -2% Excluding exceptional items. ROTE = Return on Tangible Equity 8 2. Introduction Update on COVID-19 and its impact Solid balance sheet and solvency ratios Very well capitalised balance sheet with solvency ratio of 19.5% as at December 2019

Low leverage

No proposal for approving a dividend in respect of the financial year 2019 made at the AGM. However, it is the intention of the Managing Partner to pay the previously announced dividend of €0.85 per share when appropriate Liquidity and credit We do not undertake trading or capital market activities

Our credit activity is limited. Conservative lending strategy, book has proved resilient in the recent challenging market conditions.

Our liquidity ratios are very high Performance of businesses GA : we expect M&A revenue to decline substantially, partially offset by increases in Financing Advisory revenue. Whilst most M&A situations have been put on hold, some activity will continue, and we are advising existing and new clients extensively with regards to liquidity and financing matters.

: we expect M&A revenue to decline substantially, partially offset by increases in Financing Advisory revenue. Whilst most M&A situations have been put on hold, some activity will continue, and we are advising existing and new clients extensively with regards to liquidity and financing matters. WAM : decline of AuM will impact management fees and reduce revenue. NII is impacted by interest rate cuts

: decline of AuM will impact management fees and reduce revenue. NII is impacted by interest rate cuts MB : some postponements of sale / investment processes, limited impact so far for NAV and on profitability as the fee revenue stream is entirely contractual Continuity of operations Focus on employees' health

Business Continuity Plan fully implemented and operating well

Nearly all employees working from home 9 3 Business review 10 3. Business review Global Advisory Revenue (in €m) 2019 Highlights 2020 Outlook Good results coming off the 1,271 back of a record year in 2018: 1,171 1,183 - Revenue: €1,160m 1,160 (-9% compared to 2018) - Profit before tax: €182m 947 (-29% compared to 2018), representing an operating margin of 16% Strengthening our position in Europe and the United States

2 nd globally and 1 st in Europe by number of completed

transactions ( Source: Refinitiv)

globally and 1 in Europe by number of completed Source: Refinitiv) 7 th globally by revenue as at

31 December 2019 Very good start until the COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19 crisis Anticipation of significantly lower activity in 2020

Expect M&A revenue to decline substantially, partially offset by increases in Financing Advisory revenue

Continued focus on business development in North America

Currently 40 MDs, of which 5 were new in 2019

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 11 3. Business review Wealth and Asset Management Revenue (in €m) 2019 Highlights 2020 Outlook ⚫ High level of €76bn AuM 497 thanks to : 470 480 - Strong Net New Assets of €2.4bn - and positive effect of €8.8bn 339 322 Revenue 2019: €497m ⚫ (+3% compared to 2018) ⚫ Profit before tax: €73m (-28% compared to 2018), providing an operating margin of 15% Business continues to attract new clients thanks to our long-term investment approach

long-term investment approach Healthy start to 2020, reduced since COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19 crisis Business still impacted by low and persistently negative interest rates with central banks

Priority remains focused on increasing revenue while maintaining a close control over costs 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 12 3. Business review Merchant Banking Revenue (in €m) 2019 Highlights ⚫ Significant Group profit contribution: - Revenue: €197m (+20% compared to 197 average last 3 years), thanks to a strong growth of 185 recurring revenue (+31%) 175 - Profit before tax: €111m (+9% compared to 2018), 133 representing an operating margin of 56% 117 ⚫ Strong AuM growth of 27% to reach €14bn, thanks to: - Launch of the 3rd European private equity fund (€1.25bn) - Launch of the 5th Secondary fund (€1bn) 2020 Outlook Confident that Assets under Management will continue to grow

Focus on the deployment of recently launched funds and attractive exit opportunities

Portfolios' performance remains strong

Committed to capital preservation with an equal focus on risk and return. 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 13 3. Business review Focus on Q1 2020 Revenue (in €m) First quarter In € million 2020 2019 % Var Global Advisory 269.1 292.5 (8)% Wealth & Asset Management 130.8 118.5 10% Comments Global Advisory:

revenue down 8% with the effects of the economic shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic being felt only later in the quarter 2 nd globally by number of M&A completed transactions, 3 rd in Europe by number of completed restructuring transactions 8 th globally by revenue (12 months to March 2020)

Merchant Banking 20.7 24.1 (14)% Other businesses 3.1 9.8 (68)% TOTAL before IFRS 423.7 444.9 (5)% reconciliation IFRS Reconciliation (7.3) (1.0) 630% Total Group revenue 416.4 443.9 (6)% Wealth & Asset Management:

record first quarter with revenue up 10% reflecting the strong growth of AuM during 2019 and high level of transaction fees in Q1 2020 strong Net New Assets of €0.6 billion AuM of €67 billion as at 31 March 2020

Merchant Banking:

revenue down 14% reflecting negative asset valuation effects in March on our publicly traded sub investment grade CLO book AuM of €14 billion as at 31 March 2020

14 4 Corporate responsibility 15 4. Corporate responsibility Corporate Responsibility - an ambitious roadmap Encouraging a culture of responsible business Business practices People Responsible Environment Community investment investment ⚫ Safeguarding ⚫ Talent development confidentiality opportunities and ⚫ Effective compliance assignments to support career systems and Balanced approach to technology ⚫ Stringent work ⚫ Equal opportunities for anticorruption and ⚫ anti-bribery standards all ⚫ Impactful governance and oversight ESG integration in investment decisions to create long-term value for investors

long-term value for investors Engagement policy for a constructive dialogue with companies on ESG issues

Innovative responsible investment solutions

Proper dedicated governance ⚫ Championing ⚫ Financial support to responsible charities, social consumption and enterprises and resource use individuals ⚫ Responsibly ⚫ Professional expertise managing greenhouse helping to drive gas emissions and change for young proactively reducing people our impact Volunteering to help ⚫ young people to succeed in life We encourage a culture of responsible business and proactively take responsibility for the impact we have as a business on our people, our industry, our communities and our planet. 16 5 Financial accounts 2019 17 5. Financial accounts 2019 Summary consolidated Profit & Loss (in €m) 2019 2018 Var Var % FX effects Revenue 1,872 1,976 (104) (5)% 23 Staff costs (1,065) (1,098) 33 (3)% (17) Administrative expenses (289) (309) 20 (6)% (4) Depreciation and amortisation (66) (30) (36) 120% (1) Impairments (6) (4) (2) 50% 0 Operating Income 446 535 (89) (17)% 1 Other income / (expense) (net) 19 (4) 23 N/A 0 Profit before tax 465 531 (66) (12)% 1 Income tax (68) (77) 9 (12)% 0 Consolidated net income 397 454 (57) (13)% 1 Non-controlling interests (154) (168) 14 (8)% 0 Net income - Group share 243 286 (43) (15)% 0 Adjustments for exceptionals (10) 17 (27) (159)% 0 Net income - Group share excl. 233 303 (70) (23)% 0 exceptionals Earnings per share 3.38 € 3.88 € (0.50) € (13)% EPS excl. exceptionals 3.24 € 4.10 € (0.86) € (21)% Return On Tangible Equity (ROTE) 13.2% 17.0% ROTE excl. exceptionals 12.6% 18.0% 18 5. Financial accounts 2019 Summary Balance sheet (in €bn) 31/12/2019 31/12/2018 Var Cash and amounts due from central banks 4.4 4.7 (0.3) Loans and advances to banks 2.0 2.0 0.0 Loans and advances to customers 3.3 2.9 0.4 of which Private client lending 2.8 2.5 0.3 Debt and equity securities 2.8 2.1 0.7 Other assets 1.7 1.5 0.2 Total assets 14.2 13.2 1.0 Due to customers 9.5 8.7 0.8 Other liabilities 2.1 2.0 0.1 Shareholders' equity - Group share 2.2 2.0 0.2 Non-controlling interests 0.4 0.5 (0.1) Total capital and liabilities 14.2 13.2 1.0 19 5. Financial accounts 2019 Solvency ratios Risk-weighted outstandings Group solvency ratios 9,069 7,997 20.4% 19.5% 3,307 20.4% 19.5% 3,310 230 342 Capital ratio min: 10.5% 5,532 CET 1 w ith buffer min: 7% 4,345 31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 31 Dec 2019 Credit risk Market risk Operational risk CET 1 / Tier 1 ratio Tier 2 20 6 Statutory Auditors' Reports 21 6. Statutory Auditors' Reports Report on the financial statements As of 18 March 2020 Opinion on the financial statements Justification of assessments - Key audit matters Verification of the Management report and of the other documents provided to Shareholders Unqualified opinion ⚫ Key audit matters The "Impairment of investments in Group, other companies and portfolio holdings" has been reported as a key audit matter. Report on the financial statements: Pages 233 to 235, Annual Report 2019 We have no matter to report as to the fair presentation and the consistency with the financial statements of the information given in the management report of the Managing partner and in the other documents provided to Shareholders with respect to the financial position and the financial statements.

We certify that the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance contains the information required by Articles L.225-37-3 and L.225-37-4 of the French code de commerce. 22 6. Statutory Auditors' Reports Report on the consolidated financial statements As of 18 March 2020 Opinion on the consolidated financial statements Emphasis of matter Justification of assessments - Key audit matters Verification of the Information pertaining to the Group Presented in Management Report. Unqualified opinion

First time application of IFRS 16

Key audit matters The following items have been reported as Key audit matters in the context of the audit of the consolidated financial statements : Valuation of financial instruments carried at Fair Value through P & L Provision for litigation Revenue recognition for Advisory work and other services

We have no matters to report as to its fair presentation and its consistency with the consolidated financial statements. Report on the consolidated financial statements: pages 215 to 217, Annual Report 2019 23 6. Statutory Auditors' Reports Report on regulated agreements As of 18 March 2020 Agreements subject to the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting Agreements already approved by the Shareholders' Meeting We have been informed of the following new agreement signed during the year which has been approved by the Supervisory Board of Rothschild & Co: Remuneration granted to Mrs Angelika Gifford, member of the Supervisory Board, as a consultant on Rothschild & Co SCA strategy regarding IT technologies We were not informed of any agreement already approved by the shareholders' meeting of prior years, which has remained in force during the period. Report on regulated agreements: Page 39, General Meeting Notice 2019 24 6. Statutory Auditors' Reports Reports with respect to the Extraordinary resolutions As of 20 Avril 2020 Capital reduction (18th resolution) Issue of shares and/or securities conferring immediate or future rights to shares with or without preemptive subscriptionrights (20th, 21st, 22nd , 23rd, 24th and 27th resolutions) We have verified that the reasons for and terms and conditions of the proposed capital reduction comply with the applicable legal provisions. We have no comment to make on the reasons for and terms and conditions of the proposed capital reduction. We have reviewed the content of the Managing Partner's report on this transaction and the methods used to determine the issue price of the shares or other securities granting access to the share capital. Subject to a subsequent review of the terms and conditions of the proposed share capital increase, we have no comment to make on the method used to determine the issue price of the ordinary shares or other securities granting access to the capital to be issued, as set forth in the Managing Partner's report. Since the final terms and conditions of the share capital increase have not been set, we do not express an opinion on them, nor on the proposed waiver of the preferential subscription rights submitted for your approval. In accordance with article R. 225-116 of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce), we will issue a supplementary report if and when your Managing Partner makes use of this authority. Report on the 18th resolution: Page 40, General Meeting Notice 2019 Report on the 20th, 21th, 22nd, 23rd, 24th and 27th resolutions : Pages 40 and 41 General Meeting Notice 2019 25 6. Statutory Auditors' Reports Reports with respect to the Extraordinary resolutions As of 20 Avril 2020 Share capital increase without preferential subscription rights (25th resolution) Share capital increase reserved for members of corporate savings plan (26th resolution) We have reviewed the content of the Managing Partner's report on this transaction and the methods used to determine the issue price of the shares or other securities granting access to the share capital. Subject to a subsequent review of the terms and conditions of the proposed share capital increase, we have no comment to make on the method used to determine the issue price of the ordinary shares or other securities granting access to the capital to be issued, as set forth in the Managing Partner's report. Since the final terms and conditions of the share capital increase have not been set, we do not express an opinion on them, nor on the proposed waiver of the preferential subscription rights submitted for your approval. In accordance with article R. 225-116 of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce), we will issue a supplementary report if and when your Managing Partner makes use of this authority. We have reviewed the content of the Managing Partner's report on this transaction and the methods used to determine the issue price of the shares or other securities granting access to the share capital. Subject to a subsequent review of the terms and conditions of the proposed share capital increase, we have no comment to make on the method used to determine the issue price of the ordinary shares or other securities granting access to the capital to be issued, as set forth in the Managing Partner's report. Since the final terms and conditions of the share capital increase have not been set, we do not express an opinion on them, nor on the proposed waiver of the preferential subscription rights submitted for your approval. In accordance with article R. 225-116 of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce), we will issue a supplementary report if and when your Managing Partner makes use of this authority. Report on the 25th resolution: page 42, General Meeting Notice 2019 Report on the 26th resolution: page 43 General Meeting Notice2019 26 7 Corporate Governance 27 7. Corporate Governance Rothschild & Co Gestion - Managing Partner (Gérant) and Group Executive Committee collegial governance Executive Chairman of the Managing Partner Management Board (Conseil de gérance) Rothschild & Co Executive Committee Alexandre de Rothschild

Establishes the strategic direction of the business, supervises the accounting and financial information, and directs the internal control framework for Rothschild & Co and the Group entities on a consolidated basis.

4 members: the Executive Chairman, Alexandre de Rothschild , and three

Managing Partners: Robert Leitao and François Pérol , Co-Chairmen of the Group Executive Committee, and Marc-Olivier Laurent

, and three Managing Partners: and , Co-Chairmen of the Group Executive Committee, and At least one meeting per month, in addition to the quarterly meetings ahead of the Supervisory Board meetings

Participates in the overall management and definition of the strategy of Rothschild & Co and the Group

14 members: composed of the highest managers of the Group's operational and support divisions

Assisted by the Operating Committee of Rothschild & Co, to ensure better coordination and harmonisation of operational matters across the operational and support divisions 28 7. Corporate Governance Supervisory Board and its specialised Committees After the Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2020 (1) The Supervisory Board exercises permanent oversight of the management of the Company, including in particular the Company's financial accounting reporting system and its internal control mechanism. This one relies on four specialised committees: the Audit Committee, the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, the Risk Committee, and the CSR Committee 15 members Specialised Committees Supervisory Remuneration Board Audit and Risk CSR Committee Nomination Committee Committee Committee David de Rothschild ◼ ◼ Eric de Rothschild ◼ ◼ Adam Keswick ◼ ◼ Dr. Daniel Daeniker ◼ Angelika Gifford ◼ Sylvain Héfès ◼ ◼ ◼ Suet-Fern Lee ◼ ◼ ◼ Arielle Malard de Rothschild ◼ ◼ ◼ Lucie Maurel-Aubert ◼ ◼ ◼ Carole Piwnica ◼ ◼ ◼ Anthony de Rothschild ◼ ◼ Sipko Schat ◼ ◼ ◼ ◼ Sir Peter Estlin ◼ ◼ ◼ ◼ Luisa Todini ◼ ◼ Gilles Denoyel ◼ ◼ ◼ ◼ Chairman ◼ Vice-Chairman◼ Independent member ◼ Non-independent member 50%

indepen-

dent

members 40% women Compliant with the recommendations of the Afep-Medef Code, at least 33,1/3% of independent members is required within controlled companies Subject to the adoption of the 5 th 8 th resolutions proposed by the Managing Partner 29 7. Corporate Governance Activity of the Supervisory Board and its specialised committees during the 2019 financial year Supervisory Board and specialised committees During the 2019 Financial year: The Supervisory Board: 5 meetings, 90% of attendance rate

The Audit Committee: 4 meetings, 100% of attendance rate

The Remuneration and Nomination Committee: 4 meetings, 100% of attendance rate

The Risk Committee: 4 meetings, 100% of attendance rate The duties, the organisation, the operation and the review of the activity of the Supervisory Board and its specialised committees are summarised in the Supervisory Board's report on corporate governance on pages 101 onwards of the 2019 Annual Report. The information regarding the individual attendance rates of the members of the Supervisory Board at Board meetings and meetings of its specialised committees is available on page 97 and onwards. 30 7. Corporate Governance Remuneration (say-on-pay) Ex-antevote Global ex-post vote Individual ex-post vote Global envelope (Supervisory Board) Remuneration policy applicable to the Managing Partner Remuneration policy applicable to the Supervisory and the Executive Chairman of the Managing Partner Board members • Presented in Section 3.1.1 of the Corporate Governance ▪ Presented in Section 3.1.2 of the Corporate Governance Report on pages 106 onwards of the 2019 Annual Report Report on pages 107 onwards of the 2019 Annual Report • Submitted to the General Meeting for approval (9th ▪ Submitted to the General Meeting for approval (10th resolution) resolution) • Information related to the corporate officers remuneration referred to in Article L. 225-37-3 Paragraph I of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) presented in Section 3.2 of the Report on Corporate Governance on pages 108 onwards of the 2019 Annual Report • Submitted to the General Meeting for approval (11th resolution) Managing Partner, Rothschild & Executive Chairman of the Managing Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Co Gestion Partner, Alexandre de Rothschild David de Rothschild ▪ Components of remuneration ▪ Components of remuneration paid ▪ Components of remuneration paid paid during the financial year during the financial year ended 31 during the financial year ended 31 ended 31 December 2019 or December 2019 or awarded in this December 2019 or awarded in this awarded in this respect respect respect ▪ Presented in the Explanatory ▪ Presented in the Explanatory Statement ▪ Presented in the Explanatory Statement of the 12th resolution of the 13th resolution on pages 12 Statement of the 14th resolution on on pages 12 onwards of the GM onwards of the GM Document and in pages 12 onwards of the GM Document and in Section 3.2.1 of Section 3.2.2 of the Corporate Document and in Section 3.2.3 of the Corporate Governance Governance Report on pages 109 the Corporate Governance Report Report on pages 108 onwards of onwards of the 2019 Annual Report on pages 111 onwards of the 2019 the 2019 Annual Report ▪ Submitted to the General Meeting for Annual Report ▪ Submitted to the General Meeting approval (13th resolution) ▪ Submitted to the General Meeting for for approval (12th resolution) approval (14th resolution) • Total of remuneration paid to the members of the Supervisory Board during the financial year ended 31 December 2019: €600,000 • Total amount of remuneration that may be allocated to Supervisory Board members as from 1 January 2020 subject to 31 approval by the General Meeting: €850,000 (15th resolution) 7. Corporate Governance Person whose ratification of appointment as Supervisory Board Member is proposed by the Managing Partner after favourable opinion by the Supervisory Board Sir Peter Estlin Ratification of appointment as independent member proposed by the Managing Partner (5th resolution) Date of ⚫ 10 March 2020 appointment by the Supervisory Board Member of the Mr. Peter Smith Supervisory Board ⚫ replaced Date of birth Nationality Shares R&Co held Remaining term of office Other directorships and positions held within Rothschild & Co Main positions held and directorships Born in 1961

British

10 as at the date of publication of this General Meeting Document

1 year

Chairman of the Audit Committee (1)

Member of the Risk Committee (1)

Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Lord Mayors Appeal (United Kingdom)

Director of KESW Enterprises (United Kingdom)

Independent member of the HM Treasury Audit Committee (United Kingdom)

Alderman of the City of London Corporation (United Kingdom) (1) Since 10 March 2020 (in place of Mr. Peter Smith) - Subject to the approval of the ratification of the appointment as Supervisory Board member by the General Meeting on 14 May 2020 32 7. Corporate Governance Person whose appointment as member of the Supervisory Board is proposed by the Managing Partner after favourable opinion by the Supervisory Board Mr. Gilles Denoyel Appointment as independent member of the Supervisory Board proposed by the Managing Partner (6th resolution) Date of birth ⚫ Born in 1954 Nationality ⚫ French Shares R&Co held ⚫ 675 as at the date of publication of the General Meeting Document Term of the office ⚫ 3 years Other directorships ⚫ Member of the Audit Committee (1) and positions held Member of the Risk Committee (1) within ⚫ Rothschild & Co Main positions held ⚫ Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dexia Crédit Local (France) and directorships ⚫ Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dexia (Belgium) ⚫ Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Nuclear Commitments Monitoring Committee of EDF SA (France) (1) As from 14 May 2020 following the approval of the Supervisory Board during its meeting on 10 March 2020 and subject to the approval of his appointment as Supervisory Board member by the General Meeting on 14 May 2020 33 7. Corporate Governance Supervisory Board Members whose re-election is proposed by the Managing Partner after favourable opinion by the Supervisory Board Mr. Eric de Rothschild Ms. Suet-Fern Lee Date of birth Nationality Shares R&Co held Term of the office Other directorships and positions held within Rothschild & Co Re-election - Member of the Supervisory Board since 2004 Re-election - Independent member of the Supervisory and Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board since 2018 Board since 2017 (7th resolution) (8th resolution) ⚫ Born in 1940 ⚫ Born in 1958 ⚫ French ⚫ Singaporean ⚫ 12 as at the date of publication of the Meeting Document ⚫ 10 as at the date of publication of the Meeting Document ⚫ 3 years ⚫ 3 years ⚫ Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board ⚫ Member of the Audit Committee ⚫ Member of the Risk Committee Main positions held ⚫ Executive Chairman of Rothschild & Co Concordia SAS and directorships (France) ⚫ Managing Partner of RCB Partenaires SNC (France) ⚫ General Partner and Manager of Béro SCA (France) ⚫ Permanent representative of Béro SCA as Chairman of Ponthieu Rabelais SAS (France) Member of the Board of Directors of Stamford Corporate Services Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Partner, Member of the International Leadership Team, and Chair of the Inter-Pacific Working Group, Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP (United States of America)

Inter-Pacific Working Group, Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP (United States of America) Director and Member of the Audit Committee of AXA Holdings Japan Co. Ltd (Japan) 34 8 Q&A 35 9 Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner 36 9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner 1st, 2nd and 3rd resolutions Approval of the solo and consolidated accounts and appropriation of the Company's net profit 1st resolution Approval of the Company's solo accounts for the financial period ended 31 Dec. 2019 Net profit: €309,401,389

Non-deductible expenses and charges referred to in Article 39, paragraph 4 of the French Tax Code ( Code Général des Impôts ): €17,783

expenses and charges referred to in Article 39, paragraph 4 of the French Tax Code ( ): Tax borne on behalf of the tax consolidation in respect of the same expenses and charges: amounts to approximately €6,000. 2nd resolution Appropriation of the net profit for the financial period ended 31 Dec. 2019 Net profit for the financial period ended 31 December 2019: €309,401,389

Following the announcement by the European Central Bank ("ECB") on 27 March 2020, the

Managing Partner has decided that no proposal for approving a dividend will be made at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 14 May 2020.

Managing Partner has decided that no proposal for approving a dividend will be made at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 14 May 2020. However, it is the intention of the Managing Partner to pay the previously announced dividend of €0.85 per share when appropriate. 3rd resolution Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial period ended 31 Dec. 2019 Net banking income: €1,872 million

Consolidated net income: €396.5 million

Consolidated net income - Group share: €242.7 million 37 9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner 4th resolution Approval of a regulated agreement, in accordance with the provisions of articles L. 226-10 and L. 225-38et seq. of the French Commercial Code 4th resolution Approval of a consultancy agreement with Mrs. Angelika Gifford (member of the Supervisory Board) Purpose : consultancy agreement on Rothschild & Co's strategy regarding infrastructure IT and information security

: consultancy agreement on Rothschild & Co's strategy regarding infrastructure IT and information security Length of the agreement : from 1 October 2019 to 20 October 2020, renewable for one year

: from 1 October 2019 to 20 October 2020, renewable for one year Remuneration : definitive amount to be agreed by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board within the limit of €10,000 per annum

: definitive amount to be agreed by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board within the limit of €10,000 Date of approval by the Supervisory Board : 17 September 2019

More information on this agreement is given:

on this agreement is given: In Section 5 of the Corporate Governance Report, on pages 114 onwards of the 2019 Annual Report In the Report of the Statutory Auditors, on page 39 of the General Meeting Document On the website of the Company ( www.rothschildandco.com Who we are > Corporate Governance > Regulated agreements "

38 9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner 5th to 8th resolutions (1/2) Ratification of appointment/Appointment/Re-election of Supervisory Board Members 5th resolution 6th resolution Ratification of Sir Peter Estlin's appointment as a member of the Supervisory Board Date of appointment by the Supervisory Board: 10 March 2020

Member of the Supervisory Board replaced: Mr Peter Smith

Term of office: 1 year

Term of office will expire at the end of the General Meeting of shareholders which shall approve the accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2020 Appointment of Mr. Gilles Denoyel as a member of the Supervisory Board Term of office: 3 years

Term of office will expire at the end of the General Meeting of shareholders which shall approve the accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2022 39 9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner 5th to 8th resolutions (2/2) Ratification of appointment/Appointment/Re-election of Supervisory Board Members 7th resolution 8th resolution Renewal of the appointment of Mr. Eric de Rothschild as a member of the Supervisory Board Term of office: 3 years

Term of office will expire at the end of the General Meeting of shareholders which shall approve the accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2022 Renewal of the appointment of Ms. Suet-Fern Lee as a member of the Supervisory Board Term of office: 3 years

Term of office will expire at the end of the General Meeting of shareholders which shall approve the accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2022 7th and 8th resolutions: resolutions submitted in accordance with the recommendations of the Afep-Medef Code, which recommends staggering the terms of office in order to avoid a group renewal of the Board and to ensure that the reappointment process operates smoothly 40 9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner 9th and 10th resolutions Approval of the remuneration policy for corporate officers (mandataires sociaux) (ex-ante vote) Approval of the remuneration policy applicable to the Managing Partner and to the Executive Chairman of the Managing Partner 9th resolution Managing Partner No remuneration

Reimbursement of its operating expenses (remuneration of its legal representative, Statutory Auditors' fees, etc.) in accordance with Rothschild & Co's articles of association Executive Chairman of the Managing Partner Fixed remuneration determined by the sole shareholder or the general meeting of shareholders acting by a simple majority after consulting the statutory Nomination Committee of Rothschild & Co Gestion. Before giving this opinion, this Committee consults itself the Supervisory Board of Rothschild & Co, which consults its own Remuneration and Nomination Committee

No other remuneration (variable, shares, etc .) Presented in detail in Section 3.1.1. of the Report on Corporate Governance (p.106 et seq. of the 2019 Annual Report) 10th resolution Approval of the remuneration policy applicable to the Members of the Supervisory Board Fixed remuneration Fees in euro (per member each year) Base fee for Chairperson of the Supervisory Board 200,000 Base fee for Supervisory Board members 20,000 Base fee for Chairperson of Committee 15,000 Variable remuneration A pre-determined amount of €2,500 is granted to a Supervisory Board member each time he/she attends a meeting of the Supervisory Board or a meeting of its specialised committees where he/she is a member. Presented in detail in Section 3.1.2 of the Corporate Governance Report (p.107 et seq. of the 2019 Annual Report) 41 9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner 11th resolution Approval of the information related to the remuneration of corporate officers (mandataires sociaux) (global ex-post vote) 11th resolution Approval of the information related to the remuneration of corporate officers (mandataires sociaux) referred to in Article L. 225-37-3 I of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) This information includes in particular: The total remuneration or benefits of all kind paid in respect of the term of office during the 2019 financial year or awarded for the same financial year

Any remuneration paid or awarded by a company comprised in the perimeter of consolidation within the meaning of Article L.233-16 of the French Commercial Code ( Code de commerce )

L.233-16 of the French Commercial Code ( ) The evolution during the five past years of:

The average remuneration of the Group's employees The performance of the Group (net profit on a consolidated basis) The remuneration of the Company's executive corporate officers ( dirigeants mandataires sociaux ) of the Company The ratios between the remuneration of the Company's executive corporate officers ( dirigeants mandataires sociaux ) and the average remuneration of the employees

Information presented in Section 3.2 of the Corporate Governance Report (p.108 et seq . of the 2019 Annual Report) 42 9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner 12th, 13th and 14th resolutions Approval of the components of remuneration paid during the financial year ended 31 December 2019 or awarded for the same financial year to the executive corporate officers (individual ex-post vote) 12th resolution Components of remuneration paid during the financial year ended 31 December 2019 or awarded for the same financial year to the Managing Partner, Rothschild & Co Gestion SAS No remuneration received Presented in detail in the Explanatory Statement (p.12 et seq . of the General Meeting Document) and in Section 3.2.1 of the Corporate Governance Report (p.108 et seq . of the 2019 Annual Report) 13th resolution Components of remuneration paid during the financial year ended 31 December 2019 or awarded for the same financial year to the Executive Chairman of Rothschild & Co Gestion SAS, Mr. Alexandre de Rothschild Fixed remuneration in respect of his term of office as legal representative of Rothschild & Co Gestion SAS: €500,000

Variable fee of other Group entities: €7,508

Total: € 507,508 Presented in detail in the Explanatory Statement (p. 12 et seq . of the General Meeting Document) and in Section 3.2.2 of the Corporate Governance Report (p. 109 et seq . of the 2019 Annual Report) 14th resolution Components of remuneration paid during the financial year ended 31 December 2019 or awarded for the same financial year to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. David de Rothschild Annual fixed in respect of his term of office as Chairman of the Supervisory Board: €62,500

No other remuneration received Presented in detail in the Explanatory Statement (p.12 et seq . of the General Meeting Document) and in Section 3.2.3 of the Corporate Governance Report (p.111 et seq . of the 2019 Annual Report) 43 9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner 15th resolution Determination of the global amount of remuneration allocated to the members of the Supervisory Board as from 1 January 2020 15th resolution Determination of the global amount of remuneration allocated to the members of the Supervisory Board as from 1 January 2020 Fixation of the maximum amount of the remuneration allocated to the members of the Supervisory Board until further decision to a total of €850,000, all or some of which shall be freely distributed by the Supervisory Board between its members

Information on the change in this amount compared to the amount approved by the General Meeting of 16 May 2019 is provided in the Explanatory Statement (p. 14 of the General Meeting Document) and in Section 3.1.2 of the Corporate Governance Report (p. 108 et seq . of the 2019 Annual Report). 44 9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner 16th resolution Authorisation granted to the Managing Partner to buy back its own shares 16th resolution Authorisation granted to the Managing Partner to buy back the Company's shares Shares could be purchased, sold or transferred for the following purposes :

under a liquidity contract signed with an investment service provider acting independently under a liquidity contract in accordance with a market practice accepted by the French Financial Markets Authority ( Autorité des Marchés Financiers ); cancellation of some or all of the shares purchased; granting the sale of shares to meet the obligations related to stock purchase option plans (in accordance with the provisions of articles L. 225-179 et seq. of the French Commercial Code), free share plans (in accordance with the provisions of articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. of the French Commercial Code), the allotment of shares under the French statutory profit-sharing scheme and any other allotment to employees and executive corporate officers, including the implementation of company savings plans (in accordance with the provisions of articles L. 3332-1 onwards of the French Labour Code ( Code du Travail )), for employees and executive corporate officers of the Company and of affiliated companies under the conditions and in accordance with the terms and conditions provided for by law; more generally, making any allocation of ordinary shares of the Company to these employees and corporate officers, particularly in the context of the variable compensation of members of the professional financial market staff whose activities have a material impact on the risk exposure of the Company, for whom these awards are dependent upon the fulfilment of performance conditions; delivering shares upon the exercise of rights attaching to securities giving immediate or deferred access to the share capital; preservation or subsequent tendering by way of payment or exchange in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 225-209 paragraph 6 of the French Commercial Code and, more generally, as part of external growth transactions, it being recalled that the said Article L. 225-209 paragraph 6 provides that the number of shares acquired with a view to conserving them for their subsequent delivery in connection with a merger, spin-off or asset-for-share transfer may not exceed 5% of the

Company's share capital; and more generally, any other purpose consistent - or to become consistent - with applicable laws and regulations and in particular any other practice admitted or recognised - or to become admitted or recognised - by law or the French Financial Markets Authority ( Autorité des Marchés Financiers ) - or recognised - or to become admitted or recognised - by law or the French Financial Markets Authority.

Maximum purchase price: €50

Maximum number of shares purchased by the Company during the term of the buyback programme: 10% of the share capital

Maximum amount of the share buyback programme: €388,087,550 ⚫ Term of the authorisation: 18 months as from the date of the Combined General Meeting 45 9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner 17th resolution Approval of the cap on variable compensation for regulated persons 17th resolution Approval of the cap on variable compensation for persons identified in accordance with Article L. 511-71 of the French Monetary and Financial Code Setting of a cap on the variable component of the compensation for the 128 staff identified as Material Risk Takers in accordance with the EBA Regulatory Technical Standards, as well as any employee, given its total compensation, who is in the same compensation bracket whose professional activities have a material impact on the risk profile of Rothschild & Co SCA or the Rothschild & Co Group

whose professional activities have a material impact on the risk profile of Rothschild & Co SCA or the Rothschild & Co Group Comprising a " governance" component that strictly regulates remuneration policies in order to avoid potential excessive risk-taking (in accordance with the European Directive 2013/36/EU of 26 June 2013 known as "CRD IV " concerning access to the activity and prudential supervision of credit institutions)

that strictly regulates remuneration policies in order to avoid potential excessive risk-taking (in accordance with the known as " concerning access to the activity and prudential supervision of credit institutions) Setting of a higher maximum ratio in so far as the overall level of the variable portion does not exceed 200% of the fixed component of total compensation for each person concerned from the 2020 financial year.

in so far as the overall level of the variable portion does not exceed of the fixed component of total compensation for each person concerned from the 2020 financial year. Purposes of the setting of such cap:

of the setting of such cap: to safeguard the competitiveness of compensation of employees having essential skills and/or achieving exceptional performance, in the context of controlled risk management of Rothschild & Co Group; to avoid the Group facing a situation of significant competitive distortion; to give the required flexibility between the variable compensation and observed performance; to recruit and retain the concerned persons by offering them compensation in line with competitors' practices.

This approach is in line with the position adopted by other European banks of a similar size and scope of activity. 46 9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner 18th to 27th resolutions (1/5) Renewal of the authorisations and delegations of authority 18th resolution 19th resolution Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to reduce the share capital by cancelling treasury shares Limit: 10% of the share capita l per 24-month period

l per 24-month period Conditions: any surplus of the purchase price of the share, as compared to their nominal value, shall be posted to the share, merger or contribution premium account or to any available reserve account, including the statutory reserve to a maximum amount of 10% of the relevant reduction of share capital

Period of validity: 26 months as from the date of the General Meeting Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to increase the share capital by incorporation of reserves, income or issue, merger or contribution premiums Limit: €50m and no deduction from the aggregate limit

and no deduction from the aggregate limit Conditions: fixation by the Managing Partner of the amounts to be incorporated and of the number of share capital securities to be issued and/or the new par value of existing share capital securities

Period of validity: 26 months as from the date of the General Meeting 20th resolution Delegation of power to the Managing Partner for the purpose of issuing ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to the Company's share capital in order to remunerate contributions in kind granted to the Company consisting of equities or securities giving access to the share capital Limit: 10 % of the share capital (1) for share capital securities, €200m for debt instruments (to be deducted from the aggregate limit set by the 27 th resolution of this General Meeting)

for share capital securities, for debt instruments (to be deducted from the aggregate limit set by the 27 resolution of this General Meeting) Conditions: the Managing Partner shall decide based on the report of the Expert Appraisers on the value of the contributions

Period of validity: 26 months as from the date of the General Meeting (1) It is specified that the increases of share capital with waiver of preferential subscription rights resulting from the implementation of the 20th, 22nd and 47 23rd authorisations to the Managing Partner are capped at a common ceiling of €15 million. 9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner 18th to 27th resolutions (2/5) Renewal of the authorisations and delegations of authority 21st resolution Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to issue ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to the Company's share capital with preferential subscription rights maintained Limit: €70m for share capital securities, €300m for debt instruments (to be deducted from the aggregate limit set by the 27 th resolution of this General Meeting)

for share capital securities, for debt instruments (to be deducted from the aggregate limit set by the 27 resolution of this General Meeting) Conditions: free fixation of the issue price by the Managing Partner

Period of validity: 26 months as from the date of the General Meeting 22nd resolution Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to issue ordinary shares and/or securities, giving immediate or deferred access to the Company's share capital with waiver of preferential subscription rights through a public offer, with the exception of the offer referred to in Article L. 411-21° of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier) Limit: €15m (1) for share capital securities, €200m for debt instruments (to be deducted from the aggregate limit set by the 27 th resolution of this General Meeting)

for share capital securities, for debt instruments (to be deducted from the aggregate limit set by the 27 resolution of this General Meeting) Conditions: fixation of the issue price by the Managing Partner provided that the sum payable to Rothschild & Co for each of the shares issued or to be issued may not be less than the weighted average of the share price over the last three trading days preceding the start of the public offer within the meaning of EU Regulation2017/1129 of 14 June 2017, less a discount of 5% ( i.e. a discount rate less than the maximum of 10% provided for in Article R.225-119 of the French Commercial Code ( Code de commerce ))

a discount rate less than the maximum of 10% provided for in Article R.225-119 of the French Commercial Code ( )) Period of validity: 26 months as from the date of the General Meeting It is specified that the increases of share capital with waiver of preferential subscription rights resulting from the implementation of the 20 th , 22 nd and 23 rd authorisations to the Managing Partner are capped at a common ceiling of €15 million. 48 9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner 18th to 27th resolutions (3/5) Renewal of the authorisations and delegations of authority 23rd resolution Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to issue, in one or more transactions, ordinary shares and/or securities giving immediate or deferred access to the Company's share capital with waiver of preferential subscription rights and free fixing of issue price in the context of an offer referred to in Article L. 411-21° of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier) Limit : 10 % of the share capital per year (1) for share capital securities, 200m€ for debt instruments (to be deducted from the aggregate limit set by the 27 th resolution of this General Meeting)

per year for share capital securities, for debt instruments (to be deducted from the aggregate limit set by the 27 resolution of this General Meeting) Conditions: fixation of the issue price by the Managing Partner provided that the price of the new shares is not less than 95% of the weighted average price of the Rothschild & Co's shares during the last trading session prior to the setting of the price of the share issue

Period of validity: 26 months as from the date of the General Meeting 24th resolution Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to increase the number of securities to be issued when increasing the share capital with waiver or not of preferential subscription rights Limit: to be deducted from the individual limit as stipulated in the resolution in respect thereof when the initial issuance is decided (to be deducted from the aggregate limit set by the 27 th resolution of this General Meeting)

resolution of this General Meeting) Conditions: same price as was charged for the initial issue

Period of validity: 26 months as from the date of the General Meeting It is specified that the increases of share capital with waiver of preferential subscription rights resulting from the implementation of the 20 th , 22 nd and 23 rd authorisations to the Managing Partner are capped at a common ceiling of €15 million. 49 9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner 18th to 27th resolutions (4/5) Renewal of the authorisations and delegations of authority 25th resolution Delegation of authority granted to the Managing Partner to issue shares, without preferential subscription rights, (i) in the context of the implementation of stock option plans or (ii) within the framework of the deferred remuneration of certain employees in Rothschild & Co shares in compliance with European Directive "CRD IV" Purpose: specific delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to carry out share capital increases reserved for Group's companies, employees and corporate officers of Rothschild &

Co Group and its subsidiaries in order:

Co Group and its subsidiaries to set up stock option plans by requiring the beneficiaries of the options to acquire Rothschild & Co shares before they are granted options and to ensure a convergence of interests between the beneficiaries of the stock option plans, the Rothschild family and the non- controlling shareholders; and/or to grant shares to employees of the Company and Group whom variable component of the compensation is governed by legal provisions of the European Directive 2013/36/EU of 26 June 2013 known as "CRD IV" concerning access to the activity and prudential supervision of credit institutions

Limit: 2% of the share capital

2% of the share capital Subscription price:

price to be determined by the Managing Partner not be less than 95% of the average share price quoted on the 20 trading days preceding the opening date of the subscription period or the date of the decision by the Managing Partner setting the opening date of the subscription period

Period of validity: 18 months as from the date of the General Meeting 50 9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner 18th to 27th resolutions (5/5) Renewal of the authorisations and delegations of authority 26th resolution 27th resolution Delegation of authority to the Managing Partner to issue ordinary shares or securities granting immediate or deferred access to the Company's share capital reserved for members of a corporate savings plan Limit of maximum nominal amount of €1m

Conditions: fixation of the subscription price of the shares issued by the Managing Partner in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 3332-19 of the French Labour Code ( Code du travail )

3332-19 of the French Labour Code ( ) Period of validity: 26 months as from the date of the Combined General Meeting Aggregate limit of the amount of the issues realised pursuant to the financial delegations Purpose:

definition of an overall cap of increases of share capital that may be carried out, immediately or in the future, under the 20 th , 21 st , 22 nd , 23 rd , 24 th , 25 th , and 26 th resolutions of this Combined General Meeting and 23 rd resolution adopted at the Combined General Meeting held on 17 May 2018 to 70 m€ ,

amount may be increased, where applicable, by the nominal amount of the increase of share capital resulting from the issue of additional shares to protect the rights of holders of securities carrying an entitlement to the Company's shares, definition of an overall cap of increases of debt securities that may be carried out under the 20 th , 21 st , 22 nd , 23 rd and 24 th resolutions to 300 m€ , amount may be may be increased where applicable, by any redemption premium above par value. 51 9. Presentation and vote of the 28 resolutions submitted by the Managing Partner 28th resolution Powers for the formalities 28th Powers for the formalities resolution ⚫ Powers to carry out publications and legal formalities 52 10 Any other business 53 10. Any other business Shareholders communication Website Contacts www.rothschildandco.com ⚫ Investor relations Marie-Laure Becquart marie-laure.becquart@rothschildandco.com 54 10. Any other business Disclaimer This presentation may contain forward-looking information and statements pertaining to Rothschild & Co SCA ("Rothschild & Co") and its subsidiaries (together the "Rothschild & Co Group"), as well as on the results of Rothschild & Co and of the Rothschild & Co Group. Forward-looking information is not historical. Although Rothschild & Co and its management believe that the information and declarations are based on reasonable hypothesis, they remain intrinsically subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which may result in actual data and developments materially different from those stated, suggested or projected in these forward-looking information and declarations. These risks and uncertainties include those presented or identified in the documentation publicly released by Rothschild & Co as a consequence of ongoing and periodic information requirements and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers). Rothschild & Co does not undertake to update the forward-looking information and declarations unless so required by applicable laws and regulations. In any other case, Rothschild & Co does not assume any obligation to update or amend these information and declarations, neither as a result of new information and declarations that would be made available, nor as a result of new events or for any other reason. No representation or warranty whatsoever, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, the completeness, the consistency or the reliability of the information contained in this document. It must not be considered by its recipients as a substitute to their judgment. All the opinions expressed in this document may be modified without notice. This presentation has been prepared for pure information purposes and must not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to purchase or sell financial instruments. Neither does it give - or should it be considered as giving - any investment advice. It does not take into account in any way whatsoever, neither the investment objectives, nor the financial situation or specific needs of its recipients. For more information on Rothschild & Co : www.rothschildandco.com 55 Attachments Original document

