Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rotork    ROR   GB00BVFNZH21

ROTORK

(ROR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rotork : Clarke Whillans awarded Apprentice of the Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 01:41pm EST

19/02/2020

Clarke Whillans is one of our apprentices and has been recognised for his hard work, not once, but twice.

Last summer he was named Apprentice of the Quarter and more recently as Apprentice of the Year. These titles are well earned - during his time at Rotork, he's worked with a number of departments who have all been keen to have him back again to support their work. He made the journey to Europe's largest gas storage facility in order to troubleshoot some problems and resolved the issue by working closely with the onsite engineers.

He's on track to complete his NVQ Level 3 Extended Diploma a year early and, most impressively of all, Clarke donated an organ to his brother - taking just a few weeks off before getting right back into his work!

Disclaimer

Rotork plc published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 18:40:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROTORK
01:41pROTORK : Clarke Whillans awarded Apprentice of the Year
PU
01/28ROTORK : actuators used for precise oil and gas flow control on Brazilian FPSO v..
AQ
01/15ROTORK : electric and pneumatic actuators chosen to deliver fresh water to Germa..
AQ
01/14ROTORK : Crossing thresholds
CO
2019ROTORK : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
2019ROTORK : World's largest waste-to-energy plant using Rotork actuators to produce..
AQ
2019ROTORK : World's largest waste-to-energy plant using Rotork actuators to produce..
PU
2019ROTORK : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
2019ROTORK : adds the Mechanical Position Indicator to IQ Range
AQ
2019ROTORK : adds the Mechanical Position Indicator to IQ Range
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 684 M
EBIT 2019 151 M
Net income 2019 91,6 M
Finance 2019 87,7 M
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 28,4x
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,73x
EV / Sales2020 3,57x
Capitalization 2 639 M
Chart ROTORK
Duration : Period :
Rotork Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROTORK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 326,40  GBp
Last Close Price 302,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin George Hostetler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin James Lamb Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Mark Davis Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Paul Burke Chief Information Officer
Gary Bruce Bullard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROTORK-9.67%3 437
ATLAS COPCO AB0.75%44 015
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.91%40 513
FANUC CORPORATION1.47%35 525
INGERSOLL-RAND10.25%34 549
SMC CORPORATION-3.42%28 893
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group