Rotork : European shares rise as trade war hopes lift sentiment

0
03/04/2019 | 03:41am EST
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Monday as optimism towards a deal to end the U.S.-Sino trade war lifted sentiment and a risk-on mood spread from Asia to European bourses in an otherwise slow day in terms of corporate earnings or economic indicators.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 index was up 0.4 percent by 0835 GMT, hovering around levels not seen since the beginning of October.

There were however strong losses, such Britain's Rotork which posted the worst performance, losing 7.4 percent after disappointing earnings.

Fashion retailer Ted Baker fell 3 percent after it announced that its Chief Executive Officer Ray Kelvin resigned with immediate effect, following an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

Among top gainers were the shares of publisher Daily Mail & General Trust, which jumped 5.4 percent after unveiling plans to return all of its shares in Euromoney Institutional Investor and £200 million cash to eligible shareholders.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Josephine Mason)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROTORK -7.64% 278.1 Delayed Quote.19.55%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.41% 375.65 Delayed Quote.10.84%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 697 M
EBIT 2018 141 M
Net income 2018 85,8 M
Finance 2018 27,0 M
Yield 2018 2,00%
P/E ratio 2018 28,77
P/E ratio 2019 25,87
EV / Sales 2018 3,66x
EV / Sales 2019 3,42x
Capitalization 2 581 M
Chart ROTORK
Duration : Period :
Rotork Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROTORK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,07  GBP
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin George Hostetler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin James Lamb Executive Chairman
Jonathan Mark Davis Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Paul Burke Chief Information Officer
Gary Bruce Bullard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROTORK19.55%3 274
FANUC CORP16.92%33 611
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES21.43%33 533
ATLAS COPCO20.10%32 420
INGERSOLL-RAND16.24%25 563
SMC CORP19.72%23 320
