Rotork : New Rotork Master Station launched for valve actuator control

03/21/2019 | 11:30am EDT

Read this in:English, Polski

21/03/2019

Rotork has launched the latest generation of its innovative monitoring and control system for valve actuators and plant equipment.

Suitable for use in all industries, the Rotork Master Station is capable of operating up to 240 actuators across three separate field networks allowing the optimum network to be used in different plant areas. It now supports Modbus® RTU protocol with third party device integration and Pakscan™ Classic, Rotork's standard two-wire closed loop system, which has more than 170,000 existing devices installed in networks around the world.

The Rotork Master Station has many features to enable the management of the assets connected to it. Whether the interest is in condition based monitoring or predictive maintenance, it is all possible with the Rotork Master Station. A large touch screen interface and web pages share the same intuitive menu structure focused on providing quick device set up, interrogation and issue resolution

Multiple host connectivity is included and the presence of multiple databases enables the Master Station to maximise data transfer efficiency.

The Master Station can be supplied with built-in redundancy support via a hot standby configuration, allowing a replica unit to assume network control in the event of an error in the primary unit. All network communications are secured with fault tolerance, allowing for plant operation to continue, even if a fault occurs.

Installation is low cost and simple through the use of a single twisted pair cable instead of expensive multicore cabling. The wired control loops can operate on long loop lengths up to 20 km without external repeaters, further reducing labour, installation and commissioning costs. The Rotork Master Station is available with either 19 inch rack or panel mounting options and all wiring is easily accessible from the front panels.

All Rotork and third party actuation products are supported while the Rotork Master Station can replace existing Pakscan IIE and P3 Master Station systems without the need for additional changes to the network or devices, allowing it to be easily integrated into installations.

Rotork provides service and commissioning support from all our global offices as well as online documentation that will assist commissioning, service and maintenance teams. Rotork offer training for customers in the Rotork Master Station and Pakscan networks, both in-house and on-site.

More information about the Rotork Master Station can be found here.

Disclaimer

Rotork plc published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 15:29:16 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 712 M
EBIT 2019 151 M
Net income 2019 94,4 M
Finance 2019 73,8 M
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 26,51
P/E ratio 2020 23,47
EV / Sales 2019 3,51x
EV / Sales 2020 3,26x
Capitalization 2 572 M
Chart ROTORK
Duration : Period :
Rotork Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROTORK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,07  GBP
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin George Hostetler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin James Lamb Executive Chairman
Jonathan Mark Davis Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Paul Burke Chief Information Officer
Gary Bruce Bullard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROTORK19.14%3 400
FANUC CORP19.94%35 602
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES24.09%34 265
ATLAS COPCO19.24%33 034
INGERSOLL-RAND15.00%25 406
SMC CORP22.45%24 077
