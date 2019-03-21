Rotork : New Rotork Master Station launched for valve actuator control

Read this in:English, Polski 21/03/2019 Rotork has launched the latest generation of its innovative monitoring and control system for valve actuators and plant equipment.

Suitable for use in all industries, the Rotork Master Station is capable of operating up to 240 actuators across three separate field networks allowing the optimum network to be used in different plant areas. It now supports Modbus® RTU protocol with third party device integration and Pakscan™ Classic, Rotork's standard two-wire closed loop system, which has more than 170,000 existing devices installed in networks around the world.

The Rotork Master Station has many features to enable the management of the assets connected to it. Whether the interest is in condition based monitoring or predictive maintenance, it is all possible with the Rotork Master Station. A large touch screen interface and web pages share the same intuitive menu structure focused on providing quick device set up, interrogation and issue resolution

Multiple host connectivity is included and the presence of multiple databases enables the Master Station to maximise data transfer efficiency.

The Master Station can be supplied with built-in redundancy support via a hot standby configuration, allowing a replica unit to assume network control in the event of an error in the primary unit. All network communications are secured with fault tolerance, allowing for plant operation to continue, even if a fault occurs.

Installation is low cost and simple through the use of a single twisted pair cable instead of expensive multicore cabling. The wired control loops can operate on long loop lengths up to 20 km without external repeaters, further reducing labour, installation and commissioning costs. The Rotork Master Station is available with either 19 inch rack or panel mounting options and all wiring is easily accessible from the front panels.

All Rotork and third party actuation products are supported while the Rotork Master Station can replace existing Pakscan IIE and P3 Master Station systems without the need for additional changes to the network or devices, allowing it to be easily integrated into installations.

Rotork provides service and commissioning support from all our global offices as well as online documentation that will assist commissioning, service and maintenance teams. Rotork offer training for customers in the Rotork Master Station and Pakscan networks, both in-house and on-site.

