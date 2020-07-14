Hong Kong to impose most severe social distancing restrictions

HONG KONG, July 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will impose strict
new social distancing measures from midnight Tuesday, the most
stringent in the Asian financial hub since the coronavirus broke
out, as authorities warn the risk of a large-scale outbreak is
extremely high.
The Chinese-ruled city recorded 48 new cases of coronavirus
on Tuesday, including 40 that were locally transmitted, health
authorities said. Since late January, Hong Kong has reported
over 1,500 cases and eight deaths.
"Half of the reported cases today have unknown sources. It
is very worrying because the cases can spread easily in the
community," said Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan, a senior health official.
The new social distancing measures make face masks
mandatory for people using public transport and restaurants will
no longer provide dine-in services and only offer takeaway after
6 pm.
Both are new rules that were not implemented during the
city's first and second coronavirus waves earlier this year. If
a person does not wear a mask on public transport, they face a
fine of HK$5,000 ($645).
Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday the government
would limit group gatherings to four people from 50 - a measure
last seen during a second wave in March.
Twelve types of establishments including gyms and places of
amusement must shut for a week.
The government said it is very concerned about the high
number of imported cases and planned to impose further measures
on travellers from high-risk places, including securing
mandatory negative test results before arrival.
Lam said the measures were the result of a three-way tug of
war between considerations related to public health, economic
impact and social acceptability and that the city may need to
co-exist with the virus for a period of time.
Ahead of new measures, some supermarkets imposed
restrictions on items including rice, face masks and toilet
paper, local media reported. Panic stricken residents had
emptied shelves in major supermarkets across the city in
February as fears escalated over the coronavirus.
More than 13.02 million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 569,336 have
died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and
territories since the first cases were identified in China in
December 2019.
($1 = 7.7511 Hong Kong dollars)
