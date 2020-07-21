Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade  >  ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Thai rice exporters cut 2020 forecast to lowest volume in 20 years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 11:37pm EDT
A rice mill worker holds rice that fallen onto the ground in Udon Thani

Thailand's rice exporters association has cut its forecast for 2020 exports to 6.5 million tonnes, the lowest volume in 20 years, its honorary president said on Wednesday.

The Thai Rice Exporters Association earlier this year forecast the world's second-largest rice exporter would sell 7.5 million tonnes, already the lowest in seven years.

"We've revised this year's forecast based on the volume shipped in the first six months of the year," Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the exporters association, told Reuters.

"The new forecast of 6.5 million tonnes is the lowest volume in 20 years."

From January to June, Thailand exported 3.14 million tonnes of rice, about a third lower than the same period last year, according to data from the association.

That compared with 4.53 million tonnes and 4.04 million tonnes exported by Thailand's competitors, India and Vietnam, respectively.

(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Ed Davies)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) -
07/21Thai rice exporters cut 2020 forecast to lowest volume in 20 years
RE
07/21Soybeans, corn futures rebound on Chinese buying; wheat firms
RE
07/21Australian June retail sales rise 2.4% m/m, extend strong rebound
RE
07/21Chicago corn, soybeans rebound on Chinese buying; wheat firms
RE
07/21Soybeans trim back on improved U.S. crop conditions
RE
07/21China plans wheat, rice sales to tame surging corn prices -sources
RE
07/21EXCLUSIVE : China plans wheat, rice sales to tame surging corn prices - sources
RE
07/21WALT DISNEY : Disney Fires ABC News Official, Cites Racial Insensitivity
DJ
07/20WALT DISNEY : Disney Fires Top ABC News Executive Barbara Fedida For Racially In..
DJ
07/20Britain to beef up City watchdog powers over crypto-assets
RE
More news
Chart ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
Duration : Period :
ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROUGH RICE FUTURES (ZR) -
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group