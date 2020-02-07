Log in
Xi Assured Trump China Will Meet Obligations Under Deal, Kudlow Says

02/07/2020 | 11:55am EST

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- A top White House economic adviser said Friday Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured President Trump the country would meet its obligations under the recently signed trade deal despite the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow repeated comments made earlier this week that the viral outbreak that has quickly spread across China may delay some purchases of U.S. goods and services negotiated as part of the phase-one trade deal.

Messrs. Xi and Trump spoke by phone Thursday night, and the Chinese president assured Mr. Trump the country would meet its purchase target of $200 billion of U.S. exports over the next two years, though there may be some initial delays, Mr. Kudlow said.

"President Trump believes that China can handle the virus," he said.

Business and industry have been widely idled across China as efforts continue to prevent the virus from spreading.

Mr. Kudlow said the Chinese government hasn't formally requested any exceptions from the trade agreement amid the public-health crisis.

"They're consulting, because the two leaders have talked about it and staff level discussions, nothing formal," Mr. Kudlow said. "Obviously they're in a shut-in regarding their industrial plants in a number of cities."

Under the phase-one deal signed last month, China agreed over the next two years to step up purchases of manufactured goods by $77.7 billion, tech services by $37.9 billion, energy by $52.4 billion and agriculture by $32 billion. China also agreed to steps that allow more market access for U.S. dairy products, poultry, beef, fish, rice and pet food.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week the fast-spreading respiratory virus will undoubtedly affect China's economy and potentially the U.S., but it's too soon to know how large or widespread the effects will be.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

