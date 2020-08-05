Round One : Performance in July 2020

August 5, 2020
To whom it may concern
5-1-60 Namba Chuo-ku Osaka City OSAKA
542-0076 Japan
Round One Corporation
C.E.O. Masahiko Sugino
（Code：4680 TSE First section） https://www.round1.co.jp
1． Sales Performance in July 2020.
( million / round down)
|
|
Actual
|
VS Previous Year
|
VS Previous Year
|
|
(All Shops)
|
(All Shops)
|
(Existing Shops)
|
|
|
|
|
Bowling business
|
1,174
|
(26.4)%
|
(26.2)%
|
|
|
|
|
Amusement business
|
2,786
|
(15.5)%
|
(15.4)%
|
|
|
|
|
Karaoke business
|
366
|
(39.1)%
|
(39.0)%
|
|
|
|
|
Spo-cha business
|
537
|
(38.9)%
|
(38.9)%
|
|
|
|
|
Other business
|
228
|
(7.8)%
|
(7.2)%
|
|
|
|
|
Total sales
|
5,093
|
(23.1)%
|
(22.9)%
|
|
|
|
2． Sales Performance in April 2020 ～ July 2020.(Accumulate)
( million / round down)
|
|
Actual
|
VS Previous Year
|
VS Previous Year
|
|
(All Shops)
|
(All Shops)
|
(Existing Shops)
|
|
|
|
|
Bowling business
|
2,445
|
(64.4)%
|
(63.9)%
|
Amusement business
|
5,551
|
(56.8)%
|
(56.7)%
|
|
|
|
|
Karaoke business
|
726
|
(70.4)%
|
(70.1)%
|
Spo-cha business
|
1,020
|
(75.3)%
|
(75.3)%
|
|
|
|
|
Other business
|
586
|
(42.2)%
|
(41.3)%
|
Total sales
|
10,331
|
(62.2)%
|
(62.0)%
|
|
|
|
3．Sales Performance about "Existing Shops"
|
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
1Q
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
2Q
|
1Q-2Q
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bowling
|
(95.9)%
|
(86.1)%
|
(40.9)%
|
(75.5)%
|
(26.2)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amusement
|
(97.3)%
|
(83.9)%
|
(28.8)%
|
(70.9)%
|
(15.4)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Karaoke
|
(97.9)%
|
(93.0)%
|
(47.9)%
|
(80.3)%
|
(39.0)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spo-cha
|
(98.1)%
|
(93.4)%
|
(56.7)%
|
(85.1)%
|
(38.9)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
(68.1)%
|
(64.1)%
|
(24.5)%
|
(52.5)%
|
(7.2)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total sales
|
(96.1)%
|
(86.1)%
|
(37.4)%
|
(74.5)%
|
(22.9)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Existing shops
|
103
|
103
|
103
|
－
|
103
|
103
|
|
103
|
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VS Pre Year
|
(1)
|
+1
|
（2）
|
(2)
|
+1
|
+1
|
|
(1)
|
|
+1
|
|
(1)
|
|
(Sat/Sun/Hol)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# The number of total 103 shops in July 2020. (Without 42 shops in USA) Above sales data before audit by CPA.
Disclaimer
ROUND ONE Corporation published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:11 UTC