ROUND ONE CORPORATION

(4680)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/04
683 JPY   +7.73%
ROUND ONE : Performance in July 2020
PU
07/15Lazard gears up for post-COVID sovereign debt restructurings
RE
07/14'Productive' first round of trade talks with Australia, says UK
RE
Round One : Performance in July 2020

08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT

August 5, 2020

To whom it may concern

5-1-60 Namba Chuo-ku Osaka City OSAKA

542-0076 Japan

Round One Corporation

C.E.O. Masahiko Sugino

（Code：4680 TSE First section） https://www.round1.co.jp

1． Sales Performance in July 2020.

( million / round down)

Actual

VS Previous Year

VS Previous Year

(All Shops)

(All Shops)

(Existing Shops)

Bowling business

1,174

(26.4)%

(26.2)%

Amusement business

2,786

(15.5)%

(15.4)%

Karaoke business

366

(39.1)%

(39.0)%

Spo-cha business

537

(38.9)%

(38.9)%

Other business

228

(7.8)%

(7.2)%

Total sales

5,093

(23.1)%

(22.9)%

2． Sales Performance in April 2020 ～ July 2020.(Accumulate)

( million / round down)

Actual

VS Previous Year

VS Previous Year

(All Shops)

(All Shops)

(Existing Shops)

Bowling business

2,445

(64.4)%

(63.9)%

Amusement business

5,551

(56.8)%

(56.7)%

Karaoke business

726

(70.4)%

(70.1)%

Spo-cha business

1,020

(75.3)%

(75.3)%

Other business

586

(42.2)%

(41.3)%

Total sales

10,331

(62.2)%

(62.0)%

3．Sales Performance about "Existing Shops"

Apr

May

Jun

1Q

Jul

Aug

Sep

2Q

1Q-2Q

Bowling

(95.9)%

(86.1)%

(40.9)%

(75.5)%

(26.2)%

Amusement

(97.3)%

(83.9)%

(28.8)%

(70.9)%

(15.4)%

Karaoke

(97.9)%

(93.0)%

(47.9)%

(80.3)%

(39.0)%

Spo-cha

(98.1)%

(93.4)%

(56.7)%

(85.1)%

(38.9)%

Others

(68.1)%

(64.1)%

(24.5)%

(52.5)%

(7.2)%

Total sales

(96.1)%

(86.1)%

(37.4)%

(74.5)%

(22.9)%

Existing shops

103

103

103

103

103

103

VS Pre Year

(1)

+1

（2）

(2)

+1

+1

(1)

+1

(1)

(Sat/Sun/Hol)

# The number of total 103 shops in July 2020. (Without 42 shops in USA) Above sales data before audit by CPA.

Disclaimer

ROUND ONE Corporation published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:11 UTC
Consensus
EPS Revisions
