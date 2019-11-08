Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Round One Corporation    4680   JP3966800009

ROUND ONE CORPORATION

(4680)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

White House optimistic on prospects for China trade deal, official tells CNBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 05:05pm EST

The White House is "very optimistic" it will reach a so-called phase one trade pact with China before the end of the year, a senior administration official said on Friday, adding that a deal would likely be struck before more tariffs take effect in mid-December.

"We're very optimistic that round one will be completed and, hopefully, signed before the end of this year," Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, told CNBC.

Asked whether a deal would be reached before the United States puts more tariffs on Chinese imports on Dec. 15, Short said: "I think that it's likely within that time line, but I don't want to try to tie Mnuchin and Lighthizer's hands to a specific deadline, because I don't think there is one."

Short was referring to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the top two American negotiators in talks with China.

Officials from both countries on Thursday said China and the United States had agreed to roll back tariffs already put in place on each others' goods in a "phase one" deal, but the idea has been met with stiff opposition within some quarters of the Trump administration.

Trump, in comments that hit stock prices and the dollar, said on Friday he had not agreed to a tariff rollback.

"I haven't agreed to anything," he told reporters at the White House.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROUND ONE CORPORATION
04:50pWhite House optimistic on prospects for China trade deal, official tells CNBC
RE
10/11ROUND ONE : Sachin cruises to six stroke lead after 2 rounds
AQ
09/27ROUND ONE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/19NIGER GUBER TRIBUNAL : PDP wins Round One
AQ
04/17ROUND ONE : Nigeria, 4 others to get $20m to fund solar projects
AQ
03/27ROUND ONE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/10ROUND ONE : Reiterer continues to dominate in aquabikes
AQ
02/05ROUND ONE CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
01/28SIX NATIONS 2019 : Fixture list and kick-off times (UAE)
AQ
2018ROUND ONE : Romman comes from nowhere to clinch Jordan 4x4 Championship title
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 111 B
EBIT 2020 12 887 M
Net income 2020 7 591 M
Finance 2020 986 M
Yield 2020 1,42%
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,01x
Capitalization 134 B
Technical analysis trends ROUND ONE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2 296,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 411,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 91,4%
Spread / Average Target 62,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiko Sugino President & Representative Director
Toshitaka Teramoto Director, Head-Compliance & Risk Management Team
Naoto Nishimura Managing Director & Senior GM-Management
Tamiya Sakamoto Managing Director & GM-Management Planning
Takahiro Inagaki Director & General Manager-Corporate Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROUND ONE CORPORATION31.92%1 233
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.40.23%47 929
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO., LTD--.--%8 485
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-21.10%3 710
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.17.65%3 175
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.16.79%2 015
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group