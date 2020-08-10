Route1 : Venture Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the August 6th OTCQB Venture conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Company Ticker(s) Success Entertainment Group Intl a/k/a/ Renavotio, Inc. (OTCQB: SEGN) Bullfrog Gold Corp. (OTCQB: BFGC | CSE: BFG) PUDO Inc. (OTCQB: PDPTF | CSE: PDO) Route1 Inc. (OTCQB: ROIUF | TSX-V: ROI) IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCQB: IDXAF | OSE: IDEX) NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR) Versus Systems Inc. (OTCQB: VRSSF | CSE: VS) BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTCQB: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG) Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCQB: VYGVF | CSE: VYGR) AmeraMex International Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX) Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF | CSE: DFLY) HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK) Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCQB: MMEDF | NEO: MMED) GreenBox POS (OTCQB: GRBX) Lake Resources N.L. (OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE)

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

