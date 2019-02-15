Rover Metals : Live Investor Conference & Webinar February 20th

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences today announced the agenda for the upcoming Virtual lnvestor Conference, the leading proprietary investor conference series. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:00 AM ET, with the first live webcast at 9:15 AM ET, on Wednesday, February 20th.

February 20th Agenda:

Presentation Time (ET) Company Name Ticker(s) 9:15 AM ET Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (OTCQX: CBLLF | TSXV: KBLT) 10:00 AM ET RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: RVVQF | CSE: RQB) 10:45 AM ET Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) 11:30 AM ET Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (OTC Pink: DNGDF | TSX: DNG) 12:15 PM ET Merion, Inc. (OTCQB: EWLU) 1:00 PM ET BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) 1:45 PM ET Rover Metals Corp. (OTCQB: ROVMF | TSXV: ROVR)

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

