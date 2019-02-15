Rover Metals : Live Investor Conference & Webinar February 20th

Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
02/15/2019 | 04:02pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences today announced the agenda for the upcoming Virtual lnvestor Conference, the leading proprietary investor conference series.  Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:00 AM ET, with the first live webcast at 9:15 AM ET, on Wednesday, February 20th.

REGISTER NOW AT: http://tinyurl.com/Feb20VICAgenda  

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

February 20th Agenda: 

Presentation Time (ET)

Company Name

Ticker(s)

9:15 AM ET

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

(OTCQX: CBLLF | TSXV: KBLT)

10:00 AM ET

RavenQuest BioMed Inc.

(OTCQB: RVVQF | CSE: RQB)

10:45 AM ET

Helix TCS, Inc.

(OTCQB: HLIX)

11:30 AM ET

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.

(OTC Pink: DNGDF | TSX: DNG)

12:15 PM ET

Merion, Inc.

(OTCQB: EWLU)

1:00 PM ET

BioCorRx Inc.

(OTCQB: BICX)

1:45 PM ET

Rover Metals Corp.

(OTCQB: ROVMF | TSXV: ROVR)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit 
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

OTC Markets Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/OTC Markets Group)

 

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-investor-conference--webinar-february-20th-300796780.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
