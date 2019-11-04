Log in
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

(ROVIO)
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Capital Markets Day 2019 presentation materials available 

11/04/2019


Rovio Entertainment Corporation                Press Release                        4 November, 2019 


Capital Markets Day 2019 presentation materials available 

Rovio Entertainment organizes a Capital Markets Day for institutional investors, analysts and financial media in Helsinki today 4 November, 2019. The event starts at 12 noon with lunch and the presentations will kick off at 1:00 p.m. EET.   

The Capital Markets Day presentation materials are now available at company website www.rovio/cmd. The event will be live streamed and the webcast recording of the day will be available on Rovio’s website www.rovio.com/cmd at the end of the event day. The materials are in English.

Full agenda of the Capital Markets Day can be viewed at www.rovio.com/cmd

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Kati Levoranta, CEO


More information:
RovioIR@rovio.com
Rovio IR: +358 40 485 8985


About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates,
develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio
is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009,
and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand
licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry
Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds
Movie 2, released worldwide in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company’s
shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com )

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 301 M
EBIT 2019 19,7 M
Net income 2019 16,5 M
Finance 2019 136 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 18,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 308 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,35  €
Last Close Price 3,81  €
Spread / Highest target 73,0%
Spread / Average Target 66,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 59,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Kati Levoranta Chief Executive Officer
Mika Risto Ihamuotila Chairman
René Lindell Chief Financial Officer
Kaj Ole Göran Hed Vice Chairman
Camilla Kristina Hed-Wilson Director
