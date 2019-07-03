Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Hatch, the premium cloud gaming service, goes live in the UK as part of Vodafone's 5G network switch on

Press Release July 3, 2019





Hatch, the premium cloud gaming service, goes live in the UK as part of Vodafone’s 5G network switch on

Today, Hatch, Rovio Entertainment Corp. subsidiary, officially launches in the UK to coincide with Vodafone switching on its 5G network. Hatch will offer Vodafone customers complimentary access to Hatch Premium: 5G-powered on-demand mobile gaming with unlimited access to over 100 mobile games





Vodafone customers will have 3 months of complimentary access to the premium game streaming platform Hatch. After this period, customers can enjoy the world’s first cloud-based mobile gaming platform for £6.99 per month. Hatch allows gamers to play instantly with no downloads, updates, ads or in-game purchases to interrupt gameplay - all powered by 5G.

With unlimited access to more than 100 premium mobile games including Angry Birds, Monument Valley and Beach Buggy Racing, the award winning Crashlands and the exclusive Hatch Original Arkanoid Rising, Hatch Premium subscribers can also connect with friends, follow live leaderboards and join live tournaments. Hatch Premium also unlocks Hatch Kids, a separate area within Hatch that is a safe space for kids to play, create and learn.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Hatch to Vodafone customers in the UK. This is a huge moment for Hatch as a company and we really can’t wait for avid and casual gamers alike to try our service and experience the world’s first cloud-based mobile games streaming platform,” said Juhani Honkala, Founder and CEO. “To partner with such a global brand like Vodafone, an operator that is leading the way when it comes to 5G consumer availability has been an absolute pleasure. This is just the beginning.”

Max Taylor, Consumer Director, Vodafone UK said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with Hatch and give our customers the opportunity to game over 5G - straight from the cloud. 5G gaming is really exciting with no lag and instant reaction times giving you a real advantage.” For more information about Hatch, please visit www.playhatch.com.





About Hatch



Hatch is the cloud gaming service built for the always on, always connected 5G world, delivering rich, full-featured games to mobile devices and TVs with no downloads, no in-game purchases and no limits. Hatch is available now in Japan, Korea and select European countries. For more information, visit playhatch.com. Hatch is a subsidiary of Rovio Entertainment Corporation.

About Rovio

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, the Company offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries, and the sequel to which is set for theatrical release in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

