Rovio Entertainment Corp.: The publishing time for Q3 2019 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release Sept. 30, 2019 at 09:00 a.m. EEST





The publishing time for Q3 2019 interim report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its Q3 2019 interim report on October 30th, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EEST.

Rovio will host an English language audiocast and phone conference on Q3 2019 financial results for analysts, media and institutional investors on October 30th at 2:00 p.m. EEST.

The audiocast can be viewed live at: https://www.rovio.com/investors-investor-calendar , and later on the same day as a recording.



Dial in number(s) for the phone conference:

PIN: 27830997#



FI: +358 981 710 310

SE: +46 856 642 651

UK: +44 333 300 08 04

US: +1 855 857 06 86

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begins on September 30th, 2019.





ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION





More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

rene.lindell@rovio.com





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.rovio.com





About Rovio: