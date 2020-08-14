Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Rovio Entertainment Oyj    ROVIO   FI4000266804

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

(ROVIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rovio Entertainment Oyj : Angry Birds maker happy as stay-at-home gaming boosts profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 03:01am EDT
Angry Birds game characters are seen at the Rovio headquarters in Espoo

Rovio Entertainment, maker of the 10-year-old "Angry Birds" mobile game series, on Friday reported a 160% jump in second-quarter adjusted operating profit, helped by increased player engagement amid COVID-19 lockdowns.

"We reached record high games revenue driven by the strong performance of our key games," CEO Kati Levoranta said in a statement.

Adjusted operating profit rose to 13.8 million euros from 5.3 million while revenue fell 3.6% to 69.2 million euros due to lower movie revenue, said the Finnish company, which listed its shares in 2017.

The company attributed the improved performance to "increased player engagement due to COVID-19" as well as lower marketing costs.

"The overall impact of COVID-19, which was visible in a higher level of downloads, daily active users and player engagement, peaked in late April," Levoranta said.

In August 2019, Rovio released a sequel to its successful Angry Birds movie but its movie revenue declined in the second quarter of 2020.

However, Rovio said "Angry Birds Movie 2" was among the most watched movies on Netflix during the spring.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
02:00aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Record quarterly revenue for Games and high profitab..
GL
08/13ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 13 August 2020
AQ
08/12ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 12 August 2020
AQ
08/11ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 11 August 2020
AQ
08/10ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 10 August 2020
AQ
08/07ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 7 August 2020
AQ
08/06ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 6 August 2020
AQ
08/05ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 5 August 2020
AQ
08/04ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 4 August 2020
AQ
08/03ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 3 August 2020
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 271 M 320 M 320 M
Net income 2020 25,1 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net cash 2020 124 M 147 M 147 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
Yield 2020 1,64%
Capitalization 448 M 530 M 530 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 462
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Duration : Period :
Rovio Entertainment Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,10 €
Last Close Price 6,09 €
Spread / Highest target 6,82%
Spread / Average Target 0,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kati Levoranta Chief Executive Officer
Kim Juhani Ignatius Chairman
René Lindell Chief Financial Officer
Kaj Ole Göran Hed Vice Chairman
Camilla Kristina Hed-Wilson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ37.79%530
SNAP INC.34.11%32 117
GRUBHUB INC.59.62%7 129
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.56.08%6 378
MOMO INC.-38.42%4 306
DENA CO., LTD.0.63%2 067
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group