Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Rovio Entertainment Oyj    ROVIO   FI4000266804

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

(ROVIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rovio Entertainment Oyj : First Quarter 2020 Interim Report published

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 02:53am EDT

Comments Kati Levoranta, CEO:

Rovio's first quarter of 2020 was characterized by an improvement in profitability and operating cash flow. Group adjusted operating profit increased to EUR 13.0 million (7.5) or 19.6% margin (10.5) year-on-year. Operating cash flow increased to EUR 11.5 (3.3) million and was driven by the improved profitability. The group revenue was EUR 66.6 (70.9) million, which declined by 6.0% year-on-year.

The high operating profit of the quarter was driven by the low level of user acquisition and the stability of our key games, especially Angry Birds 2. We introduced a series of updates for Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Dream Blast and Sugar Blast that were well received by the players. As a result, the performance of these games improved gradually during the quarter.

In the beginning of the first quarter we scaled down user acquisition to meet our payback targets and the daily user acquisition investments were quite stable throughout the quarter. Now as we have entered the second quarter, the user acquisition has continued at a similar level. We are ready to invest more in user acquisition when we see an opportunity in the market, improvement in live games performance and when we launch new games.

Brand Licensing performed in line with our expectations: revenue was lower year-on-year while being profitable. The highlight for the Brand Licensing in the quarter was the announcement of a new long-form Angry Birds animation series with Netflix, scheduled to be released in 2021.

During the first quarter, several new game concepts were added to the early phase of our roadmap. Additionally, we had new games entering the marketability test. These are part of our continuous effort to build and maintain a healthy game pipeline - a key enabler for long-term growth. We are also happy to announce the launch of our next game, Small Town Murders, which is scheduled for launch in June 2020. The game is a new IP puzzle game embedded in a narrative of mysteries.

Rovio has taken the Covid-19 and the impact it has had on individuals and society very seriously. It has been our top priority to minimize the risk of the pandemic to our employees and to our business. On March 12th, we instructed everyone at Rovio to work from home until further notice to safeguard the health of our employees and business continuity. Nevertheless, we have continued during this time to hire new talent to strengthen our competence

In our games, we have seen an increase in the number of downloads as well as user engagement and also some uptick in revenues in March and April. However, it is too early to quantify and distinguish the impact of the corona pandemic and game improvements.

We are grateful for all Rovians for the fast transformation to 'working from home -mode' and the continued positive spirit during these challenging times.

Read the full Q1 Interim report here.

Disclaimer

Rovio Entertainment Oyj published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 06:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
02:53aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : First Quarter 2020 Interim Report published
PU
02:38aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Angry Birds maker Rovio reports profit rise on lower c..
RE
02:01aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORP. : Interim Report January-March: improved profitability..
AQ
04/27ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 27 April 2020
AQ
04/24ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 24 April 2020
AQ
04/23ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 23 April 2020
AQ
04/22ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 22 April 2020
AQ
04/21ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 21 April 2020
AQ
04/20ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 20 April 2020
AQ
04/17ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 17 April 2020
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 279 M
EBIT 2020 32,5 M
Net income 2020 25,4 M
Finance 2020 129 M
Yield 2020 1,96%
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
EV / Sales2021 0,86x
Capitalization 401 M
Chart ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Duration : Period :
Rovio Entertainment Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,65  €
Last Close Price 5,27  €
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kati Levoranta Chief Executive Officer
Kim Juhani Ignatius Chairman
René Lindell Chief Financial Officer
Kaj Ole Göran Hed Vice Chairman
Camilla Kristina Hed-Wilson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ19.23%434
SNAP INC.3.55%24 442
MOMO INC.-29.46%4 930
GRUBHUB INC.-4.03%4 291
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-23.85%3 232
DENA CO., LTD.-0.08%1 568
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group