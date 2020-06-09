Log in
Rovio Entertainment Oyj : appoints new Head of Corporate Development

06/09/2020 | 06:03am EDT

Jakob will be responsible for Rovio's M&A strategy, including pipeline, deal structuring and execution, with the role reporting directly to Rovio's CEO, Kati Levoranta.

He joins after 3.5+ years as Chief Of Staff & Director of Operations and formerly Director of Strategy & Research at Wargaming. No stranger to Rovio, Jakob previously worked at the company between 2012-2016 in different roles across business development and product functions. Moving from Berlin, his base of operations will be Rovio's Stockholm studio.

'We are delighted to welcome back Jakob to Rovio', says Kati Levoranta, CEO of Rovio Entertainment. 'With his proven track record in analytical research and strategic planning, coupled with his deep industry knowledge and connections, he has the ideal profile to drive forward our M&A activities on a dedicated basis.'

'It's a pleasure to step into this role and support Rovio's future growth,' says Jakob Longer. 'I'm excited to work on sourcing new inorganic opportunities, strengthening Rovio's games division through world class products and bringing the best talent into our company flock.'

Disclaimer

Rovio Entertainment Oyj published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2020 10:02:01 UTC
