ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ

(ROVIO)
Rovio Entertainment completes employee co-operation negotiations in its Brand Licensing Unit

11/29/2019 | 03:28am EST

Rovio Entertainment Corporation                   Press Release                      November 29, 2019

Rovio Entertainment completes employee co-operation negotiations in its Brand Licensing Unit

Rovio Entertainment Corporation has completed the employee co-operation negotiations regarding the restructuring of its Brand Licensing Business Unit on November 25, 2019. The restructuring plans concerned 32 people in Brand Licensing Unit. As an outcome of the negotiations, the final number of redundancies is 16 positions globally.

At the beginning of negotiations on October 14, 2019 it was estimated that the planned measures could lead to a maximum redundancy of 20 roles globally.

The purpose of the restructuring is to find efficiencies and improve the profitability of the brand licensing business. 

Rovio also announces a change in its leadership team as Simo Hämäläinen, Head of Brand Licensing, is leaving the company at the end of January 2020.

We regret to announce that Simo Hämäläinen has decided to leave Rovio. In the past seven years, Simo has been an integral part of Rovio’s brand licensing business. In his latest role, heading the brand licensing efforts from consumer products to content and movies, he also led Rovio through The Angry Birds Movie 2 program. Simo has been part of Rovio’s Leadership Team since 2017. We warmly thank Simo for all his efforts towards Rovio and the Angry Birds brand.'' says Kati Levoranta, Rovio CEO

Rovio’s brand licensing activities will move under marketing organisation led by Ville Heijari, Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 2020. 

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:     
Kati Levoranta, CEO, tel. +358 40 485 8985                                             
René Lindell, CFO, tel. +358 40 485 8985
                                               
                                   
About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, released worldwide in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
