Rovsing A/S : Announcement no 282

21 September 2018

Announcement no. 282

Rovsing signs a significant contract for delivery of Power EGSE in Turkey

Rovsing has signed a significant contract for delivery of Power Electrical Ground Support Equipment (EGSE) for satellite testing to a Turkish institutional aerospace customer. The Power EGSE provides a test suite of hardware and software for supporting satellite assembly, integration and verification by means of Solar Array simulation, Deployment simulation, Battery simulation and conditioning, Load simulation and Umbilical launch support.

The Power EGSE will provide the customer with a full range of ground support testing and simulation based on Rovsing key products such as the RO-5100 SAS Module, R0-1010 and RO-1100 SLP Modules, RO-2000 range MASC products as well as the Rovsing EGSE Controller SW Suite.

The majority of the contract execution and deliveries are planned within the Financial Year 2018/2019. With the signature of this contract together with existing projects and other acquired contracts, 80% of theCompany'srevenue guidance for FY2018/2019 has been secured.

Securing a significant contract within the core capabilities of Rovsing in a new and emerging market outside EU and USA is an important step in supportingRovsing'sstrategy.

The contract is in Euro, however, contract value and customer details are not disclosed for competitive reasons.

Further information

Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO (+45 44 200 829 orhpt@rovsing.dk)