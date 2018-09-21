Log in
ROVSING A/S (ROV)

ROVSING A/S (ROV)
09/21 11:31:52 am
0.103 DKK   +9.34%
10:39aROVSING A/S : Announcement no 282
PU
10:31aROVSING A/S : signs a significant contract
AQ
09/14ROVSING A/S : Notice to General Meeting
AQ
Rovsing A/S : Announcement no 282

09/21/2018 | 10:39am CEST

21 September 2018

Announcement no. 282

Rovsing signs a significant contract for delivery of Power EGSE in Turkey

Rovsing has signed a significant contract for delivery of Power Electrical Ground Support Equipment (EGSE) for satellite testing to a Turkish institutional aerospace customer. The Power EGSE provides a test suite of hardware and software for supporting satellite assembly, integration and verification by means of Solar Array simulation, Deployment simulation, Battery simulation and conditioning, Load simulation and Umbilical launch support.

The Power EGSE will provide the customer with a full range of ground support testing and simulation based on Rovsing key products such as the RO-5100 SAS Module, R0-1010 and RO-1100 SLP Modules, RO-2000 range MASC products as well as the Rovsing EGSE Controller SW Suite.

The majority of the contract execution and deliveries are planned within the Financial Year 2018/2019. With the signature of this contract together with existing projects and other acquired contracts, 80% of theCompany'srevenue guidance for FY2018/2019 has been secured.

Securing a significant contract within the core capabilities of Rovsing in a new and emerging market outside EU and USA is an important step in supportingRovsing'sstrategy.

The contract is in Euro, however, contract value and customer details are not disclosed for competitive reasons.

Further information

Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO (+45 44 200 829 orhpt@rovsing.dk)

www.rovsing.dk

Dyregaardsvej 2

Phone:

Fax:

VAT No.:

info@rovsing.dk

DK-2740 Skovlunde

+45 44 200 800

+45 44 200 801

DK-16 13 90 84

Disclaimer

SSBV-Rovsing A/S published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 08:38:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson Chief Executive Officer
Michael Shlomo Hove Chairman
Sigurd Hundrup Chief Financial Officer
Søren Anker Rasmussen Director
Jørgen Hauglund Director
