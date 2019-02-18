Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Rovsing A/S    ROV   DK0060400398

ROVSING A/S

(ROV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN - 02/18 08:10:46 am
0.093 DKK   +1.09%
08:42aROVSING A/S : Announcement no 288
PU
07:59aROVSING A/S : Interim Report first half year 2018/19
AQ
01/07ROVSING A/S : Announcement no 287
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rovsing A/S : Announcement no 288

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 08:42am EST

18 February 2019

Announcement no. 288

Interim Report first half year 2018/2019

The Board of Directors of Rovsing A/S has today considered and approved the Interim Report for the first half year (1 July-31 December 2018) of the financial year 2018/19, which shows a positive EBITDA of DKK 0.1 million and positive Cash flow from operations of DKK 1.8 million.

Outlook for the financial year 2018/2019 is maintained.

Highlights of the half year-Significant improvement in EBITDA and Cash Flow

  • In the first half year of financial year 2018/19, the revenue amounted to DKK 11.0 million (2017/18: DKK 11,6 million)

  • EBITDA of DKK 0,1 million (2017/18: DKK -2,9), a significant improvement resulting from the efforts initiated last year tostrengthen the Company's competitiveness and restore

    profitability. The improvements can be attributed to the continuous implementation ofthe Company's strategy plan

  • Cash flow from operating activities is improved by DKK 5,9 million to DKK 1,8 million from DKK -4,1 million in 2017/18

  • Across the organisation work has continued with the company having active projects on a wide range of ongoing major European missions such as Orion European Service Module (ESM), MetOp-SG, ExoMars, Copernicus, Galileo, EUCLID, SETTERS, EarthCARE, Electra and EnMAP

  • Solid order intake in the period combined with a high completion rate of the Power EGSE contract in Turkey, having concluded the design phase successfully, ensures the basis of theCompany's guided revenue in 2018/19

  • The 2018/19 outlook is maintained, with a revenue in the range of DKK 28 to 32 million and an EBITDA in the range of DKK - 1 to +1 million

For details on Financial performance, Operational highlights and Outlook, please refer to the Interim Report first half year 2018/19

Further information

Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO(hpt@rovsing.dk)Tel. +45 53 39 18 88

www.rovsing.dk

Dyregaardsvej 2

Phone:

Fax:

VAT No.:

info@rovsing.dk

DK-2740 Skovlunde

+45 44 200 800

+45 44 200 801

DK-16 13 90 84

Disclaimer

SSBV-Rovsing A/S published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 13:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROVSING A/S
08:42aROVSING A/S : Announcement no 288
PU
07:59aROVSING A/S : Interim Report first half year 2018/19
AQ
01/07ROVSING A/S : Announcement no 287
PU
01/07ROVSING A/S : Changes to the Financial Calendar
AQ
2018ROVSING A/S : SAAF Final Review Approved by ESA
PU
2018ROVSING A/S : Solar Array Wing Front End Equipment shipped with ESM FM1
PU
2018ROVSING A/S : Interim Management Statement Q1 2018/2019
AQ
2018ROVSING A/S : Announcement no 286
PU
2018ROVSING A/S : Interim Management Statement Q1 2018/2019
AQ
2018ROVSING A/S : Announcement no 285
PU
More news
Chart ROVSING A/S
Duration : Period :
Rovsing A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROVSING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson Chief Executive Officer
Michael Shlomo Hove Chairman
Sigurd Hundrup Chief Financial Officer
Flemming Hynkemejer Director
Ulrich Beck Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROVSING A/S15.00%0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.55%830 287
RED HAT3.04%31 990
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC17.89%25 124
SPLUNK INC29.95%20 135
SYNOPSYS20.67%15 198
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.