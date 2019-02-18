Rovsing A/S : Announcement no 288

18 February 2019
Announcement no. 288
Interim Report first half year 2018/2019
The Board of Directors of Rovsing A/S has today considered and approved the Interim Report for the first half year (1 July-31 December 2018) of the financial year 2018/19, which shows a positive EBITDA of DKK 0.1 million and positive Cash flow from operations of DKK 1.8 million.
Outlook for the financial year 2018/2019 is maintained.
Highlights of the half year-Significant improvement in EBITDA and Cash Flow
-
•In the first half year of financial year 2018/19, the revenue amounted to DKK 11.0 million (2017/18: DKK 11,6 million)
-
•EBITDA of DKK 0,1 million (2017/18: DKK -2,9), a significant improvement resulting from the efforts initiated last year tostrengthen the Company's competitiveness and restore
profitability. The improvements can be attributed to the continuous implementation ofthe Company's strategy plan
-
•Cash flow from operating activities is improved by DKK 5,9 million to DKK 1,8 million from DKK -4,1 million in 2017/18
-
•Across the organisation work has continued with the company having active projects on a wide range of ongoing major European missions such as Orion European Service Module (ESM), MetOp-SG, ExoMars, Copernicus, Galileo, EUCLID, SETTERS, EarthCARE, Electra and EnMAP
-
•Solid order intake in the period combined with a high completion rate of the Power EGSE contract in Turkey, having concluded the design phase successfully, ensures the basis of theCompany's guided revenue in 2018/19
-
•The 2018/19 outlook is maintained, with a revenue in the range of DKK 28 to 32 million and an EBITDA in the range of DKK - 1 to +1 million
For details on Financial performance, Operational highlights and Outlook, please refer to the Interim Report first half year 2018/19
Further information
Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO(hpt@rovsing.dk)Tel. +45 53 39 18 88
|
www.rovsing.dk
|
Dyregaardsvej 2
|
Phone:
|
Fax:
|
VAT No.:
|
info@rovsing.dk
|
DK-2740 Skovlunde
|
+45 44 200 800
|
+45 44 200 801
|
DK-16 13 90 84
Disclaimer
SSBV-Rovsing A/S published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 13:41:06 UTC