Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Rovsing A/S    ROV   DK0060400398

ROVSING A/S

(ROV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/21 04:35:19 am
0.094 DKK   -1.47%
04:13aROVSING A/S : Announcement no 290
PU
02/20ROVSING A/S : Announcement no 289
PU
02/20ROVSING A/S : Change in number of shares and votes
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rovsing A/S : Announcement no 290

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 04:13am EST

21 February 2019

Announcement no. 290

Directed share issue in Rovsing A/S

Rovsing A/S has today raised DKK 3,1 million in a directed share issue.

The Board of Directors in Rovsing is pleased to announce that Rovsing has completed a directed share issue of new shares amounting to 8,4% of the current share capital and equivalent to 35.647.499 new shares. The capital increase will further strengthen the capital structure of the company and support the company´s strategy of further growth.

The subscription has taken place at a price of DKK 0,08556 per share, which is based on the average trading price of Rovsing shares on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen over the closing price of the 3 trading days prior to the 18-20 of February 2019 and taking the liquidity and volatility of the share into consideration.

The new shares were placed with the following existing shareholders in Rovsing: Catpen A/S, Brancor Capital Partners ApS, Klaus Zwisler and Jean Dühring.

Further information

Rovsing A/S, Michael Hove, Chairman;mh@salespartners.dkTel. 28126609

www.rovsing.dk

Dyregaardsvej 2

Phone:

Fax:

VAT No.:

info@rovsing.dk

DK-2740 Skovlunde

+45 44 200 800

+45 44 200 801

DK-16 13 90 84

Disclaimer

SSBV-Rovsing A/S published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 09:12:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROVSING A/S
04:13aROVSING A/S : Announcement no 290
PU
02/20ROVSING A/S : Announcement no 289
PU
02/20ROVSING A/S : Change in number of shares and votes
AQ
02/18ROVSING A/S : Announcement no 288
PU
02/18ROVSING A/S : Interim Report first half year 2018/19
AQ
01/07ROVSING A/S : Announcement no 287
PU
01/07ROVSING A/S : Changes to the Financial Calendar
AQ
2018ROVSING A/S : SAAF Final Review Approved by ESA
PU
2018ROVSING A/S : Solar Array Wing Front End Equipment shipped with ESM FM1
PU
2018ROVSING A/S : Interim Management Statement Q1 2018/2019
AQ
More news
Chart ROVSING A/S
Duration : Period :
Rovsing A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROVSING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson Chief Executive Officer
Michael Shlomo Hove Chairman
Sigurd Hundrup Chief Financial Officer
Flemming Hynkemejer Director
Ulrich Beck Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROVSING A/S19.25%0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.50%829 903
RED HAT3.51%32 137
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC16.78%24 887
SPLUNK INC26.96%20 122
SYNOPSYS20.92%15 207
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.