Rovsing A/S : Announcement no 295

13 September 2019

Announcement no. 295

Rovsing A/S releases its Annual Report 2018/19

The Board of Directors of Rovsing A/S (Rovsing), has today approved the Annual Report for the financial year 2018/19.

Highlights of the financial year - Significant improvement in EBITDA and Cash Flow

The financial year 2018/19 was in line with the guided expectations, with a revenue amounting to DKK 28,2 million, compared to a revenue of DKK 25,1 million in 2017/18 corresponding to an increase of DKK 3,1 million. The increase in revenue is a result of the positive development in the Company's activity level

The EBITDA amounts to DKK 0,3 million, which is a significant improvement of DKK 4,9 million compared to 2017/18. The positive development is driven by a combination of reduced fixed costs, reduced staff costs and a focus on improving the efficiency of the ongoing projects execution and overall planning

Net cash flows from operating activities amounts to DKK 0 million in 2018/19 compared to DKK -11,0 in 2017/18, primarily driven by improved working capital and the improved result for the year

The improved financial performance is a direct result of the strategy launched in March 2018, where the turnaround process was initiated

In 2018/19, Rovsing has continued to support its Customers as an important member of all major ongoing ESA missions, delivering test- and simulation systems, individual products, software solutions, ISVV and on-site engineering services

on-site engineering services In line with the Company's strategy, increased focus on emerging markets and USA has continued, with deliveries to Boeing and by securing the contract for Turksat 6A EPS EGSE. This marks a significant milestone for Rovsing to develop further business opportunities

In order to strengthen the capital structure, Rovsing has during 2018/19 carried out capital increases raising a total amount of DKK 4,6 million. The capital increases have been subscribed by way of conversion of debt from a Convertible Credit Facility and by a directed share issue. Following the capital increases, Rovsing has fully repaid the Convertible Credit Facility (DKK 2,6 million)

In conclusion, the Company has continued its positive development, which is reflected in improved key figures and overall performance. In line with Rovsing's strategy, 2018/19 has been a vital step in strengthening the Company's foundation for future growth

The revenue outlook for 2019/20 is expected to be in the range of DKK 28 to 30 million with an EBITDA of DKK 1 to DKK 2 million

Further information:

Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO. Tel. +45 53 39 18 88. Email: hpt@rovsing.dk

Michael Hove, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Tel: +45 28 12 66 09