Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Rovsing A/S    ROV   DK0060400398

ROVSING A/S

(ROV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN - 09/13 03:02:39 am
0.058 DKK   --.--%
04:17aROVSING A/S : Announcement no 295
PU
04:03aROVSING A/S : releases its Annual Report 2018/19
AQ
09/03ROVSING A/S : Announcement no 294
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rovsing A/S : Announcement no 295

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 04:17am EDT

13 September 2019

Announcement no. 295

Rovsing A/S releases its Annual Report 2018/19

The Board of Directors of Rovsing A/S (Rovsing), has today approved the Annual Report for the financial year 2018/19.

Highlights of the financial year - Significant improvement in EBITDA and Cash Flow

  • The financial year 2018/19 was in line with the guided expectations, with a revenue amounting to DKK 28,2 million, compared to a revenue of DKK 25,1 million in 2017/18 corresponding to an increase of DKK 3,1 million. The increase in revenue is a result of the positive development in the Company's activity level
  • The EBITDA amounts to DKK 0,3 million, which is a significant improvement of DKK 4,9 million compared to 2017/18. The positive development is driven by a combination of reduced fixed costs, reduced staff costs and a focus on improving the efficiency of the ongoing projects execution and overall planning
  • Net cash flows from operating activities amounts to DKK 0 million in 2018/19 compared to DKK-11,0 in 2017/18, primarily driven by improved working capital and the improved result for the year
  • The improved financial performance is a direct result of the strategy launched in March 2018, where the turnaround process was initiated
  • In 2018/19, Rovsing has continued to support its Customers as an important member of all major ongoing ESA missions, delivering test- and simulation systems, individual products, software solutions, ISVV andon-site engineering services
  • In line with the Company's strategy, increased focus on emerging markets and USA has continued, with deliveries to Boeing and by securing the contract for Turksat 6A EPS EGSE. This marks a significant milestone for Rovsing to develop further business opportunities
  • In order to strengthen the capital structure, Rovsing has during 2018/19 carried out capital increases raising a total amount of DKK 4,6 million. The capital increases have been subscribed by way of conversion of debt from a Convertible Credit Facility and by a directed share issue. Following the capital increases, Rovsing has fully repaid the Convertible Credit Facility (DKK 2,6 million)
  • In conclusion, the Company has continued its positive development, which is reflected in improved key figures and overall performance. In line with Rovsing's strategy, 2018/19 has been a vital step in strengthening the Company's foundation for future growth
  • The revenue outlook for 2019/20 is expected to be in the range of DKK 28 to 30 million with an EBITDA of DKK 1 to DKK 2 million

Further information:

Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO. Tel. +45 53 39 18 88. Email: hpt@rovsing.dk

Michael Hove, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Tel: +45 28 12 66 09

www.rovsing.dk

Dyregaardsvej 2

Phone:

Fax:

VAT No.:

info@rovsing.dk

DK-2740 Skovlunde

+45 44 200 800

+45 44 200 801

DK-16 13 90 84

Disclaimer

SSBV-Rovsing A/S published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 08:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROVSING A/S
04:17aROVSING A/S : Announcement no 295
PU
04:03aROVSING A/S : releases its Annual Report 2018/19
AQ
09/03ROVSING A/S : Announcement no 294
PU
09/03ROVSING A/S : Change in capital of large shareholder
AQ
07/11ROVSING A/S : Finance Calender 2019/20
AQ
05/30ROVSING A/S : and CRITICAL Software (PT) to update ISVV guide for ESA
PU
05/15ROVSING A/S : Interim Management Statement covering Q3 2018/2019
AQ
03/19ROVSING A/S : Independent Software Design Review of MetOp-SG Platform Software c..
PU
02/26ROVSING A/S : awarded with GSTP study for reuse of ESA owned EGSE
PU
02/21ROVSING A/S : Announcement no 291
PU
More news
Chart ROVSING A/S
Duration : Period :
Rovsing A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROVSING A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson Chief Executive Officer
Michael Shlomo Hove Chairman
Sigurd Hundrup Chief Financial Officer
Flemming Hynkemejer Director
Ulrich Beck Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROVSING A/S-27.50%4
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.39%1 039 332
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC41.05%29 839
SYNOPSYS63.09%20 235
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.50.58%18 342
SPLUNK INC8.62%17 237
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group