Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Rowan Companies PLC    RDC   GB00B6SLMV12

ROWAN COMPANIES PLC

(RDC)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- USD   0.00%
03:38aROWAN : 4
PU
05/20ROWAN : Proxy Results
PU
03/13ROWAN : Announces Contract with Repsol for the Rowan EXL II
PR
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rowan : 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 03:38am EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

SZEWS CHARLES L

Ensco Rowan plc [ ESV ]

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

6 CHESTERFIELD GARDENS, 3RD

6/3/2019

FLOOR

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

LONDON, X0 W1J 5BQ

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Class A Ordinary Shares

18295

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Restricted Share

(1)

(2)

(2)

Class A

6/3/2019

A

22806

Ordinary

22806.0

$0

22806

D

Units

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Upon the vesting of our restricted share units, the reporting person is required to pay the aggregate nominal value (par value), $0.40 per share, of our Class A ordinary shares actually issued, in accordance with U.K. corporate law.
  2. On June 3, 2019, the reporting person was granted 22,806 restricted share units, vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

SZEWS CHARLES L

6 CHESTERFIELD GARDENS

X

3RD FLOOR

LONDON, X0 W1J 5BQ

Signatures

/s/ Davor S. Vukadin, by Power of Attorney

6/5/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control

number.

Disclaimer

Rowan Companies plc published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 07:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROWAN COMPANIES PLC
03:38aROWAN : 4
PU
05/20ROWAN : Proxy Results
PU
04/14ENSCO : & Rowan Companies Merge to Form EnscoRowan
AQ
04/11ROWAN COMPANIES PLC : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion..
AQ
03/29ROWAN COMPANIES PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/28ENSCO : Saudi regulator clears Ensco-Rowan merger
AQ
03/27ROWAN COMPANIES PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statemen..
AQ
03/17ROWAN : Jack-up Heading to Guyana
AQ
03/13ROWAN : Announces Contract with Repsol for the Rowan EXL II
PR
03/04ROWAN COMPANIES PLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Chart ROWAN COMPANIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Rowan Companies PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Peter Burke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Albrecht Independent Non-Executive Chairman
T. Fred Brooks Executive Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Stephen M. Butz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas R. Hix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROWAN COMPANIES PLC30.27%0
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP37.70%5 712
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED10.54%5 578
HELMERICH & PAYNE6.38%5 448
TRANSOCEAN LTD-13.11%3 853
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.5.31%2 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About