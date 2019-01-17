Log in
ROWAN COMPANIES PLC
Rowan : Adjourns Shareholder Meeting as It Reviews Ensco Bid

01/17/2019

By Josh Beckerman

Rowan Cos. (RDC) is adjourning a Jan. 23 shareholder meeting as it continues to review a revised buyout offer from Ensco.

Rowan will respond "in due course" and then determine a date to reconvene the meeting.

The offshore oil drillers announced the stock-swap deal in October. At the time, Rowan had a market value of about $2.4 billion.

Rowan shareholder Canyon Capital said Jan. 7 it would oppose the transaction. On Monday, Ensco said it would offer 2.6 Ensco shares for each Rowan share, up from 2.215 previously.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ENSCO PLC 2.06% 4.45 Delayed Quote.22.47%
ROWAN COMPANIES PLC 1.93% 11.61 Delayed Quote.35.76%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 799 M
EBIT 2018 -356 M
Net income 2018 -469 M
Debt 2018 1 427 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,60x
EV / Sales 2019 4,56x
Capitalization 1 447 M
Rowan Companies PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ROWAN COMPANIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 16,2 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Peter Burke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Albrecht Independent Non-Executive Chairman
T. Fred Brooks Executive Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Stephen M. Butz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas R. Hix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROWAN COMPANIES PLC35.76%1 447
HELMERICH & PAYNE10.35%5 768
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED0.82%5 427
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP2.19%4 185
TRANSOCEAN LTD21.76%3 903
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.21.93%2 744
