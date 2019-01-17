Rowan : Adjourns Shareholder Meeting as It Reviews Ensco Bid

By Josh Beckerman



Rowan Cos. (RDC) is adjourning a Jan. 23 shareholder meeting as it continues to review a revised buyout offer from Ensco.

Rowan will respond "in due course" and then determine a date to reconvene the meeting.

The offshore oil drillers announced the stock-swap deal in October. At the time, Rowan had a market value of about $2.4 billion.

Rowan shareholder Canyon Capital said Jan. 7 it would oppose the transaction. On Monday, Ensco said it would offer 2.6 Ensco shares for each Rowan share, up from 2.215 previously.

